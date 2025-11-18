Okta Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Access Management for Ninth Consecutive Year

Okta was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision
OKTA, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the ninth consecutive year. A complimentary version of the full report can be found here .
Gartner defines access management (AM) as tools that include authentication, authorization, single sign-on (SSO), and adaptive access capabilities for modern standards-based web applications, classic web applications and APIs. The report evaluated 13 vendors on 15 criteria points and placed Okta in the Leaders Quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.
Earlier this year, Okta was also recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer': Access Management for the sixth consecutive year.
"We're honored to be named by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant and a Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer report for Access Management," said Eric Kelleher, President & Chief Operating Officer, Okta. "We believe these nine years of recognition by Gartner clearly validates Okta's excellence in providing an identity security fabric to manage all identities, across all use cases, and this is even more important today as companies look to deploy and manage AI agents securely."
Okta maintains its position through a cloud-native portfolio that excels in product capability, market execution, and customer onboarding via a strong global partner ecosystem. Its solutions combine ease of use, neutrality, customizability, and reliability to enable organizations to secure all types of identities with seamless integration across their ecosystems.
At its 13th annual Oktane event, Okta announced Auth0 Platform capabilities to help organizations securely build standards-based AI agents, which can then be woven into the Okta Platform as part of an identity security fabric for end-to-end lifecycle management. Okta also championed open standards like Cross App Access (XAA) and the Interoperability Profile for Secure Identity in the Enterprise (IPSIE) to foster a secure and interoperable AI ecosystem across the industry. Oktane On-Demand can be found here .
*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Brian Guthrie, Nathan Harris, Yemi Davies, Steve Wessels, 11 November 2025. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Access Management, Peer Contributors, 25 June 2025. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Okta
Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118932159/en/
Okta Contact:
Kyrk Storer
Okta Media Relations
press@okta.com
Patrick Schmitt
Okta Analyst Relations
patrick.schmitt@okta.com