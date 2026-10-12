OTC Markets Group Announces Third Annual Global Markets Forum Presentations Now Available On Demand

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the third annual Global Markets Forum, held October 7–8, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing. The event was presented in partnership with Aquis Stock Exchange, BME, Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), OTC Markets Group, and SIX Swiss Exchange.

The two-day event brought together C-suite executives from leading European and Canadian public growth companies to share insights into their businesses, growth strategies, and market opportunities with a global investor audience.

The October 7 hybrid program featured company presentations, a keynote panel discussion, and opportunities for one-on-one investor meetings at the OTC Markets Group Office in New York City, with presentations also available virtually. The forum continued on October 8 with virtual company presentations highlighting emerging growth companies across international markets.

VIEW PRESENTATIONS ON DEMAND HERE

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 14th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here

Investors who missed the live event are invited to view the presentations at their convenience using the links below.

Wednesday, October 7 — Presentations Available On Demand

Presentation
Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA / OTCQB: KUYAF)
MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX / OTCQB: MMTZF)
Sulnox Group Plc (Aquis: SNOX / OTCQX: SNOXF)
Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF)
Curatis Holding AG (SIX: CURN)
Oryzon Genomics SA (BME: ORY / Pink: ORYZF)
Lunch & Keynote Panel Discussion: ‘Cross Border Access'
Making Science Group S.A. (BME Growth / Euronext Madrid: MAKS)
DocMorris AG (SIX: DOCM / Pink: ZRSEF)
First Class Metals plc (LSE: FCM)
Reig Jofre, S.A. (BME: RJF)


Thursday, October 8 — Presentations Available On Demand

Presentation
MetaOptics Ltd. (OTCQX: MEAOF / SGX: 9MT)
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (OTCID: CBBHF / ASX: COB)
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG / TSX: NOU)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO)
Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL)
Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF / TSXV: CERT)
Good Purpose Investments Inc. (OTCQB: GPINF / CSE: GPIN)


About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is an interactive forum that provides publicly traded companies with a platform to present directly to investors. The platform enables companies to connect with a global audience through live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings, while providing investors with convenient access to company management and investment information.

For more information, visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NOU:CCTSX:NOUnyse:nmgbattery metals investing
NOU:CC
The Conversation (0)

Nouveau Monde Graphite

Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina to Release Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 10, 2026

Lithium Argentina to Release Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 10, 2026

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its third quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on Tuesday,... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQX SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0082, -0083, -0084, -0085, -0086, and -0087 drilled as part of its... Keep Reading...
Apex Grants Option to Acquire a Mineral Claim

Apex Grants Option to Acquire a Mineral Claim

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an option agreement effective October 1, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with ReOsiris Inc. ("ReOsiris"), an arm's-length party, pursuant to which ReOsiris has been granted the... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) announced the results of a Scoping Study (the "Scoping Study") for the Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion Project ("Stage 2" or the "Expansion Project") in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Scoping Study supports a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Excellent RC drilling intercepts returned across Snook, Cobia, and Alma May, including 44m @ 5.08g/t Au at Snook

Operational Update September 2026

Steadright Announces $800k Private Placement

Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order

Related News

IMARC 2026: Here’s What You Need to Know

gold investing

Excellent RC drilling intercepts returned across Snook, Cobia, and Alma May, including 44m @ 5.08g/t Au at Snook

critical minerals investing

Operational Update September 2026

chromium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Chrome Company gains 100 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Bounce, Expert Outlines Fed "Doom Loop" Scenario

base metals investing

Steadright Announces $800k Private Placement

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Expiry of Management Cease Trade Order