Oracle Health and Life Sciences Strengthens Industry Ecosystem with Enhanced Partner Program

Expanded training and certification offerings will help simplify and accelerate implementations and integrations, drive customer success

Extending the benefits of the Oracle partner program, Oracle Health and Life Sciences is expanding its offering to incorporate more training and accreditation for healthcare and life sciences verticals. The enhanced program will strengthen collaboration between the Oracle Health and Life Sciences team and a broad ecosystem of systems integrators and consultancies to accelerate deployment and adoption of innovative technology that helps customers achieve their business and clinical objectives. Taking advantage of these new Oracle partner program services will help members create new market opportunities, catalyze industry transformation, and support greater customer success.

"Healthcare providers and administrators around the world are craving innovation that improves care, reduces their administrative burden, and makes their day-to-day work easier and more effective," said Seema Verma , executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "As we continue delivering transformative, AI-fueled technology to the market, expanding our work with partners will extend our reach and accelerate our ability to help more customers achieve their clinical and operational goals."

Building on the robust training, certification, technical support, and go-to-market collaboration offered in Oracle's partner program, the enhanced Health and Life Sciences Partner Success program now includes:

  • A new training academy which shares internal Oracle Health product and implementation training for the first time, allowing members of the program to build the subject matter expertise required to deliver greater customer success.
  • New Oracle Health certification badges that consultants can use to highlight proficiency and expertise upon completion of Partner Training Academy tracks.
  • Dedicated Oracle Health partner success managers to onboard new partners and assist with adoption of all new program features and delivery standards.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/ .

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Brossard (Québec), le 1 er octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie dédiée à la production et à la distribution d'hydrogène vert, pour faire suite à son communiqué de presse daté du 18 septembre 2025, qui annonçait la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement totalisant 2 050 000 $ (les « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant les modalités spécifiques des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») initialement émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures totalisant 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %, et incluant un montant supplémentaire de 303 634 $ reçu en espèces par la Société, est maintenant heureuse d'annoncer avoir reçu l'approbation finale de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Brossard, Quebec, October 1, 2025 - TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company dedicated to green hydrogen production and distribution following its news release dated September 18, 2025, which announced the signing of Replacement Debentures amounting to $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debentures" ) by amending specific terms of the Company's secured convertible debentures (each, a "Debenture" ) originally issued in connection with a private placement of debentures to taling $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures, and including an additional $303,634 received in cash by the Company, is now pleased to announce receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

