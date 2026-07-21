OKYO Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing investigational therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, today announced a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Details of the event are as follows:

Presenter: Robert J. Dempsey, Chief Executive Officer, Flavio Mantelli MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer
Date/Time: Wednesday, July 22, 12:30 PM ET
Location: Virtual
Register to Attend: H.C. Wainwright Registration

About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. OKYO plans to initiate a global Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial in the second half of this year, enrolling approximately 111 patients to evaluate a single-dose regimen of urcosimod for the treatment of NCP.

For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com.

For further inquiries:

OKYO Pharma Ltd
Paul Spencer
Business Development and Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 495 2379
Email: info@okyopharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

OKYO PharmaOKYONASDAQ:OKYO
OKYO
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Intersects 1.48 g/t Au over 176.8mincluding 3.09 g/t over 45.8 m as it advances Golden Summit Towards PFS

Generation Uranium Applauds Atha Energy's Uranium Discovery At LAC50NW On The Angilak Project Just South Of It's Own Yath Project

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

Related News

precious metals investing

Freegold Intersects 1.48 g/t Au over 176.8mincluding 3.09 g/t over 45.8 m as it advances Golden Summit Towards PFS

energy investing

Generation Uranium Applauds Atha Energy's Uranium Discovery At LAC50NW On The Angilak Project Just South Of It's Own Yath Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Engages Global Frontier Advisors to Advance U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy at Tonopah West

base metals investing

Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

energy investing

U92 Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure and Provides Corporate Update