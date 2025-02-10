Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Osisko Metals Begins 2025 Drill Program at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Begins 2025 Drill Program at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that the 2025 drill program is underway at its 100%-owned Gaspé Copper project, located next to the town of Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula, eastern Québec.

2025 Drill Program

The 2025 drill program, now slated at 110,000 metres, is designed to 1) convert existing inferred resources (see press release dated November 14, 2024 ) into the indicated or measured resource categories; 2) test potential expansion of the current resources deeper to 250 m below the E Zone horizon and further to the south towards Needle Mountain; 3) further characterize higher grade skarn zones (0.5% - 3.0% Cu); and 4) validate new geological models. In addition, approximately 10,000 metres of drilling outside the main mining concession will test regional exploration targets on surrounding claims.

The first drill began turning last week and drilling is expected to end by November 2025. A second drill will arrive later this month followed by additional drills in the spring, increasing as required as the program advances.

Robert Wares, CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to resume drilling at Gaspé Copper and are very excited about the growth potential of the resource base. This program aims to confirm existing open-pit resources and potentially expand them based on a new geological model for distribution of primary copper mineralization at Gaspé Copper. This intensive drill program will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate, slated to be released in Q2 2026."

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec‘s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper" . Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada‘s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this press release, visit   www.osiskometals.com   or contact:

Robert Wares, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: info@osiskometals.com

Follow Osisko Metals on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/osiskometals , on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/osiskometals , and on X at https://twitter.com/osiskometals .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the Gaspé Copper Projects, including, among other things, Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America and Glencore becoming a Control Person of the Company.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Osisko MetalsOM:CATSXV:OMBase Metals Investing
Osisko Metals Announces Award Grants

Osisko Metals Announces Award Grants

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) announces that that it has granted (i) an aggregate 12,500,000 restricted share units of the Company (" RSUs ") to certain executive directors and officers of the Company, and (ii) an aggregate of 1,750,000 deferred share units of the Company (" DSUs ") to certain independent directors of the Company.

All RSUs are scheduled to vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant and all DSUs are scheduled to vest upon the applicable recipient ceasing to be a director or officer of the Company, in each case, subject to terms of a newly adopted omnibus incentive plan (the " Plan ") and applicable award agreements and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). All RSUs and DSUs granted under the Plan may only be settled in cash until such time as the Plan and related grants have been approved by the shareholders of the Company and the Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Welcomes the Participation of the Quebec Government in Its Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Welcomes the Participation of the Quebec Government in Its Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to welcome the participation of the Government of Quebec in its Gaspé Copper Project, located next to the Town of Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula, on the traditional territory of the Mi'gmaq First Nation of Gespe'gewa'gi.

The Government of Quebec will lead a pilot project to create a committee that seeks to maximize the economic benefits of the Gaspé Copper Project. The committee will be overseen by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests) and aims to optimize socio-economic benefits in the Gaspé Peninsula by ensuring strong collaboration with the business community throughout the project development process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: OB51 ) announces, further to its news release dated November 18, 2024 (entitled " Osisko Metals Expands Leadership Team and Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Financing " ), the following changes to Osisko Metals' leadership team:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of C$107.4 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of C$107.4 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "bought deal" brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$107.4 million, including the partial exercise the option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of (i) 70,326,229 flow-through units of the Company (" FT Units ") consisting of 64,215,117 FT Units at an issue price of C$0.50 per FT Unit and 6,111,112 FT Units at an issue price of C$0.54 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$35,407,558.98 and (ii) 277,051,466 units of the Company (" HD Units ") at a price of C$0.26 per HD Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$72,033,381.16.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a group of 199 claims adjacent to its Gaspé Copper Project (the "Claims").

Pursuant to a sales agreement dated October 8, 2024 with the two private holders of the interest in the Claims, Osisko Metals acquired a 100% interest in the Claims in exchange for the issuance of 5,000,000 common shares of its capital stock and the grant of a 2% net smelter return royalty, half of which is redeemable for an amount of $2,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Altair Minerals Limited New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica

Altair Minerals Limited New Central Porphyry System Identified at Venatica

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altair Minerals Limited (ASX:ALR) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to announce preliminary findings following a site visit where the Company has identified a significant outcrop of stockwork system at Central Porphyry. Outcropping quartzite, magnetite and secondary biotite veined porphyry stockwork which is part of a new separate Central Porphyry - 3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry.

Key Highlights:

- Identification of new Central Porphyry | Venatica West a Porphyry Cluster

Site visit has discovered a significant outcrop of leached porphyry stockwork and ultra-potassic vein system which identifies a Central Porphyry intrusive part of a cluster system at Venatica West. Typical alteration and veining present within Bornite-Gold rich Copper Porphyry systems.

