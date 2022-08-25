Life Science NewsInvesting News

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has finalized three new Canadian retail and e-commerce distribution agreements for its Optimi Life nutraceutical mushroom products.

The agreements with Well.ca, Vitasave, and Healthy Planet come within six months of the Company's February launch of Optimi Life ( www.optimilife.com ), a line of functional mushroom supplements transforming the industry with formulations made from the highest possible quality fruiting body mushrooms for whole body and mind optimization.

Well.ca : Well.ca is a premier natural foods e-commerce platform offering Optimi's complete line-up of functional supplements to Canadians across the country.

Vitasave : Based in Vancouver, Vitasave was the first retailer to bring Optimi into their assortment. With two retail outlets and an e-commerce platform, consumers both in the Greater Vancouver Area and across the country have access to Optimi products along with other supplements in one location.

Healthy Planet : Healthy Planet has agreed to introduce Optimi's full line of mushroom supplements to their web-based selling platform and we look forward to proving our worth and moving into their 30+ retail locations across Ontario.

Optimi's CEO, Bill Ciprick, says the agreements strengthen the Company's B2B distribution network and positions the Optimi Life brand for expansion into international markets.

"Our goal is to meet growing consumer demand for quality whole mushroom products, and that begins with expanding Optimi's national distribution infrastructure," added Ciprick. "With the global functional mushroom market estimated to grow 9.5 per cent annually over the next six years, we'll be actively positioning the Optimi Life brand throughout Canada as well as in international markets."

Optimi Life General Manager, Darren Mahaffy, credits Optimi Life's early distribution and revenue success to quality and marketability.

"A lot of work has gone into building the Optimi Life story," said Mahaffy. "Today's success is the first step in defining our position as a pure, quality producer of whole mushroom ingredients designed for the curious mind and evolving health-conscious consumer."

Appointment of Director

Optimi is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacob Safarik to the Board of Directors. Mr. Safarik is the Company's Chief Financial Officer and was instrumental in the formation of Optimi in 2019. As a Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Safarik brings more than 13 years of international project finance, business development and quality assurance experience. Mr. Safarik is also a co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of BC Green Pharmaceuticals Inc.

"We are pleased to welcome Jacob to the Optimi Board," said JJ Wilson, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "Jacob's deep experience in global finance, business development, and regulatory compliance are invaluable assets to Optimi as we grow our business and pursue our goal of being the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural EU-GMP-grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelics across the world."

ABOUT OPTIMI

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi's products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin and MDMA cultivator in North America.

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") that relate to Optimi's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements pertaining to activities proposed to be conducted under the Company's approved Health Canada dealer's licence and associated business related to Psilocybin, Psilocin, other psychedelic substances, some being synthetically formulated, and Optimi's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward‐Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual information Form dated January 12, 2022, and other continuous disclosure filings available under Optimi's profile at www.sedar.com . Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement.

Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, has received permission from Health Canada to manufacture and distribute additional psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, under the amended terms outlined in its June 20, 2022 application to Health Canada.

Under the leadership of Chief Science Officer Justin Kirkland, Optimi will now act as wholesale supplier of MDMA and other synthetic psychedelic compounds to approved researchers and drug developers.

Blue Serenity brings science and compassion together, will cement Thomas Hartle's legacy as a Canadian psychedelic icon

Optimi and Hartle to host press conference today at 1:00 PM EST

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with psilocybin patient advocate, Thomas Hartle. The parties have agreed to produce a Canadian-grown and harvested natural therapeutic psilocybin product for use by approved patients.

"Honouring Thomas's incredible optimism and appreciation for life with his own natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin product is something we will cherish as a company forever," said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health. "We share Thomas's energy and passion for creating the perfect psilocybin experience, and we look forward to providing a vital service to Special Access Program patients while further demonstrating to regulators that psychedelic-assisted therapies can be integrated into our existing healthcare framework."

