Oracle Collaborates with Microsoft to Enhance Supply Chain Efficiency

New integration between Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM and Microsoft Azure IoT Operations and Microsoft Fabric will help manufacturers increase visibility, accelerate decision-making, and reduce downtime
Oracle AI WorldOracle today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to develop an integration blueprint to help manufacturers improve supply chain efficiency and responsiveness. The blueprint will enable organizations using Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) to improve data-driven decision making and automate key supply chain processes by capturing live insights from factory equipment and sensors through Azure IoT Operations and Microsoft Fabric.
"This collaboration with Microsoft reflects Oracle's commitment to Smart Operations, where real-time data drives smarter, faster, and more connected manufacturing," said Vikash Goyal, vice president, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Product Strategy, Oracle. "By integrating Azure IoT Operations and Microsoft Fabric with Oracle Cloud SCM, manufacturers can increase visibility across the supply chain, accelerate decision-making, and reduce downtime by turning operational insights into immediate business action and measurable impact."
"At Microsoft, we are committed to helping manufacturers unlock the full potential of connected operations," said Yitzhak Kesselman, CVP Messaging and Real-Time Analytics, Microsoft. "Microsoft Azure IoT Operations transforms raw production data at the edge, and Microsoft Fabric Real-Time Intelligence transforms it into actionable events and insights. Through our collaboration with Oracle, these insights can now be connected directly into Oracle Cloud SCM, enabling organizations to deliver tangible value across the entire supply chain by making faster, more informed decisions, improving operational efficiency, and responding immediately to changes on the shop floor."
With this new integration blueprint, manufacturers can accelerate response times, improve efficiency, and achieve greater visibility into supply chain processes by connecting real-time production data from the shop floor directly into enterprise workflows. New capabilities from the integration include:
- Real-time intelligence and secure data flows: Help manufacturers improve planning, decision-making, and visibility by securely integrating live data from factory equipment and sensors into Oracle Cloud SCM and connecting it across enterprise applications.
- Automated business events: Help manufacturers respond faster to production changes and reduce downtime by automatically triggering actions such as order updates, quality checks, maintenance requests, or inventory movements in Oracle Cloud SCM based on real-time shop floor data.
- Standardized best practices: Help manufacturers ensure seamless connectivity and simplify deployment by offering prescriptive guidance, pre-made integration guides, and reference architectures based on public APIs.
Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud SCM enables customers to seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze supply chain data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations and create a resilient supply network to outpace change.
