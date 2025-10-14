Oracle Introduces New Cloud Networking Capabilities for Any Workload

New OCI networking capabilities accelerate data movement with direct paths, reducing overhead and delivering predictable, high–bandwidth, ultra–low–latency connections between hosts
Oracle Acceleron combines dedicated network fabrics, converged NIC, host–level zero-trust packet routing, and multi–planar designs to boost performance and availability— at no added cost to customers
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced new networking capabilities in Oracle Acceleron, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)'s suite of network software and architecture, designed to help customers run any workload faster and more cost-effectively. Built on more than a decade of cloud networking innovation, Oracle Acceleron redefines how data moves in the cloud to deliver a secure infrastructure with the highest performance at a lower cost.
Oracle Acceleron combines dedicated network fabrics, more direct data paths, and a converged NIC to boost performance and lower cost, with host-level zero-trust routing and multi-planar designs that strengthen security and resilience. Oracle Acceleron's unique software architecture streams and collapses multiple layers of complexity into a programmable foundation and unifies advanced networking, storage, and security innovations that operate consistently across a broad range of hardware. Customers benefit from line-rate encryption throughput, ultra-low latency, up to 2x potential network processing capacity, up to 2x storage IOPS, and resilient intent-driven security policies enforced directly at the host. This approach allows every OCI customer—from global web applications to breakthrough AI models—to access the industry's most advanced, secure, and efficient cloud infrastructure.
"Our customers want cloud infrastructure to help them innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and scale with confidence," said Clay Magouyrk, CEO, Oracle. "For more than a decade, Oracle has led foundational cloud networking innovation, and these latest advances extend Oracle Acceleron to deliver uncompromised performance, scale, and security for any cloud workload."
New capabilities span fabric network architecture, fabric accelerators, and host network accelerators:
Fabric Network Architecture
- Dedicated fabric network architecture: Helps customers achieve predictable low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity at any scale by using dedicated, performance-optimized fabrics that cleanly isolate traffic and support multiple fabrics where needed. This supports Oracle Exadata, HPC workloads, and large AI/ML clusters by replacing traditional three-tier networks with purpose-built fabrics that are throughput and latency optimized.
- Multi–planar networking: Boosts customers' network resiliency and flexibility by having customer NICs connect to multiple, isolated network planes and shift traffic instantly if one plane encounters issues. This improves throughput and lowers tail latency, so customer clusters avoid stalls and restarts and keep jobs on schedule.
Fabric Accelerator
- Disintermediated: Helps customers reduce latency and variability while improving efficiency and strengthening security by removing unnecessary intermediaries and hops. This streamlines host-to-destination flows so traffic follows the most direct path across tiers, cutting bottlenecks and improving consistency.
Host Network Accelerator
- Converged NIC: Helps customers increase throughput and lower costs while preserving strong customer and provider isolation by partitioning a SmartNIC into customer and provider planes. This enables storage acceleration with NVMe over TCP, line-rate encryption, and bare-metal NIC patching, delivering up to 2x throughput improvement versus prior approaches—without the cost and performance penalties of dual-NIC designs.
- Zero-Trust Packet Routing (ZPR): Helps secure customer workloads with least-privilege enforcement at the first packet and simplifies policy management independent of network topology. New ZPR enhancements enforce private service access for sensitive endpoints (e.g., VCN to object storage) and with new identity and access management deny-based policies, unauthorized inspection paths are blocked at the host.
Industry Leaders Leverage Oracle Acceleron to Accelerate AI Initiatives, Boost Efficiency, and Strengthen Security
"Arista has a long–standing collaboration with Oracle, and we're pleased to continue to pioneer innovation and progress for customers embodied by Oracle Acceleron," said Ken Duda, President and CTO, Arista Networks. "As the industry looks to the next generation of AI networking infrastructure, Arista's differentiated network platforms with rich software suites are ready to deliver customer value through Oracle Acceleron."
"AMD and Oracle share a deep commitment to delivering high performance and robust security in cloud computing," said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD. "OCI launched with AMD Pensando DPUs, and we've collaborated to deliver breakthrough performance and security for all workloads. We look forward to continued innovation in Oracle Acceleron with converged NICs powered by AMD Pensando DPUs launching early next year."
Additional Resources
- Learn more about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
- Learn more about Oracle Cloud Networking
- Learn more about Oracle Acceleron
- Learn more about Oracle Acceleron Converged NIC for next-gen AI workloads
- Learn more about Oracle Acceleron multi-planar network architecture
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
About Oracle AI World
Oracle AI World is where customers and partners discover the latest product and technology innovations, see how AI is being applied across industries, and connect with experts and peers. Attendees will gain practical tips and insights to drive immediate impact within their organizations and explore how Oracle is helping unlock the full potential of cloud and AI. Join the event to see new capabilities in action and hear from thought leaders and industry movers. Register now at oracle.com/ai-world or follow the news and conversation at oracle.com/news and linkedin.com/company/oracle.
Future Product Disclaimer
The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-introduces-new-cloud-networking-capabilities-for-any-workload-302582956.html
SOURCE Oracle