VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

OpenText World EMEA gets underway, unveiling the newest Cloud Editions Innovations and reimagining the Future of Information Management

Latest innovations prepare businesses for 2030 to be more connected, intelligent, secure and responsible

Today at OpenText World EMEA Innovation Summits 2023 OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announces OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.2, with over 75,000 new innovations released in the last 12 months to help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation. This milestone, part of the company's extensive Project Titanium roadmap, enables customers to further drive productivity and profitability while streamlining experiences and security in a multi-cloud world. OpenText is thrilled to welcome newly acquired Micro Focus customers and colleagues to OpenText World EMEA as it demonstrates and discusses the many exciting innovations and integrations now available.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"OpenText is on the cusp of a new technological era with rapid acceleration towards Business 2030 and information-led transformations. Every industry will be digitally transformed by generation digital, leveraging new rules for corporate accountability and new requirements for technology," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. "I am excited to announce Project Titanium delivered with Cloud Editions 23.2, and announce our next generation roadmap, Titanium X. We are helping customers solve their most complex problems from climate innovation, modern supply chains and acceleration innovation."

With this release, OpenText has delivered on the promise of Titanium. OpenText is now offering a full suite of Public Cloud multi-tenant SaaS solutions in content management, cybersecurity, service management, and application delivery. Moreover, OpenText has expanded the geographical footprint and compliance standards of the OpenText Cloud and brought forward a second generation of capabilities on the private cloud for those in regulated industries or with complex environments. Lastly, Titanium has brought OpenText's next generation of APIs for partners and customers to build their own applications (e.g., Content Capture, eSignature, Document Archive, and Messaging Notifications).

During his keynote address today, Mark J. Barrenechea will sit down with long-time OpenText customer and partner Evonik, to discuss their digital transformation and ongoing cloud and content journeys. "With sustainability and business modernization increasingly becoming top of mind in the industrial sector, Evonik is more committed than ever to employing effective, efficient and compliant innovations," said Dirk Ramhorst , CIO and Head of IT of Evonik. "We are thrilled to join OpenText on stage to discuss the rollout of our major transformation, and how OpenText cloud and content solutions are helping to reduce our technical and legal risks, manage unstructured content and accelerate towards modernization."

This week, at OpenText World EMEA, CE 23.2 innovations being revealed include:

Increase and strengthen connections to customers, partners, and employees across your entire organization

Understand, distill, and gain actionable insight from vast amounts of information :

  • Integration of OpenText™ Extended ECM and OpenText™ Documentum™ with IDOL enables businesses to explore content connections to make smarter, faster decisions with the help of AI-powered insights.
  • Automatic identification, extraction and filing of business-critical content from third-party applications to the OpenText™ Extended ECM or Documentum repository reduces content sprawl and delivers insights into connections and relationships surrounding content through visual knowledge graphs.

Enhance productivity workflows so workforces across all industries can work smarter:

Connect ecosystems and address the convergence of digital, communication and voice experiences: with OpenText™ Experience Cloud 23.2 :

  • Seamlessly connecting customer and employee experience delivers a Total Experience with a composable, open and secure platform.
  • A single-workplace user experience provides employees with greater visibility into tasks, tools and content and improves decision making backed by data-driven insights.

Implement immediate and responsible business practices

Simplify implementation and enforcement of more responsible sourcing practices with OpenText™ Active Risk Monitor :

  • Proactive assessment and management of supply chain risk around ESG compliance and beyond is enabled by aggregating information from third-party sources, including EcoVadis and Dun & Bradstreet .
  • Integration with OpenText™ Trading Grid™ allows companies to gain a consolidated view into their suppliers and review risk related to specific business activity, so users can take corrective action backed by actionable insights.

Automate the digital value chain with OpenText ValueEdge23 :

  • This platform and suite of DevOps tools from the Application Delivery Management (ADM) portfolio enables organizations to automate the digital value chain to get smarter applications to market faster.
  • Major new capabilities include strategic planning, codeless quality, and real-world performance engineering to improve speed-to-value by accelerating the development-to-production flow.

Operate in an efficient and responsible manner to optimize future spending decisions:

  • HCMX (Hybrid Cloud Management X) FinOps Express helps foster a culture of financial responsibility, improves decision-making with intelligent insights, and delivers the centralized control that organizations need to reduce their cloud bill.
  • Originally part of the IT Operations Management (ITOM) portfolio, this solution enables customers to monitor their cloud spend with granularity while gathering powerful insights to optimize the usage of their clouds, allowing for a significant reduction in overall cloud waste, overspending, and business inefficiencies.

Eliminate maintenance and upgrade effort by moving on-premises deployments to the OpenText™ Private Cloud :

  • Available to Operations Bridge Premium customers, this offering can accelerate modernization efforts for AIOps to reduce the mean time to resolve incidents, boosting IT service performance and IT operations productivity.

Protect customers and partners with a holistic security portfolio

Act fast to prevent lost productivity and revenue when critical systems go down without warning:

  • Enhancements to Carbonite® Recover provide Managed Service Providers (MSPs) the flexibility to create their own disaster-recovery-as-a-service offering on the Google Cloud Platform.
  • Businesses can choose public or private cloud storage, while enabling management of diverse environments through a single console and gaining improved efficiency through greater automation and orchestration.

For more on all the Cloud Editions 23.2 innovations please read our blogs . For the first time in-person since 2019, OpenText kicks off Open World EMEA from April 24 - 27 . The global hybrid event – with roadshows in Munich , Paris and London – will unveil the latest OpenText innovations, engage with customers locally, and showcase the future of information management. Additional information and live demonstrations will be presented by OpenText during OpenText World EMEA - keynote sessions with CEO & CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea and EVP & CPO, Muhi Majzoub.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-world-emea-gets-underway-unveiling-the-newest-cloud-editions-innovations-and-reimagining-the-future-of-information-management-301804899.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J . Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP , CFO will host a conference call on May 4, 2023 , at 5:00 p . m . ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9973 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com .

Statutory Filing of Pro Forma Financial Statements for Micro Focus Acquisition

Earlier today OpenText filed its Current Report on Form 8-K/A, which includes the audited consolidated financial statements of Micro Focus International Limited (formerly known as Micro Focus International plc) (Micro Focus) and unaudited pro forma financial information with respect to OpenText's acquisition of Micro Focus (the Acquisition), on EDGAR and SEDAR, as required under applicable securities laws following completion of the Acquisition. The required unaudited pro forma financial information combines historical OpenText and Micro Focus results, after giving effect to the Acquisition, the financing of the Acquisition and the pro forma effects of certain assumptions and adjustments described therein, and includes a (i) Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 , (ii) Statements of operations for the year ended June 30, 2022 , and (iii) Statements of operations for the six months ended December 31, 2022 .

The unaudited pro forma financial information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only, as required by Form 8-K, and is not necessarily indicative of the consolidated financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the Acquisition occurred on the dates indicated in the pro forma financial information, nor is it meant to be indicative of any future consolidated financial position or future results of operations that OpenText will experience. Further, the historical consolidated statement of financial position and results of operations of Micro Focus utilized for purposes of preparing the unaudited pro forma financial information, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not based on the same period end as OpenText.

More information on OpenText's historical acquisitions, including the Micro Focus Acquisition, is available at: investors.opentext.com .

About OpenText
OpenText , The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText ( NASDAQ : OTEX , TSX : OTEX ) visit opentext.com .

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-may-4-2023-301793576.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

