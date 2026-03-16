OPAL Fuels Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

OPAL Fuels Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

OPAL Fuels ("OPAL Fuels" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OPAL) today announced financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was an important year for OPAL Fuels as we continue to scale our platform and prepare for additional growth," said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "Despite experiencing some regulatory and macro headwinds in 2025, we are pleased to have closed the year with Adjusted EBITDA of $90.2 million, within our guidance. Production increased to 4.9 million MMBtu, 28% higher compared to 2024, helped by improved operations during the second half of the year. We also sold $42.9 million of Investment Tax Credits and began recognizing our first 45Z production tax credits."

"We are encouraged by fourth quarter results. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.2 million as we benefited from increased production and 45Z production tax credits," continued Comora. "As we look to 2026, we are well positioned to drive continued RNG production growth from our existing facilities based on improvements in our team, in our gas collection, and in overall plant efficiencies. We are also optimistic about new CNG/RNG fleet adoption as downstream fundamentals continue to improve."

"We have improved our liquidity position which supports continued execution on our strategic growth plans," said Jonathan Maurer, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. "The recent refinancing of our existing Series A Preferred Units with a new upsized $180 million Series A Preferred Facility provides additional capital to invest across the RNG value chain."

"As we have grown our upstream portfolio to 12 operating RNG facilities with 9.1 million MMBtu in annual design capacity, OPAL Fuels generates stable and growing operating cash flows to support long-term growth," continued Maurer. "These operating cash flows combined with our added liquidity provide us the opportunity to allocate capital in value enhancing opportunities as the macro and regulatory environment improves."

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $99.8 million and $349.0 million respectively, an increase of 25% and 16% respectively, compared to the prior-year period.
  • Net Income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $16.2 million and $36.4 million respectively, compared to $(5.4) million and $14.3 million in the same periods last year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Class A common shareholders for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 were $0.02 and $0.15 compared to $(0.05) and $0.02 in the comparable periods last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $34.2 million and $90.2 million respectively, compared to $22.6 million 2 and $90.0 million 2 respectively, in the comparable periods last year.
  • $42.9 million of IRA Investment Tax Credits were sold in 2025.
  • In March 2026 we closed a new $180 million preferred stock facility with an affiliate of our majority shareholder, Fortistar. $120 million was issued from the facility at closing, of which approximately $100 million was used to fully redeem the Series A Preferred Units previously owned by Mendocino Capital, LLC. The remaining $60 million of the facility to be available for future draw-downs.

___________________________

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its comparable GAAP financial measure has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 The Company updated its policy in Q3'24 to include virtual pipeline costs as an add-back to Adjusted EBITDA.

Operational Highlights

  • RNG produced was 1.3 million and 4.9 million MMBtu for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 20% and 29% respectively, compared to the prior-year periods. 3
  • The Fuel Station Services segment sold, dispensed, and serviced an aggregate of 41.3 million and 161.9 million GGEs of transportation fuel for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of (1)% and an increase of 8% respectively, compared to the prior-year periods. Of this amount, RNG dispensed as a transportation fuel was 20.4 million and 81.0 million GGEs, an increase of 6% and 9% respectively, compared to the prior-year periods.

Guidance

  • 2026 Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range between $95 million and $110 million.
    • Assumes an average realized D3 RIN price of $2.45/gallon; each $0.10/gallon shift in D3 RIN price impacts 2026 Adjusted EBITDA by $5-$6 million
    • Assumes RNG production range of 5.4 to 5.8 million MMBtu

___________________________

3 Represents OPAL Fuels' proportional share with respect to RNG projects owned with joint venture partners. Includes Sunoma and Biotown.

Results of Operations

(in thousands of dollars, except RNG Fuel data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

RNG Fuel

$

26,006

$

25,384

$

101,656

$

88,420

Fuel Station Services

65,125

45,081

214,551

166,875

Renewable Power

8,624

9,558

32,768

44,677

Total Revenue (1)

$

99,755

$

80,023

$

348,975

$

299,972

Cost of sales

$

69,192

$

52,394

$

242,794

$

199,851

Project development and startup costs

2,841

8,586

14,942

19,109

Other operating expenses (2)

21,127

19,389

83,825

59,790

Net income

16,182

(5,367

)

36,411

14,325

Adjusted EBITDA (3)

RNG Fuel (4)

24,770

13,998

70,527

62,616

Fuel Station Services

14,279

12,261

46,747

38,425

Renewable Power

2,502

3,148

9,626

17,251

Corporate

(7,374

)

(6,809

)

(36,695

)

(28,287

)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,177

$

22,598

$

90,205

$

90,005

RNG Fuel volume produced (Million MMBtus)

1.3

1.1

4.9

3.8

RNG Fuel volume dispensed (Million GGEs)

20.4

19.3

81.0

74.0

Total volumes sold, dispensed, and serviced (Million GGEs)

41.3

41.9

161.9

150.2

(1)

Excludes revenues from equity method investments.

