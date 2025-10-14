Oracle Database@Azure Powers Cloud Migrations for Organizations Across the World

Activision Blizzard adopts Oracle Database@Azure to accelerate agentic AI
Oracle Database@Azure adds new Oracle AI Database and Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse services and partner program to support growing demand
Powerful multicloud database services are now available in 28 Microsoft Azure regions globally
Oracle AI World – Activision Blizzard is among the organizations across the world that are adopting Oracle Database@Azure to power their cloud migrations. To support growing demand and give customers more options to bring AI to their data, Oracle Database@Azure is now available in 28 regions, with five more planned in the next 12 months, and new database services continue to be added. In addition, a new partner program will enable Microsoft and Oracle partners to resell Oracle Database@Azure for the first time.
"We're seeing rapid adoption of Oracle Database@Azure as global organizations accelerate cloud migrations to leverage new AI capabilities," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With AI embedded directly into the database layer at no additional cost, customers can analyze data where it resides—removing latency, avoiding expensive data movement, and enabling faster, more advanced insights. To meet this demand, we continue to expand Oracle Database@Azure with new regions and database services, while our new partner program gives customers even more choice to work with trusted partners on their multicloud and IT modernization initiatives."
"Oracle Database@Azure delivers the high performance of Oracle Exadata natively within Azure, empowering us to move our Oracle workloads to the cloud without compromise," said Mahesh Tyagi, vice president, finance engineering, Activision Blizzard. "We gained native, real-time access to our Oracle data from Azure and seamless integration with both Oracle and non-Oracle data sources. Paired now with Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, and Copilot Studio, our team will be able to accelerate insight delivery to business stakeholders and build agentic workflows faster. It's a practical path to iterate on new features while keeping governance and security at the forefront."
"In today's AI-first era, Microsoft is trusted by organizations of all sizes looking to harness the power of their data with secure, intelligent, enterprise-grade cloud solutions," said Brett Tanzer, vice president, Azure product management, Microsoft. "Great AI innovation is built on the core data in customers' mission-critical line-of-business applications and databases. With Oracle Database@Azure, customers can bring their Oracle data to Azure, where they can tap into Microsoft's comprehensive data and AI portfolio, including Microsoft Fabric, Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry — with enterprise-grade security, performance, and reliability. Together with Oracle, we're enabling customers to analyze data where it resides, unlock new AI-driven insights, and confidently modernize their IT with the support of trusted partners."
New Oracle AI Database Services and Region Availability
New database capabilities and additional regions are supporting growing demand from organizations across the world by providing customers with more options and locations to use Oracle Database@Azure:
- Oracle Base Database Service now generally available: Customers can now simplify database administration, accelerate application development, and lower costs with pay-as-you-go pricing. Oracle Base Database Service provides customers with flexible deployment options, featuring automated lifecycle management, a built-in low-code environment through Oracle APEX, and independently scalable compute and block storage.
- Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse now generally available: Enables customers to deliver enterprise-wide AI and analytics by combining the best of the open-source Apache Iceberg open data tables format with Oracle AI Database 26ai, Oracle Exadata, and Oracle Autonomous AI Database. It also integrates with other data platforms, including Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, enabling Azure users to easily and securely apply AI models to their data regardless of where it's stored.
- OCI GoldenGate now generally available: Helps customers move and synchronize their data quickly and reliably across different systems to help ensure they always have up-to-date information where they need it. This enables customers to make faster decisions and improve their operations without downtime or data loss.
- Oracle Database@Azure new region availability: Customers have more deployment options with Oracle Database@Azure now available in 28 regions—Australia East, Australia Southeast, Brazil South, Canada Central, Canada East, Central India, Central US, East US, East US 2, France Central, Germany North, Germany West Central, Italy North, Japan East, Japan West, North Europe, Southeast Asia, South Central US, Spain Central, Sweden Central, Switzerland North, UAE Central, UAE North, UK South, UK West, West US, West US 2, and West US 3. In addition, Oracle Database@Azure is planned to be available in five more regions in the next 12 months. This includes Brazil Southeast, France South, North Central US, South India, and West Europe.
Oracle Database@Azure Partner Program
Microsoft and Oracle partners can now purchase Oracle Database@Azure through the Microsoft Marketplace via a private offer, resell it to their customers, and integrate it into their solutions to support multicloud and IT modernization initiatives. The program is open to partners that belong to both the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner program and the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).
"As strategic partners for both Oracle and Microsoft, leading some of their largest client transformations, this partner-first approach will further enhance how we support the cloud migration and multicloud and AI needs of our clients," said Andy Tay, global lead, Accenture Cloud First. "By combining the performance and reliability of Oracle AI Database with Microsoft Azure's rich set of application development and AI services, Oracle Database@Azure will help our clients accelerate modernization, unlock new insights, and drive greater business value."
"To drive true innovation, enterprises must go beyond cloud migration and build a strategic foundation," said Dinesh Rao, executive vice president & chief delivery officer, Infosys. "As part of the new Oracle Database@Azure partner program, Infosys will combine its deep expertise in cloud and AI with the embedded AI vector capabilities of Oracle AI Database and Microsoft Azure's AI services. This empowers clients to accelerate their AI innovation and confidently embrace a multicloud future."
