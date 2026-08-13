OPAL Fuels Welcomes Congressman Eugene Vindman to Prince William County Renewable Natural Gas Facility

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) welcomed Congressman Eugene Vindman (VA-07) to its RNG facility at the Prince William County Landfill in Manassas, Virginia. The visit included a tour of the facility and a meeting with OPAL Fuels Co-Chief Executive Officer Adam Comora to discuss the role of domestic RNG production in providing a cost-effective, lower-emissions alternative to diesel fuel that strengthens American energy security and supports economic growth in Northern Virginia.
"We were honored to host Congressman Vindman and show him firsthand how the Prince William RNG facility turns a local waste stream into homegrown American energy," said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "Renewable natural gas strengthens our nation's energy security, supports jobs and investment here in Northern Virginia, and gives heavy-duty fleets a proven, cost-effective way to cut emissions. Our partnership with Prince William County spans more than two decades, and this facility demonstrates the lasting impact that RNG can have on local communities and the nation's energy future."
"The Prince William County RNG facility demonstrates how public-private collaboration can create economic, energy, and environmental value for local communities," said Congressman Eugene Vindman. "This facility puts a local resource to productive use while supporting American energy production and contributing to economic growth in Northern Virginia. I commend the OPAL Fuels and Prince William County teams for building a model partnership that is delivering tangible benefits for the community, the economy, and our energy future."
The Prince William RNG facility captures naturally occurring methane from the decomposition of organic waste at the Prince William County landfill and converts it into pipeline quality RNG that powers heavy-duty fleets across the country. Wholly owned by OPAL Fuels, the plant began commercial operations in 2024 and has a nameplate design capacity of approximately 1.7 million MMBtu, or roughly 12 million gasoline gallon equivalents (GGE), per year. Operating at approximately 92% efficiency, the facility refines gas that was previously combusted onsite into a usable clean fuel, cutting methane emissions at the landfill by approximately 95%.
The longstanding partnership between OPAL and Prince William County Landfill has delivered significant value through a shared commitment to operational excellence. The landfill's best-in-class disposal practices, combined with OPAL's enhanced wellfield management and optimization initiatives, have increased landfill-gas recovery by approximately 20% over the past year. OPAL believes there is additional opportunity for improvement over the coming months as optimization efforts continue. OPAL also extends its sincere thanks to the Prince William County team for its longstanding support and collaboration, which have been instrumental to the project's success and continued performance gains.
In addition, the visit comes on the heels of Prince William County's first Environmental Sustainability Annual Report, released in April 2026 by the county's Office of Sustainability, which features the Prince William RNG facility as a case study in how long-term infrastructure investment and public-private partnership can advance the county's climate and air-quality goals. The facility captures methane that would otherwise be released or flared and converts it into a domestically produced fuel for heavy-duty transportation. According to the report, emissions of key pollutants at the landfill, including carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, have declined by more than 90% since the facility began operations, and methane emissions fell by more than half between 2023 and 2024. The report also notes that, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's landfill gas database, the Prince William facility is the only operating landfill-based RNG project in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or OPAL Fuels' (the "Company's") future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management's control, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Disclaimer
This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260813449835/en/
Investors
Todd Firestone
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(914) 705-4001
investors@opalfuels.com
Media
Harrison Feuer
Senior Director, Communications and Public Policy
(914) 721-3723
hfeuer@opalfuels.com