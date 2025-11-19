Oracle Named Overall Winner in Chartis RiskTech AI 50 2025 for Second Year

Leading in innovation, strategy, and impact, Oracle Financial Services recognized for its strong AI infrastructure and applications for global finance

Oracle Financial Services has been named the "Overall Winner" in the RiskTech AI 50 2025 report by Chartis Research for the second consecutive year. The global leader in risk technology research and analysis recognized Oracle as the top-ranking vendor among the 50 organizations evaluated and the leader in three of the four Chartis Category Awards, including innovation, strategy, and impact.

Oracle Financial Services develops and delivers advanced, AI-enabled solutions that help banks, insurers, and other financial institutions in regulated environments operate more efficiently through process automation, risk mitigation, and actionable insights.

"Oracle's continued leadership in the RiskTech 50 report reflects the company's commitment to delivering technology that is advancing the financial services industry and its ability to deploy AI at scale," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher, Chartis. "In addition to a high-performance, low-latency cloud infrastructure, proprietary algorithms and sophisticated databases, Oracle leverages a range of machine learning techniques across a broad set of horizontal and financial services specific applications, making it the clear winner."

Oracle, AI, and real-world benefits for financial organizations

Chartis also named Oracle as the winner in several of the Solution category awards including:

  • AI-driven data management framework
  • AI-driven document management framework
  • Computational infrastructure for AI
  • Use of AI for finance and accounting

"The RiskTech AI 50 2025 Overall Winner designation is testament to our leadership in innovating and applying AI to complex challenges facing global finance," said Sonny Singh, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Financial Services. "We deliver the necessary AI infrastructure and innovative applications and AI Agents that enable our customers to see measurable and real-world impact that help strengthen their business, reduce risk, and capitalize on new opportunities."

To read the new Chartis RiskTech AI 50 2025 Report visit: https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/chartis-ai-report/.

For more information about Oracle Financial Services capabilities, please visit: www.oracle.com/financial-services.

About Oracle Financial Services
Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Oracle