(2)

Includes selling, general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment and income from equity method investments. Please refer to the Statement of Operations at the end of the press release for additional information.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to a comparable GAAP financial measure has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(4)

Includes incremental virtual pipeline costs (i.e., actual costs less anticipated operating costs of a permanent interconnection) on our Prince William RNG project which are temporary in nature and expected to be incurred in 2025 until the permanent interconnection is expected to be operational.

Results of Operations from equity method investments

Three months ended
September 30,

Year Ended
December 31,

(in thousands of dollars)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

32,073

$

34,199

$

112,917

$

111,296

Gross profit

6,498

13,991

27,665

45,803

Net income

927

9,521

9,719

36,100

OPAL's share of revenues from equity method investments

14,028

12,193

48,879

45,917

OPAL's share of gross profit from equity method investments

3,671

3,832

13,815

19,826

OPAL's share of net income from equity method investments ⁽¹⁾

750

1,407

2,627

13,235

OPAL's share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investments

$

7,012

$

4,243

$

22,045

$

24,954

(1) Net income from equity method investments represents our portion of the net income from equity method investments including $1.7 million and $6.9 million of amortization expense related to basis differences for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and $1.5 million and $5.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Landfill RNG Facility Capacity and Utilization Summary

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Landfill RNG Facility Capacity and Utilization

Design Capacity (Million MMBtus) (1)

2.2

2.1

8.6

6.6

Volume of Inlet Gas (Million MMBtus) (2)

1.6

1.3

6.2

4.6

Inlet Design Capacity Utilization (%) (2)

76

%

67

%

75

%

73

%

RNG Fuel volume produced (Million MMBtus) (3)

1.3

1.1

4.7

3.7

Utilization of Inlet Gas (%) (4)

80

%

78

%

77

%

81

%

(1) Design Capacity for RNG facilities is measured as the volume of feedstock biogas that the facility is capable of accepting at the inlet and processing during the associated period. Design Capacity is presented as OPAL's ownership share (i.e., net of joint venture partners' ownership) of the facility and is calculated based on the number of days in the period. New facilities that come online during a quarter are pro-rated for the number of days in commercial operation.

(2) Inlet Design Capacity Utilization is measured as the Volume of Inlet Gas for a period, divided by the total Design Capacity for such period. The Volume of Inlet Gas varies over time depending on, among other factors, (i) the quantity and quality of waste deposited at the landfill, (ii) waste management practices by the landfill, and (iii) the construction, operations and maintenance of the landfill gas collection system used to recover the landfill gas. The Design Capacity for each facility will typically be correlated to the amount of landfill gas expected to be generated by the landfill during the term of the related gas rights agreement. The Company expects Inlet Design Capacity Utilization to be in the range of 75-85% on an aggregate basis over the next several years. Typically, newer facilities perform at the lower end of this range and demonstrate increasing utilization as they mature and the biogas resource increases at open landfills. Excludes Sunoma and Biotown.

(3) Excludes Sunoma and Biotown

(4) Utilization of Inlet Gas is measured as RNG Fuel Volume Produced divided by the Volume of Inlet Gas. Utilization of Inlet Gas varies over time depending on availability and efficiency of the facility and the quality of landfill gas (i.e., concentrations of methane, oxygen, nitrogen, and other gases). The Company generally expects Utilization of Inlet Gas to be in the range of 80% to 90%. Excludes Sunoma and Biotown.

