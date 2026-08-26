OPAL Fuels Upgrades Goshen, California Fueling Station, Increasing RNG/CNG Capacity to 14 Million Gallons Over the Next Decade

Expansion adds Premier Ag Transportation Inc. fleet to the site alongside Western Milling and ten other commercial customers, with capacity available for more
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) a leader in the production, marketing, and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as a transportation fuel for heavy duty trucking, today announced that it has completed the renovation and upgrade of its fueling station in Goshen, California located at 30981 Road 67, Goshen, CA. The enhanced facility is expected to dispense approximately 14 million gasoline gallon equivalents (GGE) of RNG and CNG over the next decade, including 1.7 million GGE of additional capacity made possible through this upgrade. The project enables Premier Ag Transportation Inc. to fuel its fleet at the station while continuing to serve Western Milling and ten other commercial and regional customers.
OPAL Fuels acquired the station in 2025 and completed extensive upgrades through 2026, transforming an underutilized asset into a public-access fueling hub for heavy duty fleets in California's Central Valley. The improvements position the station to meet growing demand for low-carbon transportation fuel across the region, while supporting a growing base of agricultural, commercial, and regional fleet customers.
"This expansion reflects the growing recognition among fleets that RNG delivers real value," said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "RNG is a compelling example of the circular economy in action, transforming waste into a valuable low-carbon fuel for the trucks that help move goods. The combination of economic and environmental benefits continues to resonate with fleet operators, and we expect demand for RNG to keep growing."
For the twelve fleets already fueling at the station, the upgrades mean faster fill times and an increase to the reliable local supply of RNG and CNG. For Goshen and the surrounding community, the upgrade means cleaner, quieter heavy-duty trucks moving through local roads, continued investment in local fueling infrastructure, and expansion of a low-carbon fuel option that keeps regional agricultural and commercial fleets competitive.
With these upgrades, the Goshen station is projected to displace approximately 1.3 million gallons of diesel annually, providing a low-carbon fueling solution for fleets serving California's Central Valley.
The station will remain publicly accessible to other local fleets in the area interested in displacing diesel, lower fuel costs, and improving environmental performance. Operators in California's Central Valley interested in learning more can contact Jared Stedl, Chief Commercial Officer of Fuel Station Services at (920) 737-6314 or jstedl@opalfuels.com .
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .
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investors@opalfuels.com
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