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company cultivating and synthesizing high quality psychedelics and natural functional and psilocybin mushroom strains for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a supply agreement with Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre ("Bloom"), a Calgary-based provider of mental health services, including psychedelic-assisted therapies employing ketamine treatments.

"Our Supply Agreement with Bloom solidifies another key relationship for Optimi," said CEO Bill Ciprick. "Their position as therapeutic practitioners, as well as their work in conducting the kind of clinical trials necessary to advance regulatory outcomes for psychedelic medicines, make them ideal partners in alignment with Optimi's strategic goals."

Optimi Health Corp . ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with SABI Mind, a Calgary-based clinic group providing psychedelic-assisted therapies.

The Company has signed an agreement which will provide SABI Mind's trained clinical staff with supplies of GMP psilocybin and 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine ("MDMA"), pending the anticipated approval of its previously announced licensing amendment, for use by practitioners in psychedelic-assisted therapeutic protocols with approved patients via Health Canada's Special Access Program, clinical trials, and academic studies.

Agreement Provides 12-Month Exclusive Period to Agree in-Licensing Deal for Proprietary Formulation of Ketamine

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today it has signed a twelve month option agreement with a leading drug development, manufacturing, and delivery systems company to in-license a proprietary formulation and route of administration for ketamine. The formulation and route of administration will be optimized for commercialization and has the potential to deepen the intellectual property (IP) moat for Awakn's lead clinical development program Project Kestrel, which targets AUD.

  • Love Pharma President, Mr. Zach Stadnyk, delivers comprehensive report on the Company's holdings and growth strategy
  • Building upon the Company's major research initiative, led by an addiction research leader at Johns Hopkins, its strategic focus is to identify and target pharmaceutical based addiction treatment solutions
  • Current Bloom & Auralief over the counter product line is primed for sales launch in the near term

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders, outlining the Company's advancements with key holdings and its strategy for the future

To the Shareholders of Love Pharma:

Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Research and Development Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research for SLS-004

SLS-004 Utilizes CRISPR-dCas9 to Target the SNCA Gene Responsible for the Expression of Alpha-Synuclein

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to advance preclinical research and development of its gene therapy delivered SLS-004 program.

mushrooms on top of potted plant

The Current Legal Status of Psychedelics in the United States

Psychedelics are far more closely tied with the history of human civilization than most people realize. From Indigenous medicinal traditions to the henbane tea supposedly used by Viking berserkers, they've played an important cultural role in countless societies. Unfortunately, that changed in the late 1930s.

That was when one Albert Hoffman invented a new psychedelic drug known as LSD — an event that brought about an aggressive, fear-based campaign that culminated in psychedelics being made illegal.

Flash forward to today, and there's a growing body of research indicating that not only are the harmful effects of psychedelics largely overblown, but they also have significant potential benefits in the treatment of several mental health disorders. This, in turn, has resulted in their decriminalization — and in some cases, legalization — by several states.

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland, Jamaica. "We have been bombarded by cost-conscious client inquiries wanting to explore nature with the help of psilocybin," explained Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney and the founder of Silo Wellness. "They are what we consider 'psychedelic curious.' These are not looking to experiment with psychedelics for recreational purposes at a club or party. They are very intentional and mindful individuals looking to better understand themselves and their place in the universe. They aren't looking for mental health therapy or a deep dive ego death. They are wanting to learn about psilocybin while learning about themselves. This is an unmet need in the psychedelic space, and Silo Wellness is well positioned to assist.

One of Silo Wellness's most valuable assets is its data. From what the Company has learned from thousands of client inquiries and consumer comments on retreats is that not everyone is looking for the 'deep dive' or to treat mental illnesses. Many want to self-titrate on to mushrooms through serial microdosing. "Our Silonauts often want to be at a rustic seaside resort looking at shooting stars on a gram of mushrooms," stated Arnold. "Or they want to go for a snorkel on a 0.1 gram microdose. They crave an increased connection to nature."

Keep reading...Show less