- Extremely dense veining and stockwork | Multi-stage Mineralisation

Stockwork of A-type quartz, magnetite and secondary biotite on Central Porphyry is the densest identified to date across Venatica West, suggesting significant hydrothermal activity, overlapping events, fracturing and multi-stage mineralisation at Central Porphyry, ideal for copper enrichment.

- Small portion of a much larger system | Central Porphyry Remains Open

Identification of Central Porphyry is an outstanding outcome, due to only a portion of the potassic stockwork zone outcropping, which could've easily been missed. Ultra-potassic alteration with dense stockwork as seen within this outcrop, generally tends to expand kilometres, with remaining footprint of alteration sitting under soil cover. Further fieldwork can identify full extent of this Central Porphyry.

- Potential for regional Porphyry system | SW - NE Regional Porphyry System

Preliminary fieldwork analysis on-going, with already a new Central Porphyry system being identified within virgin grounds at Venatica West, sitting ~3km Southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry and ~2km Northeast of the Irka SW Porphyry-Skarn system. Suggestive of a regional SW to NE trending porphyry cluster, filling the intersection of two district faults.

- Community Engagement Commenced | Early Community Approval

Early engagement has commenced with the local community, with multiple local members showing support for on-going exploration works. Altair's exploration team has also met with the President of the Community with very positive preliminary discussions. Altair has received initial community approval for exploration works with intention of putting forward long-term proposal of work programs, community incentive programs, project scheduling and local training.

Discovery of New Central Porphyry at Venatica West

The Central Porphyry is located on the Irka permit, situated ~3km southwest of the high-grade Irka NE Porphyry target and is a new intrusion system identified within Venatica West during initial site visit.

The upper zone of a new Central Porphyry has been identified through outcrop which consists of leached ultra-potassic stockwork of quartz, magnetite and secondary biotite dense veining, and surrounded by phyllic alteration halo and hosted within overprinted argillic alteration.

The ultra-potassic alteration suggests Altair is standing above the core of the Central Porphyry. The overprinting of strong argillic alteration has occurred from later stage hydrothermal fluids which has replaced the feldspars with clay material while maintaining the stockwork veining - suggesting a multistage mineralisation event which can significantly enrich the grades of copper sulphide and hypogene zone below. This leached stockwork from late-stage argillic alteration indicates the copper has been remobilized and disseminated into structurally favourable zones below, with potential to enhance grades within the contacts and breccia's at the core of the Central Porphyry.

The ultra-potassic zone generally sits right above the core of a Porphyry intrusion and in the case of the Central Porphyry, it is the densest set of stockwork, and veinlets discovered so far at Venatica West, with high alteration suggesting this area is the key part of hydrothermal activity and potentially the feeder to multiple other Porphyry systems.

The presence of dense secondary biotite veining on altered ultra-potassic outcrop not only indicates the presence of a new Porphyry system sitting below but also is an essential element for developing a large-scale Porphyry deposit within this particular belt.

Within other billion-tonne deposits proximal to Venatica, the presence of secondary biotite into the plays a key role in developing "scale" as its presence within porphyry stock and outwards into diorite host rock, tends to allow substitution of Fe2+ and Mg2+ with Cu2+, which can extend the copper mineral deposit footprint by a further ~500m radius in each direction from the main Porphyry core.

Key Takeaways

- Identification of new Central Porphyry akin to Bornite-Gold rich Copper Porphyries

- Ultra-potassic stockwork suggests we are standing above the core of the system

- Argillic overprint indicates a later-stage hydrothermal fluid enacted on Central Porphyry, leading to multi-phase mineralisation events.

- Leached outcrop, indicates copper has re-mobilized below into more structurally favourable zones allowing secondary enrichment in the porphyry core - which leads to higher grades.

- Presence of secondary biotite halo zone and veining in porphyry stock & diorite host is critical in developing scale within this belt for a large Cu-Au mineralisation zone beyond just the porphyry core.

- Structural alignment in SW-NE direction hosting a regional copper porphyry cluster. Irka NE Porphyry, the Central Porphyry and the SE Porphyry makes a potential corridor over more than 10km length.