RNG Pending Monetization Summary

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except average realized sales prices)

December 31, 2025

RNG
Fuel

Fuel
Station
Services

Total

Value of RNG awaiting credit generation using quarter end price (1)

$

10,613

$

4,623

$

15,236

RIN Metrics

Beginning balance as of October 1, 2025

141

162

303

Add: Generated in current period

13,654

4,391

18,045

Less: Sales

(13,795

)

(4,553

)

(18,348

)

Ending RIN credit balance (Available for sale) as of December 31, 2025

D3 price per RIN at quarter end

$

2.39

$

2.39

Value of RINs using quarter end price (1)

$

$

$

LCFS Metrics

Beginning balance (net share) as of October 1, 2025

6

64

70

Add: Generated in current period

14

38

52

Less: Sales

(12

)

(31

)

(43

)

Ending LCFS credit balance (Available for sale) as of December 31, 2025

8

71

79

LCFS credit price at quarter end

$

100.00

$

56.38

Value of LCFSs using quarter end price (1)

$

800

$

4,003

$

4,803

Value of RECs using quarter end price

$

17

Other Metrics

Average realized sales price during quarter - RIN

$

2.40

Average realized sales price during quarter - LCFS

$

76.71

Total Value of RNG Pending Monetization and Credits at quarter end (2)

$

11,413

$

8,626

$

20,056

(1) Reflects OPAL's ownership share of RIN and LCFS credits (i.e., net of joint venture partners' ownership), including equity method investments, and presented net of discounts and any direct transaction costs such as dispensing fees, third-party royalties and transaction costs as applicable.

(2) $11,413 includes partial sale of K-1 RINs in the month of December recognized as revenue, pending monetization.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, our liquidity was $168.2 million, consisting of $128.4 million of unused capacity under our $450.0 million senior secured credit facility, $15.4 million of unused capacity under the associated revolver, and $24.4 million of cash and cash equivalents. As of March 10, 2025, our liquidity is $181.7 million, consisting of $35.2 million of unused capacity under the revolver, and $146.5 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Capital Expenditures

During the year ended December 31, 2025, OPAL Fuels invested $70.7 million across RNG projects in construction and OPAL Fuels owned fueling stations in construction as compared to $127.2 million in the prior year.

In addition, for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's portion of capital expenditures in unconsolidated entities was $19.5 million. This represents our share of capital expenditures incurred by equity method investments.

Earnings Call

A webcast to review OPAL Fuels' Fourth Quarter 2025 results is being held today, March 16, 2026 at 11:00AM EDT.

Materials to be discussed in the webcast will be available before the call on the Company's website.

Participants may access the call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ezfah5dz/ . Investors can also listen to a webcast of the presentation on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://opalfuels.gcs-web.com/news-events/events-presentations .

Glossary of terms

"D3" refers to cellulosic biofuel with a 60% GHG reduction requirement.

"GGE" refers to gasoline gallon equivalent. The conversion ratio is 1 MMBtu of natural gas equal to 7.74 GGE.

"LCFS" refers to Low Carbon Fuel Standard or similar types of federal and state programs.

"MMBtu" refers to million British thermal units.

"RECs" refers to renewable energy credits.

"Renewable Power" refers to electricity generated from renewable sources.

"RIN" refers to Renewable Identification Numbers.

"RNG" refers to renewable natural gas.

"VIEs" refers to variable interest entities.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and Renewable Power. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to decarbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America's naturally occurring methane and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management's control, including but not limited to general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

OPAL Fuels Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

December 31,
2025

December 31, 2024

Assets (1)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,408

$

24,310

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $469 and $—, respectively (2)

61,806

46,535

Restricted cash - current

1,210

972

Contract assets

8,276

11,075

Parts inventory

10,964

10,294

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,018

23,583

Total current assets

122,682

116,769

Property, plant, and equipment, net

495,634

458,258

Investments in other entities

231,223

223,594

Net investment in sales-type lease

8,224

Restricted cash - non-current

2,700

2,298

Goodwill

54,608

54,608

Other long-term assets

44,398

25,550

Total assets

959,469

881,077

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit (1)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable (3)

19,004

17,111

Contract liabilities

6,296

9,276

Loans, current portion

15,062

12,621

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

63,857

64,588

Total current liabilities

104,219

103,596

Loans, net of debt issuance costs

337,063

285,003

Other long-term liabilities

20,430

27,446

Total liabilities

461,712

416,045

Commitments and contingencies Note 15

Redeemable preferred non-controlling interests

130,000

130,000

Redeemable non-controlling interests

377,898

482,863

Stockholders' deficit

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; shares issued: 30,633,161 and 30,065,260 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; shares outstanding: 28,997,378 and 28,429,477 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

3

3

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 121,500,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 71,500,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

12

7

Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024

Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value; 22,899,037 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 72,899,037 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

2

7

Accumulated deficit

(1,307

)

(137,004

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(26

)

152

Class A common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,635,783 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 2024

(11,614

)

(11,614

)

