OPAL Fuels Welcomes Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. to Sapphire Renewable Natural Gas Facility

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) welcomed Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) to its Sapphire RNG facility at the Sampson County Landfill in Roseboro, North Carolina. The visit included a tour of the facility and a meeting with OPAL Fuels Co-Chief Executive Officer Adam Comora to discuss the role of domestic RNG production in strengthening American energy security, supporting Eastern North Carolina's economy, and providing heavy-duty fleets with a cost-effective, lower-emissions alternative to diesel.
The Sapphire RNG facility captures naturally occurring methane from the decomposition of organic waste at the Sampson County landfill and converts it into pipeline-quality RNG that powers heavy-duty fleets across the country. The plant has a nameplate design capacity of approximately 0.80 million MMBtus (6.6 million gasoline gallon equivalents) per year.
"We were honored to host Dr. Murphy and showcase how facilities like Sapphire turn local landfill waste into American-made energy," said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "Sampson County is home to a productive facility, and policies like the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit have given producers like us the confidence to invest in the infrastructure, jobs, and long-term economic growth that goes along with it. We appreciate Dr. Murphy's leadership and his interest in seeing this work firsthand."
"I enjoyed touring the OPAL Fuels facility in Roseboro and meeting with senior leadership to discuss the future of renewable energy development in Eastern North Carolina," said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. "These conversations are critical as we work to support policies that encourage responsible energy development, strengthen our workforce, and expand opportunity across the region. America needs reliable energy in all forms that is safe and secure, powers our economy, and keeps our beautiful ecosystems healthy."
RNG produced at facilities like Sapphire is one of the most readily scalable solutions available today for heavy-duty transportation. By capturing methane that would otherwise be released or flared and converting it into vehicle fuel, RNG gives fleet operators greater pricing stability and lower operating costs compared to diesel, while also delivering meaningful domestic energy security advantages
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .
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Todd Firestone
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