This new Porphyry discovery adds on to the targets at Venatica, with 4x highly prospective undrilled targets for discovery being uncovered in this new district which is an extension of the belt which hosts multiple billion-tonne copper deposits, these targets at Venatica currently include:

- Irka NE Porphyry: Over 3.4km strike, with high-grade samples including:

- 7.0% Copper and 33g/t Silver
- 5.7% Copper and 43g/t Silver

- Irka SE Porphyry-Skarn: Large 6km2 anomalous area, with high-grade samples including:

- 4.8% Copper & 0.40g/t Gold
- 6.5% Copper & 0.52g/t Gold

- Central Porphyry: Newly discovered initial outcrop from field visit, part of a significantly larger system sitting under colluvial and soil cover. Ultra-potassic and advanced argillic alteration with significant stockwork and veining part of a separate porphyry intrusive.

- Venatica East: Over 17km of anomalous strike of copper stream sediments which are 5x background levels. Virgin grounds with potential to identify source of copper mineralisation feeding the streams and new major targets.

The identification of this Central Porphyry is significant and a result of the diligent fieldwork of the exploration team, as the outcrop is exposed over a minimal area and could've easily been missed. The degree of stockwork veining and hydrothermal activity suggests this alteration likely expands kilometres in each direction - with most of it sitting under post-mineral soil cover. Further detailed mapping and fieldwork will look to identify the true extent of this potassic alteration zone.

Venatica West is shaping up to be a regional porphyry system, hosting numerous high-quality targets for discovery. The Central Porphyry sits ~3km southwest of Irka NE and ~2km northeast of Irka SW, which indicates a structurally controlled regional porphyry trend SW - NE at Venatica West.

Community Engagement

Altair has received positive initial feedback from the community regarding its preliminary exploration activities and future plans. The community board has provided their approval and remains supportive with great relations built with local miners in the region who are eager for Altair to continue further exploration work.

Altair has also had an introduction and a very positive initial meeting with the President of the local community. Following from this, Altair representatives attended the initial community meeting and received approval to continue exploration works, with local members ready to assist. Altair continues to build upon existing supportive relationships within the community and will seek to provide a longterm formal proposal of its anticipated work programs, community incentive programs, project scheduling and local training. This proposal will be reviewed by the local community and President and will then be used to form the basis of monthly meetings with the community to build upon existing support.

Altair believes its early approach to engage the community and developing upon relationships which have been built over 10-years by the vendor of Irka will be key in fast-tracking exploration and development programs. Furthermore, this engagement is key to Altair's ESG core values and is expected to pay dividends in the future for both the Company and community. The early engagement with the community will also be critical in ensuring a smooth transition into its discovery programs.

Steps Forward at Venatica

The key anticipated steps forward aim to establish maximum value for shareholders through a scientific, systematic and diligent approach to exploration with the target of making a large-scale and globally significant discovery.

Venatica sits in the right the geological formation with all the key indicators capable of making such discovery. Altair plans to immediately initiate a comprehensive program to further evaluate the full potential of Venatica. The next key steps as part of the Venatica execution program includes:

- Evaluation of regional potential and detailed mapping

- On-going community engagement at Venatica West & Venatica East

- Rock chip and geochemical sampling program at Venatica West

Altair Chief Executive Officer, Faheem Ahmed comments:

"This is an outstanding find by our geological team within the high-grade Venatica Copper Project. This is now our third Porphyry target at Venatica West, and we are treading virgin and unexplored grounds here with potential to discover further mineralised outcrops and Porphyry's.

There is consistent dense veining across the outcrop which is exactly what you would like to see within a porphyry intrusion, suggesting significant magmatic fluid activity. More importantly, it appears the Central Porphyry has gone through multi-stage mineralisation, which not only introduces more copper into the intrusion, but also indicates copper has been leached from the outcrop and has potential to go through secondary enrichment below. These are all key indicators we are onto an exceptional exploration target, both with scale and potential to be high-grade.

We now have three key targets at Venatica West, two of them which has shown exceptional copper grades ranging 4 - 9% at surface across a large area. With the latest addition being this Central Porphyry, which has gone through significant leaching. Due to the leaching, we're looking for anomalous levels of copper at surface within the Central Porphyry, which will confirm to us this stockwork is likely to be significant mineralised at depth from remobilization of copper ions.

Furthermore, we are yet to even touch Venatica East, which hosts 17km strike of anomalous copper stream sediments. I'm incredibly excited to get boots on ground at Venatica East which is a pure greenfield opportunity and has never been systematically treaded or even sampled, and no one has ever followed up these prominent copper anomalies. We'll be the first Company to take an experienced geological team down to Venatica East, so the possibilities and upside is quite endless.

Simultaneously, we continue to progress works at Olympic Domain, our latest announcement on the project, 4 December 2024, has indicated a robust conductive ovoid, with historic drilling narrowly missing the core of the target. We are in intending to complete a follow-up TEM survey which can identify the precise depth of this ovoid, which will be critical for our drill program and targeting."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BB53832O



About Altair Minerals Limited:  

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX:ALR) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The Company has projects located in South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland with a key focus on its Olympic Domain tenements located in South Australia.



