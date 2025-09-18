Oracle Named a Market Leader in AI Agents and Conversational AI

Oracle Named a Market Leader in AI Agents and Conversational AI

Oracle received top ratings across product experience, innovation, and customer value in 2025 ISG Research Buyers Guides for AI Agents and Conversational AI for Workforce

Oracle has been recognized as Exemplary for product and consumer experiences in both the 2025 ISG Research Buyers Guide™ for AI Agents and the 2025 ISG Research Buyers Guide™ for Conversational AI for Workforce. In an evaluation of 20 and 18 vendors respectively, Oracle received the highest overall performance rating in both Buyers Guides and was named a Leader across the most categories. Complimentary copies of the reports are available here and here .

"The rate of AI innovation is faster than any other technology I've seen, and organizations need to rapidly integrate AI into their key business processes to remain competitive," said Chris Leone , executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "We are enabling our customers and partners to leverage advanced generative and agentic AI capabilities, embedded in our market-leading cloud applications and best-in-class AI infrastructure, to drive meaningful change across their organizations. Oracle's position in these Buyers Guides reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and spotlights the value that our AI solutions offer to customers."

The ISG Research Buyers Guides are designed to provide a balanced perspective of software providers and products, rooted in an understanding of the business requirements for any enterprise. The Buyers Guides for AI Agents and Conversational AI for Workforce evaluated the following Oracle AI solutions:

  • Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications: A comprehensive platform that enables Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications customers and partners to create, extend, deploy, and manage AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise. Easy-to-use tools enable customers and partners to create customized AI agents that address complex business needs and can help drive new levels of productivity.
  • Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence: The next generation of Oracle Fusion Analytics, purpose-built for Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence empowers organizations to gain strategic insights and maximize business value by unifying AI and analytics across all business applications, turning enterprise data into actionable intelligence.
  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Data Science: A fully managed platform for teams of data scientists to build, train, deploy, and manage machine learning models using Python and open-source tools.
  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI Agent Platform and Development Kit: A fully managed, cloud native solution that enables businesses to quickly and easily build, deploy, and manage AI agents. Users can leverage state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) to create AI agents that can revolutionize the way they interact with customers, automate workflows, and approach business problems.

The ISG Research Buyers Guide™ for AI Agents and The ISG Research Buyers Guide™ for Conversational AI for Workforce are the distillations of over a year of market and product research efforts. The guides are assessments of how well software providers' offerings address enterprises' requirements for AI agent software and conversational AI software.

For additional information, please visit:

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-market-leader-in-ai-agents-and-conversational-ai-302560509.html

SOURCE Oracle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OracleORCLNYSE:ORCLTech Investing
ORCL
The Conversation (0)
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project