Total stockholders' deficit attributable to the Company

(12,930

)

(148,449

)

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

2,789

618

Total stockholders' deficit

(10,141

)

(147,831

)

Total liabilities, redeemable preferred, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' deficit

$

959,469

$

881,077

(1) Includes amounts related to consolidated VIEs

(2) Includes related‑party amounts of $13,318 and $14,522 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(3) Includes related‑party amounts of $8,951 and $7,932 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

OPAL Fuels Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:

RNG fuel

$

26,006

$

25,384

$

101,656

$

88,420

Fuel station services

65,125

45,081

214,551

166,875

Renewable power

8,624

9,558

32,768

44,677

Total revenues

99,755

80,023

348,975

299,972

Operating expenses:

Cost of sales - RNG fuel

13,941

11,908

49,282

38,552

Cost of sales - Fuel station services

48,095

33,922

166,778

128,804

Cost of sales - Renewable power

7,156

6,564

26,734

32,495

Project development and start up costs

2,841

8,586

14,942

19,109

Selling, general and administrative

16,179

13,572

63,982

53,124

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion

5,698

5,208

22,470

17,885

Impairment loss

2,016

2,016

Income from equity method investments

(750

)

(1,407

)

(2,627

)

(13,235

)

Total operating expenses

93,160

80,369

341,561

278,750

Operating income

6,595

(346

)

7,414

21,222

Other (expense) income

Interest and financing expense, net

(6,944

)

(5,634

)

(26,274

)

(19,610

)

Other income

75

613

2,525

3,807

Total other expenses

(6,869

)

(5,021

)

(23,749

)

(15,803

)

Net (loss) income before income tax benefit

(274

)

(5,367

)

(16,335

)

5,419

Income tax benefit

16,456

52,746

8,906

Net income

16,182

(5,367

)

36,411

14,325

Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest

11,295

(6,767

)

21,329

2,851

Net income attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interest

1

115

330

443

Dividends on redeemable preferred non-controlling interests

2,618

$

2,617

10,469

$

10,470

Net income attributable to Class A common stockholders

$

2,268

$

(1,332

)

$

4,283

$

561

OPAL Fuels Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Year Ended
December 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

36,411

$

14,325

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization, and accretion

22,470

17,885

Stock-based compensation

6,499

6,452

Allowance for accounts receivable

2,476

85

Assets' impairment

2,016

Reduction of carrying amount of operating lease right-of-use assets

771

679

Income from investments in other entities

(2,627

)

(13,235

)

Distributions from return on investments in other entities

5,649

14,336

Deferred income taxes

(16,456

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,936

1,094

Gain on dispositions

(3,646

)

(321

)

Paid-in-kind interest income

(193

)

(207

)

Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments

(2,366

)

(892

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(19,815

)

(301

)

Parts inventory

(670

)

(103

)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

11,261

(18,594

)

Accounts payable

1,893

3,427

Accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities

(7,095

)

4,739

Net cash provided by operating activities

36,498

31,385

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(70,739

)

(127,239

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

9,875

Distributions from return of investments in other entities

11,396

4,305

Cash paid, related to investments in other entities

(22,354

)

(21,570

)

Cash received from (paid for) note receivable

1,377

(750

)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

3,000

828

Net cash used in investing activities

(77,320

)

(134,551

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from loans

70,000

100,000

Repayment of loans

(16,957

)

(1,621

)

Financing costs paid to other third parties

(1,250

)

(629

)

Proceeds from issuance of shares of Class A common stock under the ATM program, net

170

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities

(1,214

)

Payment of preferred dividends

(10,469

)

(13,086

)

Distribution to non-redeemable non-controlling interest

(150

)

(703

)

Cash paid for income taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(391

)

(627

)

Capital contribution from non-redeemable non-controlling interests

1,991

Net cash provided by financing activities

41,560

83,504

Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

738

(19,662

)

Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents, beginning of period

27,580

47,242

Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents, end of period

$

28,318

$

27,580

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these measures provide important supplemental information to investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results. We use these measures, together with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or "U.S. GAAP"), for internal managerial purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations, that when taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide, give a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage you to review all of our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not solely rely on any single non-GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP financial measures are limited as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP results. The Company expects to continue reporting non-GAAP financial measures, adjusting for the items described below (and/or other items that may arise in the future as the Company's management deems appropriate), and the Company expects to continue to incur expenses, charges or gains like the non-GAAP adjustments described below. Accordingly, unless expressly stated otherwise, the exclusion of these and other similar items in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to GAAP net income or any other GAAP measure as indicators of operating performance. Moreover, because not all companies use identical measures and calculations, the Company's presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. We strongly encourage you to review all of our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not solely rely on any single non-GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses a non-GAAP financial measure that it calls Adjusted EBITDA ("Adjusted EBITDA"). This non-GAAP financial measure adjusts net income for interest and financing expense, net, net income attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investments, fair value changes and non-recurring charges, Stock-based compensation, major maintenance on Renewable Power, RNG development costs, and ITC proceeds, net.