Source:
Altair Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex Minerals Limited Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mining Executive Sean Richardson

Vertex Minerals Limited Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mining Executive Sean Richardson

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced mining executive Sean Richardson as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Details of Mr Richardson's qualifications and experience are as set out below.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Roger Jackson said:

We are delighted to have Sean joining the Vertex Board at such an exciting time for the Company as we transition into high-grade gold production from stockpiles at Reward and beyond. He brings a wealth of relevant experience and we expect him to supplement the existing Board and Management team well.

SEAN RICHARDSON

MEng MSc MBA FAusIMM MEIAust GAICD

Sean Richardson is a mining professional with a career spanning over 30 years. Mr Richardson experience extends from operations through to consultancy and managerial roles where he has been involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Australia, North America, Africa, South-East and Central Asia.

Mr Richardson's notable roles include Managing Director of Empire Resources (ASX:ERL), Chief Operating Officer for Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) and Operations Manager for Shaw River Manganese (ASX:SRR).

Mr Richardson is passionate about the mining industry and its role in the advance of society, an enthusiasm that has led Mr Richardson to a seek out and attain greater knowledge of the global minerals industry.

Mr Richardson holds a Master of Engineering Technology (Mining Engineering), a Master of Business Administration (Curtin), a Master of Science in Mineral Economics (WASM), a Graduate Diploma in Mining (WASM) and an Advanced Diploma in Engineering and Mine Surveying (TAFE).

Mr Richardson is also a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD), a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a Member of Engineers Australia (MEIAust).



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 33,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,980,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire a further common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to complete the acquisition of the La Union Project from Riverside Resources Inc., (see news release dated September 6, 2024), to continue a small exploration program at its North Island Copper Property, to retire existing payables and for general working capital purposes. Finders' fees or commissions may be paid in connection with the completion of the Offering, and all securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Group Eleven Intersects 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu, incl. 3.5m of 21.3% Zn+Pb, 395 g/t Ag and 0.73% Cu at Ballywire; Silver and Copper Values Continue to Impress

Group Eleven Intersects 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu, incl. 3.5m of 21.3% Zn+Pb, 395 g/t Ag and 0.73% Cu at Ballywire; Silver and Copper Values Continue to Impress

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the latest two holes of the ongoing drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery ("Ballywire"), PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

  • G11-3552-27 intersected (from 213.0m):
    • 24.8m of 8.1% Zn+Pb (5.8% Zn and 2.3% Pb), 80 g/t Ag and 0.12% Cu, including
    • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb (8.3% Zn and 3.3% Pb), 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu, including
    • 6.6m of 16.7% Zn+Pb (11.1% Zn and 5.7% Pb), 240 g/t Ag and 0.42% Cu, including
    • 3.5m of 21.3% Zn+Pb (13.3% Zn and 8.0% Pb), 395 g/t Ag and 0.73% Cu
    • Located in middle of 270m gap between two previously released drill fences
  • G11-3552-25 intersected (from 187.2m):
    • 16.2m of 2.8% Zn+Pb (2.1% Zn and 0.7% Pb) and 8 g/t Ag, including
    • 4.6m of 7.4% Zn+Pb (5.6% Zn and 1.8% Pb) and 21 g/t Ag, including
    • 1.9m of 12.9% Zn+Pb (9.6% Zn and 3.3% Pb) and 39 g/t Ag
    • Located 50m NNW from G11-3552-27
  • Above results confirm the extent of the recently announced flat-lying zone of zinc-rich massive sulphide lenses at least 360m along strike and remaining open to the NE
  • Massive sulphide zone is pierced by G11-3552-27 and seven previously released holes, of which three are referenced below:
    • G11-3552-12: 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb and 78 g/t Ag (released 11-Jun-24)
    • G11-3552-18: 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb and 48 g/t Ag (released 22-Oct-24)
    • G11-3552-19: 15.3m of 14.5% Zn+Pb and 56 g/t Ag (released 14-Nov-24)
  • Drilling continues at Ballywire with two rigs testing further down-dip of the two holes released today, plus the NE extension; assay results are expected in due course

"It is great to see the NE massive sulphide zone now consistently intersected by eight high-grade holes over a strike length of 360m and open to the NE," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Excellent silver and significant copper values are also noteworthy because they increasingly point to a stratigraphically deeper horizon known to be highly prospective for copper and silver in this part of Ireland. Namely, the Gortdrum Cu-Ag mine, active in the 1960s and 70s, is located 10km NE of Ballywire, whereas, the Denison and Tullacondra Cu-Ag historic occurrences are 5km SE and 45km SW of Ballywire, respectively. A deeper Cu-Ag horizon at Ballywire is one of our key targets for 2025.

