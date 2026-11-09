Oracle's $1.55 Million Grant Helps Trinity Community Commons Bring Its Neighborhood Vision to Life in Nashville

Grant funds community hub renovation and new affordable housing, supporting Trinity Community Commons' comprehensive campaign for its East Nashville redevelopment
Oracle today announced a $1.55 million grant to Trinity Community Commons (TCC) to renovate its community hub, a welcoming space for free community meals, neighborhood events, and connections to essential services. The grant supports the nonprofit's broader redevelopment of its historic East Nashville property, with groundbreaking to be announced soon.
The grant reflects Oracle's commitment to its Nashville neighbors and support for welcoming community spaces. Oracle's funding will help establish a reimagined community hub, including a new community dining room where neighbors can share nutritious meals, meet with service providers, and build relationships with their East Nashville neighbors. The space will also be used to host free community events that strengthen connection and belonging, reflecting TCC's belief that everyone deserves a seat at the table.
"Trinity Community Commons provides a vital community gathering space for all," said Scott Twaddle, senior vice president, Oracle Development. "As part of the Nashville community, we're proud to support a vision shaped by our neighbors. This work makes Nashville a city where everyone feels welcome and has the opportunity to thrive."
TCC is also building 22 affordable and supportive homes for families and a teaching kitchen and garden that will increase access to healthy food and provide opportunities for workforce and life skills training.
"We have the most amazing neighbors in East Nashville, and each one of them deserves a dignified, affordable place to live, connect, and contribute," said Zach Lykins, Executive Director, Trinity Community Commons. "We believe Nashville should be a city that affirms the worth and potential of all our neighbors, and to do that, we need more community oriented third spaces. We're grateful to Oracle for helping us build a new community dining room so that we can continue welcoming our neighbors into community for years to come."
TCC's work centers on radical hospitality, welcoming people from all backgrounds and creating a sense of belonging, especially for those who are often excluded from community life. Its weekly community dinners bring neighbors together to share a meal, build relationships, and find support. This project will build on TCC's longstanding role as a community hub where neighbors can live, gather, and grow together.
About Trinity Community Commons
Trinity Community Commons is an East Nashville nonprofit transforming an historic church property into a vital community gathering space for all of our neighbors.
Our mission is to show radical hospitality to all people, restoring connections between neighbors and a sense of belonging within our community.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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SOURCE Oracle