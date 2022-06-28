Life Science NewsInvesting News

Optimi Health Corp . ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with SABI Mind, a Calgary-based clinic group providing psychedelic-assisted therapies.

The Company has signed an agreement which will provide SABI Mind's trained clinical staff with supplies of GMP psilocybin and 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine ("MDMA"), pending the anticipated approval of its previously announced licensing amendment, for use by practitioners in psychedelic-assisted therapeutic protocols with approved patients via Health Canada's Special Access Program, clinical trials, and academic studies.

"This agreement is an important step forward for both parties," said Optimi Health CEO Bill Ciprick. "SABI Mind's initiation of this agreement demonstrates a commitment to safe supply for the development and implementation of therapeutic modalities using psilocybin and MDMA."

Clinical distribution is a major milestone in the growth of Canada's psychedelics sector from the standpoints both of business operations, and as a medical option for those in need.

"There's growing evidence that MDMA and psilocybin assisted therapies can help treat PTSD, depression and other chronic mental health conditions," said Philippe Lucas PhD, SABI Mind President. "We're very pleased to be working with Optimi to ensure a safe, consistent supply of psilocybin and MDMA to SABI patients qualifying under Health Canada's Special Access Program."

"As we continue to establish the logistical channels of our new industry, Optimi is extremely gratified to receive requests such as this," added Ciprick. "The knowledge that the substances we produce, natural or synthetic, will be used by patients in a safe environment to further psychedelic science is a vindication of the principles on which this company was established."

Optimi Health recently requested an amendment to its Controlled Substance Dealer's Licence from Health Canada which would enable it to utilize its state-of-the-art analytical laboratory for the production of synthetic MDMA, among other substances.

SABI Mind currently operates a best-in-class clinic in the Sunalta area of Calgary, with expansions planned into Edmonton, Alberta and Victoria, British Columbia.

Authorized parties interested in purchasing Optimi psilocybin and functional mushroom products, MDMA, or other synthetic psychedelics are invited to contact sales@optimihealth.ca where a member of the sales team will respond within 24 hours.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural EU-GMP psilocybin throughout the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi is engaged in the cultivation, extracting, processing and distribution of high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

About SABI Mind

Located in Calgary, SABI Mind supports the careful and necessary mending of mental health and chronic pain through psychedelic-assisted therapies. Founded by a group of Calgary-based entrepreneurs brought face-to-face with the challenges of those suffering from mental health conditions, SABI Mind empowers those discouraged by the conventional medical methods with a patient-centered treatment model supported by experienced psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, therapists, client experience specialists, and other clinic staff specially trained in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other psychedelic therapies.

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") that relate to Optimi's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to activities proposed to be conducted under the Company's dealer's license and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward‐Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual information Form dated January 12, 2022, and other continuous disclosure filings available under Optimi's profile at www.sedar.com. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement.

Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

