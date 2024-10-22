OpenText Unveils Secure Cloud Evolution to Supercharge Managed Service Provider Business Growth

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
OpenText Unveils Secure Cloud Evolution to Supercharge Managed Service Provider Business Growth

OpenText Unveils Secure Cloud Evolution to Supercharge Managed Service Provider Business Growth

New bundles, integrated task management and enhanced billing capabilities empower MSPs to deliver comprehensive security services with ease

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced a major evolution of its Secure Cloud platform, designed to drive growth for managed security providers (MSPs). With fresh features like automated provisioning, enriched product bundling, integrated task management and improved reporting and analytics, the platform streamlines MSP operations helping them focus on customer growth and retention.

OpenText (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Recently, the OpenText Cybersecurity's 2024 Global Managed Security Survey revealed that 56% of MSPs and MSSPs are chosen by clients for their ability to deliver robust security services.  In response, OpenText Cybersecurity is simplifying the path for MSPs to deliver end-to-end security solutions through a single, unified platform.

"OpenText remains committed to empowering our channel partners to meet the evolving demands of today's market," said Sandy Ono , Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, OpenText. "We are a one-stop-shop for MSPs from email protection and data risk management to cyber warranty and managed detection and response (MDR). Following our acquisition of Pillr to expand into MDR and our new partnership with Cork to offer cyber warranty, we are now providing partners with a seamless, world-class platform they can easily service their customers with while staying ahead of today's cyber threats."

The expansion features:

  • Platform enhancements: A modern interface with new MSP workflows, integrated task management and a streamlined billing, payments and invoicing experience. This unified platform allows MSPs to manage, administer, and bill clients more efficiently, saving time and improved delivery.
  • New bundles: MSPs can now offer tailored, cross-functional security solutions with ease, thanks to new product bundles that include email risk management, compliance, data risk management and security.
  • All-in-One Platform: Secure Cloud now integrates seamlessly with leading platforms like ConnectWise, Kaseya, and Autotask. New offerings include OpenText MDR , Cork Cyber warranty , Pen testing and Azure Virtual Desktop , further expanding the platforms capabilities.

With 100,000 small-to-medium businesses already relying on Secure Cloud, these enhancements will enable MSPs to deliver even more comprehensive security services to a growing customer base.

Additional Resources:

  • To learn more about OpenText Cybersecurity for SMB, click here .
  • To learn more about the newly updated Secure Cloud platform, click here .
  • Also, for more information check out our blog here .

About OpenText Cybersecurity
OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high-efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText
OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world.  We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology.  For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-unveils-secure-cloud-evolution-to-supercharge-managed-service-provider-msp-business-growth-302282118.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open Text CorporationOTEX:CATSX:OTEX
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Form Joint Venture Covering Over 98,000 Hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin

Quantum BioPharma Files a US Federal Lawsuit Against CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities and Others, Seeking Damages in Excess of $700,000,000 USD, for Possible Stock Price Manipulation/Spoofing

Awakn Announces Opening of Four Additional AWKN-001 Phase 3 Trial Sites

Lode Gold Signs Definitive Agreement to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Related News

Uranium Investing

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Form Joint Venture Covering Over 98,000 Hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Signs Definitive Agreement to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces AGM Results

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Receives C$1.38 Million Initial Royalty Payment for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Zinc Investing

Group Eleven Intersects 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb and 48 g/t Ag; Identifies Emerging Zinc-Rich Massive Sulphide Zone at Ballywire

×