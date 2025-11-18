Okta Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Access Management for Ninth Consecutive Year

Okta Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Access Management for Ninth Consecutive Year

Okta was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

OKTA, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity partner, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the ninth consecutive year. A complimentary version of the full report can be found here .

Gartner defines access management (AM) as tools that include authentication, authorization, single sign-on (SSO), and adaptive access capabilities for modern standards-based web applications, classic web applications and APIs. The report evaluated 13 vendors on 15 criteria points and placed Okta in the Leaders Quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Earlier this year, Okta was also recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer': Access Management for the sixth consecutive year.

"We're honored to be named by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant and a Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer report for Access Management," said Eric Kelleher, President & Chief Operating Officer, Okta. "We believe these nine years of recognition by Gartner clearly validates Okta's excellence in providing an identity security fabric to manage all identities, across all use cases, and this is even more important today as companies look to deploy and manage AI agents securely."

Okta maintains its position through a cloud-native portfolio that excels in product capability, market execution, and customer onboarding via a strong global partner ecosystem. Its solutions combine ease of use, neutrality, customizability, and reliability to enable organizations to secure all types of identities with seamless integration across their ecosystems.

At its 13th annual Oktane event, Okta announced Auth0 Platform capabilities to help organizations securely build standards-based AI agents, which can then be woven into the Okta Platform as part of an identity security fabric for end-to-end lifecycle management. Okta also championed open standards like Cross App Access (XAA) and the Interoperability Profile for Secure Identity in the Enterprise (IPSIE) to foster a secure and interoperable AI ecosystem across the industry. Oktane On-Demand can be found here .

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Brian Guthrie, Nathan Harris, Yemi Davies, Steve Wessels, 11 November 2025. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Access Management, Peer Contributors, 25 June 2025. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is The World's Identity Company™. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world's leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com .

Okta Contact:

Kyrk Storer
Okta Media Relations
press@okta.com

Patrick Schmitt
Okta Analyst Relations
patrick.schmitt@okta.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Okta Inc.OKTANASDAQ:OKTA
OKTA
The Conversation (0)
Okta Inc.

Okta Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Standard Lithium to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Related News

Lithium Investing

Ganfeng Chairman’s Forecast Sparks Lithium Price Surge in China

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

Oil and Gas Investing

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved