Okta Ventures Unveils "The 2026 Identity 25" to Honor Pioneers Securing Identity in the Age of AI

Today, OKTA Ventures, the venture investment arm of OKTA, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, introduces its 2026 report, "The Identity 25." This is the third annual look at the top 25 movers, shakers, and innovators charting a path through the complex, dynamic landscape of digital identity in the age of AI.
The 2026 Identity 25 list is a diverse compilation of forward-thinking developers, strategists, business leaders, and public servants. This year's report, themed "identity is the control plane," highlights the critical work of these innovators as they confront a new generation of sophisticated security challenges, from the rise of agentic AI to the proliferation of deepfake technology.
The honorees are being recognized for their tireless efforts in software creation, standards evolution, and strategic implementation to keep digital transactions safe and seamless. Their work tackles some of the most pressing challenges in the digital age, such as authenticating agentic AI entities capable of complex tasks without human oversight and defending against realistic AI-generated forgeries that threaten biometric security. In addition to these defensive measures, they are leading a wave of innovation in human authentication, from Utah's state-endorsed digital identity to the European Union's Digital Identity Wallet.
The 2026 Identity 25 Honorees:
- Will Allen , Product, Snowflake Intelligence & Agents at Snowflake
- Dr. Joseph Atick , Executive Chairman at ID4Africa
- Christopher Bramwell , Chief Privacy Officer, State of Utah
- Joni Brennan , President, Digital ID & Authentication Council of Canada
- Lee Campbell , Identity and Authentication Lead, Android Platform at Google
- Eva Casey-Velasquez , CEO, Identity Theft Resource Center
- Sarah Clark , Chief Product Officer and GM North America at Hopae
- Den Delimarsky , Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic
- Greg Fair , Digital Identity Chief, State of California
- Devin Fensterheim , Executive Advisor at Social Security Administration
- Tariq Malik , Technical Advisor, Digital Public Infrastructure at The World Bank
- Lara Mossler , Head of Platforms & Product, Security at Airbnb
- Nicole Perlroth , Founding Partner, Silver Buckshot Ventures
- Anna Pobletts , Head of Passwordless at 1Password
- Boonsun Prasitsumrit , CEO, National Digital ID Company, Ltd
- Keshav Reddy , Founder at Equal AI
- Drummond Reed , Director, First Person Cooperative
- Andrew Regenscheid , Manager, Cryptographic Technology Group, NIST
- Justin Richer , Senior Staff Engineer, MongoDB
- Deepanker Saxena , GM and Head of Product, Socure
- Baroness Joanna Shields, OBE , Founder and CEO at Precognition, Founder, WeProtect.org and Chair, OpenAge Initiative
- Taranjeet Singh , Founder and CEO, MemO
- David Soria Parra , Member of Technical Staff, Anthropic
- Rao Surapeneni , VP and GM of the Business Application Platform, Google Cloud
- Phil Windley , Founder, Internet Identity Workshop
"Each year we look forward to highlighting the key individuals advancing new advancements in digital identity and this year is no different. Congratulations are due for all of our honorees and we couldn't be happier to showcase their contributions to the broader community," said Austin Arensberg, VP of Okta Ventures, Okta.
To explore the full 2026 Identity 25 report and learn more about these visionaries, visit https://www.okta.com/resources/datasheet-the-identity-25/ . Nominations for next year's list can be submitted to identity25nominations@okta.com on or before July 1, 2026.
About Okta
Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure AI, machine, and human identity so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our workforce and customer solutions empower businesses and developers to protect their AI agents, users, employees, and partners while driving security, efficiencies, and innovation. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .
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