Our two other key targets include: (i) exploration drilling along strike from the drilled 2.6km-long discovery area towards the encompassing 6km long prospective trend and (ii) up and down dip from the discovery trend in search of parallel zones of mineralization. We eagerly await results from drilling down dip of today's results and along the NE extension."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure1_550.png

Exhibit 1. Cross-Section A-A' of G11-3552-25, -27 (Filling In 270m Gap Between Fences) at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure1.png

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure2_550.png

Exhibit 2. Plan Map Showing Key New Drilling (G11-3552-25, -27) at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure2.png

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_5ca5f11594e49b67_004.jpg

Exhibit 3. Emerging Massive Sulphide Zone and Upcoming Drill Results at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_5ca5f11594e49b67_004full.jpg

Recent Holes from Ballywire Discovery

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, is a relatively new zinc-lead-silver discovery (first announced Sept-2022). In addition to 42 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, the most recent two holes (G11-3552-25 to -27) are reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 6). Note, a second batch of assays totalling over 50m within G11-3552-27 is still pending.

High-grade mineralization from G11-3552-25 and -27 consists predominantly of massive and semi-massive sulphide (sphalerite, galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite), as well as, disseminated and vein hosted sulphide mineralization. Mineralization occurs along and/or close to the base of the Waulsortian Limestone (see Exhibit 1).

Exhibit 4. Summary of Assays from G11-3552-25 and -27 at Ballywire

ItemFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Int
(m)		Zn
(%)		Pb
(%)		Zn+Pb
(%)		Ag
(g/t)		Cu
(%)
G11-3552-25187.15203.3516.202.140.692.838.00 -
Incl.187.15195.518.363.591.114.7014.49 -
Incl.190.87195.514.645.591.827.4120.97 -
Incl.192.69194.601.919.593.3212.9239.19 -
G11-3552-27213.00237.8124.815.842.288.1180.40.12
Incl.219.42235.0615.648.303.2811.59122.10.19
Incl.219.42222.212.7915.573.7719.3592.790.03
And228.51235.066.5511.065.6516.71240.00.42
Incl.230.36233.903.5413.268.0121.27395.10.73


Note: True width of the overall mineralized package in all holes above is estimated at approx. 90-100% of the intersected interval

Overall, recent drilling suggests the emergence of two distinct styles of mineralization. First, relatively flat-lying zinc-rich massive sulphide lenses and second, 'other high-grade mineralization', dominated by variably dipping massive sulphides, as well as, vein-hosted and disseminated mineralization (see Exhibits 1-3). Both styles occur at or near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone and offer great exploration opportunities as drilling progresses.

Looking forward, seven (7) drill holes (G11-3552-24, -26, -28 and 29 to -32; see Exhibit 3) are in progress with results expected in due course. Exhibit 3 shows drilling to date across 1.25km of the overall 2.6km long trend (see Exhibit 2) of significantly mineralized drill intercepts (open in all directions). This in turn is hosted within a 6km long prospective trend defined by four gravity high anomalies, only one of which (anomaly 'C') is systematically drilled to date (see Exhibit 5).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure5_550.png

Exhibit 5. Regional Gravity at Ballywire Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure5.png

Notes to Exhibit 6: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2023); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure6_550.png

Exhibit 6. Regional Map of PG West (100% Interest) and Stonepark (77.64% Interest)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/239839_figure6.png

Note: Two westernmost prospecting licenses were surrendered in December 2024 from the Stonepark Project, reflecting decreasing prospectivity and the Company's preference to focus on core prospects (Ballywire and Carrickittle West)

Consultant

The Company has engaged ProConsul Capital Ltd. ("ProConsul") to provide investment marketing consulting services (the "Services") commencing February 6th, 2025. In consideration for the Services, the Company will pay a fee of C$6,000/month and has agreed to grant stock options to ProConsul, the number and terms of which stock options will be determined at a later date. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and renewable on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party on 30 days written notice.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland. Group Eleven announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022. Key intercepts to date include:

  • 10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)
  • 10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)
  • 10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)
  • 11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)
  • 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and
  • 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)
  • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Glencore Canada Corp. (17.1% interest) and Michael Gentile (16.5%). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.webb@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-644-9514

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Minerals - Investor Presentation - February 2025

Download the PDF here.

Presentation Expanding in the Taroom Trough

New Priority Drill Targets Identified at Laverton South Adjacent to New Gold Discovery

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates

