Okta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on March 4, 2026

Okta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on March 4, 2026

OKTA, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 ended January 31, 2026 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. OKTA will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Okta's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: investor.okta.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com . The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Okta

Okta is The World's Identity Company. We secure identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .

Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog, and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contact:
Dave Gennarelli
investor@okta.com

Media Contact:
Kyrk Storer
press@okta.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

okta-incoktanasdaq-okta
OKTA
The Conversation (0)
Okta Inc.

Okta Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

Bunker Hill Mining Provides Corporate Update, Confirming Project Restart on Track for H1 2026, Improved Metal Mix, and Several New AI-Validated Exploration Opportunities

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Related News

precious-metals-investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

precious-metals-investing

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

cleantech-investing

MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

gold-investing

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Silver Going Higher, but Expect Volatility

silver-investing

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

gold-investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Price Drop — Cash is Key in Corrections