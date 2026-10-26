One Stop Systems Expands Enterprise AI Market Opportunity with Qualification for Tier 1 Global Computing Platform Provider

OSS technology qualified for leading enterprise server platform, expanding access to new commercial and datacenter customers and markets
Integrated solution enables enterprise customers to accelerate AI adoption while leveraging existing technology infrastructure
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in high-performance compute and PCIe expansion solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and demanding edge applications, announced today that its flagship Gen5 4UP-MAX expansion system has been qualified for use with a tier 1 global enterprise computing platform provider, expanding the Company's addressable market and creating new opportunities to support enterprise AI adoption broadly across commercial and datacenter applications.
The qualification represents an important milestone in OSS's strategy to expand its presence in the enterprise AI market, making its high-performance computing technology available to organizations seeking to integrate advanced AI capabilities into their existing infrastructure.
As businesses move beyond AI experimentation toward broader deployment, demand is growing for computing solutions that can handle increasingly complex workloads while preserving existing technology investments. OSS's technology addresses this need by enabling enterprise customers to add substantial AI processing capacity to their existing computing environments without the need to replace their core server systems.
Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS, said, "This qualification represents an important milestone for OSS and further validates the value of our high-performance computing technology in addressing the rapidly evolving needs of the enterprise AI market. By making our technology available through an established global computing ecosystem, we are expanding our reach into new markets and creating opportunities to support a broader base of enterprise, commercial, and datacenter customers. We believe this development reinforces our strategy to leverage our core technical capabilities across multiple high-growth AI markets."
At the center of the solution is OSS's Gen5 4UP-MAX expansion system, which enables enterprise customers to integrate up to eight high-performance, 675W AI accelerators from leading manufacturers directly into their existing server infrastructure, with the flexibility to scale computing capacity by connecting multiple expansion systems to a single server. Designed to support demanding AI workloads, including model training, fine-tuning, and inference, the platform combines substantial computing capacity with advanced data center management capabilities through OSS's U-BMC technology, providing enhanced system monitoring and control. The solution also supports confidential computing, helping protect sensitive data during AI processing. Advanced power and cooling architectures are designed to support sustained performance under demanding AI workloads. Combined, these capabilities provide organizations with a scalable, secure, and manageable approach to expanding AI computing performance.
Jim Ison, Chief Product Officer of OSS, said, "As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying it across their operations, they need solutions that deliver greater computing power without sacrificing security, reliability, or manageability. Our solution addresses these requirements by combining exceptional processing capacity with the flexibility to scale as customer needs evolve. By integrating high-density acceleration, advanced system management, and purpose-built power and cooling capabilities, we provide a differentiated solution for increasingly demanding enterprise AI applications. This is particularly important for organizations looking to accelerate AI adoption while maximizing their existing infrastructure investments."
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.
OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.
OSS solutions address the overall AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.
As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.
OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance, capabilities, and scalability of the Gen5 4UP-MAX and related OSS PCIe expansion products; the anticipated benefits of the qualification, including the potential adoption of OSS solutions, by enterprise customers; and the Company's ability to expand its presence in the enterprise AI market and capitalize on the potential commercial opportunities resulting from the qualification. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
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Paul "PK" Averna
One Stop Systems, Inc.
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SM Berger & Company, Inc.
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