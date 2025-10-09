Oracle Intelligent Communications Orchestration Network Makes It Easier to Connect Critical AI and Cloud Services

SaaS platform reduces friction and complexity across disparate platforms so enterprises and managed service providers can rapidly deploy communication services
Oracle today introduced the Oracle Intelligent Communications Orchestration Network Cloud Service. This next-generation solution is designed to radically simplify enterprise network configuration and operations by unifying fragmented communications environments through centralization and orchestration of network traffic and policy management— across voice, collaboration, AI, and other technologies running in on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments. With this advancement, enterprises and managed service providers can streamline the complexity and costs associated with implementing and managing critical business functions requiring always-on connectivity. For example, the solution will simplify and provide much-needed agility to call center operations in common scenarios running multiple vendor systems with real-time AI-services, such as voice-enabled documentation and next-best-action recommendations.
"It can be incredibly complex and costly for enterprises to manage global communications infrastructure across multiple vendors' solutions, especially with increasing pressures to integrate new AI tools and cloud-based services into operations," said Irwin Lazar , president and principal analyst for Metrigy Research. "Intelligent communications orchestration offers significant potential to streamline communications environments, speed application deployment, and ensure consistent security while providing a common layer to obtain data for business intelligence and AI data models. Agile, holistic platforms are required to help enable the rapid deployment of new capabilities while minimizing operational costs and ensuring security."
New-wave voice AI innovation
As enterprises migrate voice infrastructure and applications to the cloud, deploy new AI-driven services, and enhance channel and engagement strategies, they face restrictive calling plans, disjointed communication tools, vendor lock-in, and security vulnerabilities. These challenges increase operational overhead and complexity and restrict innovation. At the same time, managed service providers are under pressure to introduce modern, enterprise-focused communications tools to help differentiate their value as an innovation partner in a highly competitive market.
The Oracle Intelligent Communications Orchestration Network Cloud Service addresses these challenges directly with an agile, pre-integrated, technology-agnostic solution built on the security, performance, and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) .
With the solution users can:
- Simplify operations: Easily connect and manage voice services, including Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Centers as a Service (CCaaS), third-party voice services, AI, and any on-premises voice solutions—enabling enterprises to focus more on innovation and less on complex network implementation and operations.
- Integrate Voice AI services: Leverage best-in-breed AI solutions while receiving real-time insights into the functionality of network or service to avoid incidents or downtime. For example, an enterprise will have the agility to easily trial, test, and integrate the AI services that best fit its business needs.
- Streamline call flows: Centrally manage and seamlessly enforce security and routing across all communication services and processes based on employee and customer needs more securely. Users can also enhance controls for voice systems to reduce mistakes, delays, or lost call interactions.
- Tailor customer experiences: Build and customize communication strategies, whether in the cloud with UCaaS or CCaaS or on-premises, providing a consistent customer and enterprise experience. This can be achieved regardless of service provider and vendor solution, allowing customer and employee experiences to rapidly evolve with little disruption.
- Centralize intelligence and unified management: Deliver a single orchestration layer for dial plan logic, routing, policy control, and analytics, simplifying global deployments and enhancing continuity with regional diversity.
"Enterprises are facing a new generation of complexities as cloud technologies become more expansive and pervasive, further amplified by the oncoming wave of AI innovation," said Andrew Morawski , executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Regulated Industries. "With Oracle's new communications orchestration solution, organizations can seamlessly integrate AI into their unified communications, helping them to rapidly evolve to meet new business requirements."
Join us at Oracle AI World to learn more about Oracle Communications Orchestration Network Cloud Service.
