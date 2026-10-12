OTC Markets Group Announces Third Annual Global Markets Forum Presentations Now Available On Demand

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the third annual Global Markets Forum, held October 7–8, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing. The event was presented in partnership with Aquis Stock Exchange, BME, Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), OTC Markets Group, and SIX Swiss Exchange.
The two-day event brought together C-suite executives from leading European and Canadian public growth companies to share insights into their businesses, growth strategies, and market opportunities with a global investor audience.
The October 7 hybrid program featured company presentations, a keynote panel discussion, and opportunities for one-on-one investor meetings at the OTC Markets Group Office in New York City, with presentations also available virtually. The forum continued on October 8 with virtual company presentations highlighting emerging growth companies across international markets.
VIEW PRESENTATIONS ON DEMAND HERE
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 14th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here
Investors who missed the live event are invited to view the presentations at their convenience using the links below.
Wednesday, October 7 — Presentations Available On Demand
|Presentation
|Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA / OTCQB: KUYAF)
|MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX / OTCQB: MMTZF)
|Sulnox Group Plc (Aquis: SNOX / OTCQX: SNOXF)
|Delta Gold Technologies PLC (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF)
|Curatis Holding AG (SIX: CURN)
|Oryzon Genomics SA (BME: ORY / Pink: ORYZF)
|Lunch & Keynote Panel Discussion: ‘Cross Border Access'
|Making Science Group S.A. (BME Growth / Euronext Madrid: MAKS)
|DocMorris AG (SIX: DOCM / Pink: ZRSEF)
|First Class Metals plc (LSE: FCM)
|Reig Jofre, S.A. (BME: RJF)
Thursday, October 8 — Presentations Available On Demand
|Presentation
|MetaOptics Ltd. (OTCQX: MEAOF / SGX: 9MT)
|Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (OTCID: CBBHF / ASX: COB)
|Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG / TSX: NOU)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO)
|Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL)
|Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF / TSXV: CERT)
|Good Purpose Investments Inc. (OTCQB: GPINF / CSE: GPIN)
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is an interactive forum that provides publicly traded companies with a platform to present directly to investors. The platform enables companies to connect with a global audience through live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings, while providing investors with convenient access to company management and investment information.
For more information, visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958