Management believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information about the Company's performance, for the following reasons: (1) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management to assess the Company's operating performance and make financial and operational decisions; (2) the measure excludes the effect of items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating performance and may obscure trends in the business; (3) the measure better aligns revenues with expenses; and (4) the measure is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's business. In future quarters, the Company may adjust for other expenditures, charges or gains to present non-GAAP financial measures that the Company's management believes are indicative of the Company's core operating performance.

The following table presents the reconciliation of our net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(In thousands of dollars)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

RNG Fuel

Fuel Station Services

Renewable Power

Corporate

Total

RNG Fuel

Fuel Station Services

Renewable Power

Corporate

Total

Net income (loss) (1)

13,702

12,805

(337

)

(9,988

)

16,182

44,194

38,297

(1,355

)

(44,725

)

36,411

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Interest and financing expense, net

6,983

(9

)

(30

)

6,944

26,316

36

(78

)

26,274

Net income attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests

(1

)

(1

)

(330

)

(330

)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

3,078

1,483

1,138

5,699

12,062

6,407

4,001

22,470

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investments (2)

6,262

6,262

19,418

19,418

Fair value changes and non-recurring charges (3)

893

973

1,866

1,773

2,007

1,531

5,311

Stock-based compensation

1,641

1,641

6,499

6,499

RNG development costs (4)

2,639

2,639

12,170

12,170

Major maintenance

1,801

1,731

3,532

1,801

7,058

8,859

45Z

5,869

5,869

5,869

5,869

Tax credits proceeds, net

(16,456

)

(16,456

)

(52,746

)

(52,746

)

Adjusted EBITDA

24,770

14,279

2,502

(7,374

)

34,177

70,527

46,747

9,626

(36,695

)

90,205

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

RNG Fuel

Fuel Station Services

Renewable Power

Corporate

Total

RNG Fuel

Fuel Station Services

Renewable Power

Corporate

Total

Net (loss) income (1)

(5,358

)

10,070

(597

)

(9,482

)

(5,367

)

14,337

31,677

2,900

(34,589

)

14,325

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA

Interest and financing expense, net

5,707

49

(21

)

(102

)

5,633

20,134

168

(132

)

(560

)

19,610

Net income attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests

(115

)

(115

)

(443

)

(443

)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

2,770

1,428

1,010

5,208

8,252

5,612

4,021

17,885

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investments (2)

2,836

2,836

11,719

11,719

Fair value changes and non-recurring charges (3)

714

1,787

635

3,136

968

2,681

410

4,059

SBC

2,140

2,140

6,452

6,452

RNG development costs (4)

8,158

8,158

17,523

17,523

Major maintenance

969

969

7,781

7,781

Tax credits' proceeds, net

(8,906

)

(8,906

)

Adjusted EBITDA

13,998

12,261

3,148

(6,809

)

22,598

62,616

38,425

17,251

(28,287

)

90,005

(1) Net income (loss) by segment is included in our quarterly report on Form 10-K.

(2) Includes interest, depreciation, amortization and accretion and RNG development costs incurred on equity method investments.

(3) Includes changes in the fair value of earnout liabilities, and note receivable. Also includes ITC costs and one-time, non-recurring charges, such as: (i) certain development-related expenses for RNG facilities—specifically lease and legal costs incurred during the construction phase that were not eligible for capitalization under GAAP (2024); and (ii) contract restructuring costs associated with an existing customer exit agreement (2025).

(4) Includes virtual pipeline costs on our Prince William and Polk facilities. These are temporary additional transportation costs incurred until a permanent pipeline solution is completed. Also includes RNG development costs which are lease costs related to Central Valley litigation.

Investors
Todd Firestone
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
(914) 705-4001
investors@opalfuels.com

Media
Harrison Feuer
Senior Director, Communications and Public Policy
(914) 721-3723
hfeuer@opalfuels.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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