Odd Burger Secures $2.5M Equity Financing

Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD,OTC:ODDAF) (OTCPK: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Westmount Ventures Inc. dba Rockcliffe Capital ("Rockcliffe"), under which the Company may issue and sell common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million over a 24-month period, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") rules and approval.

Initial Drawdown of $1.5 Million

James McInnes , the Selling Shareholder has delivered his first drawdown notice to Rockcliffe in the amount of $1,500,000 (the "Initial Drawdown"). Following a ten (10) day pricing period commencing on the trading day immediately following the date of the drawdown notice. James McInnes , an insider of the Company, shall transfer that number of common shares equal to the product of the Initial Drawdown amount of $1,500,000 divided by the price per common share equal to an 8% discount to the average daily volume weighted average price of the common shares on the TSXV during the pricing period, subject to a minimum common share price equal to the greater of the Discounted Market Price of the common shares immediately prior to the notice of Initial Drawdown and this press release.

  • Commitment Fee: $100,000 , payable in shares.
  • Work Fee: $40,000 , payable in cash and deducted from proceeds.
  • Net Proceeds to Odd Burger: $1,360,000 (the "Refill Private Placement Amount").
  • Transaction Expenses: The Company may also reimburse the investor's legal and due diligence expenses, capped at 2% of the Maximum Commitment Amount.

Refill Private Placement

Following the Initial Drawdown, Odd Burger will complete a "refill private placement" with the Selling Shareholder, James McInnes , who is an insider of the Company. Under this structure, the Selling Shareholder directs the investor's repayment of the drawdown amount to Odd Burger in exchange for receiving new treasury common shares, based on the Refill Private Placement Amount plus a 10% premium. The new treasury common shares will be issued at a price equal to the closing price of the Shares immediately prior to the press release announcing the terms and pricing of the Refill Private Placement, subject to a minimum common share price equal to the greater of the Discounted Market Price of the common shares immediately prior to the notice of Initial Drawdown and this press release.

Related Party Disclosure

The Refill Private Placement involves an insider of the Company and is therefore considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and TSXV Policy 5.9. The Company is relying on the exemptions from:

  • the formal valuation requirement under Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and
  • the minority shareholder approval requirement under Section 5.7(1)(a),

As the fair market value of the insider participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization and the aggregate value of the transaction is less than C$2.5 million .

Use of Proceeds

Net proceeds from the Refill Private Placement will flow into Odd Burger and will be used to support:

  • Growth initiatives and new franchise development
  • Expansion of retail distribution
  • Product development and innovation
  • General working capital requirements

TSXV Approval

The Agreement, Initial Drawdown, and Refill Private Placement remain subject to final approval of the TSXV.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a franchised vegan fast-food restaurant chain and food technology company that manufactures a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. Its manufactured products are distributed to Odd Burger restaurant locations through its foodservice line and also sold at grocery retailers through its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) line. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food that can be enjoyed at its restaurant locations or at home though its CPG line. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODD" and on the OTCPK under the symbol "ODDAF". For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, future restaurant openings, potential franchisees, demand for our products and other similar statements. Forward-looking information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to material assumptions with respect to the continued strong demand for the Company's products, the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms to fund the Company's capital requirements and the ability to obtain necessary equipment, production inputs and labour. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, expansion of facilities, competition, availability of raw materials, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, as well as the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release may refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corp, formerly Globally Local Technologies Inc is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. It distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurant locations. Its restaurant locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the-art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. The company operates a manufacturing facility and has restaurant locations in Canada.

Odd Burger Announces Retail Expansion with Whole Foods Market Stores in Ontario, Canada

Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) is pleased to announce that it has increased the distribution of its consumer packaged goods (CPG) line through a retail listing at Whole Foods Market stores in Ontario, Canada .

In September 2023 , Odd Burger launched its CPG line, allowing customers to enjoy its delicious and sustainable vegan fast food at home. Odd Burger launched its CPG line with five products including the Crispy ChickUn Fillet, Chickpea Burger, Smash Burger, ChickUn Pretenders and Breakfast Sausage. Since its initial launch, Odd Burger has received strong demand from independent retailers in Ontario and has distributed products to all Odd Burger restaurant locations in Ontario , Alberta and Saskatchewan .

Whole Foods Market is the Company's first major retailer to carry its CPG line and represents a significant milestone for the Company as it seeks to make its products more accessible to consumers. Whole Foods Market will be carrying two of the Company's five products, including the Crispy ChickUn Fillet and Smash Burger. The products are expected to be available on the shelves at Whole Foods Market in June 2024 .

"We are thrilled to have our retail products available at Whole Foods Market," says James McInnes , CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "Our goal has always been to make eating plant-based foods convenient and affordable for consumers and we believe that providing an option to make our food at home, in collaboration with Whole Foods Market is an incredible opportunity to achieve this mission."

"We are proud to support local and innovative food manufacturers like Odd Burger," says Richard Williams , Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. "We believe that Odd Burger's products are a great fit for our customers and we are excited to make them available at select Whole Foods Market stores in Ontario ."

Forward-Looking Information

Non-GAAP Measures

Odd Burger Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Posts Record Gross Profit

Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) is pleased to announce its financial results for its second quarter, ended March 31, 2024 have been posted with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com .

"We are very proud of our second quarter results where we posted a record gross profit of $298,162 , which represents a gross margin of 37.25% of sales," says James McInnes , Co-Founder and CEO. "Last quarter we reported a record gross margin that was 33.3% of sales, and to increase that by an additional 11.86% is a testament to our continued improvements in efficiency and success in the scaling our operations.  Furthermore, our topline revenue increased by 8.46% from the same quarter last year, and our net loss improved by $588,731 , or 60.53%."

"We are laser focused on driving Odd Burger towards profitability and we are making tremendous progress towards this goal.  Our restaurant opening in Edmonton, AB on May 11 th , 2024 had a record-breaking turnout, and sales in the weeks that followed at this location doubled our expectations.  With 5 additional franchise locations coming this summer alone, expanded CPG distribution points, and a better utilized manufacturing facility, we believe that profitability is within reach and will continue to improve as we scale our business."

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

The following table sets forth unaudited selected financial information for each of the last eight quarters.

Quarter Ended

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sept 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Revenue

$800,481

$734,373

$883,596

$839,963

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

$(383,829)

$(275,808)

$(1,529,492)

$(842,074)

Net Loss Per Share

$(0.004)

$(0.003)

$(0.020)

$(0.010)






Quarter Ended

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sept 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Revenue

$738,021

$781,511

$835,779

$787,585

Net and Comprehensive Loss

$(972,560)

$(1,257,980)

$(1,135,848)

$(938,552)

Net Loss Per Share

$(0.010)

$(0.015)

$(0.010)

$(0.010)

Forward-Looking Information

Non-GAAP Measures

Odd Burger Signs Second U.S. Franchise Agreement for the Development of 40 locations in Florida

Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) is pleased to announce that it has signed its second U.S. Area Representative Agreement for the development of 40 locations in the State of Florida over the next 8 years (the "Agreement").  The Agreement was signed with StarMatt Corporation, a Florida -based real estate and franchise development company.

The Agreement will allow the Company to continue its efforts in establishing a U.S. presence and expand Odd Burger into new markets.  In June 2023 , Odd Burger signed its first U.S. Development Agreement to open 20 locations in Washington State and with the new Agreement in Florida , the Company now has a total of 60 locations under Franchise Development Agreements in the U.S.

"We couldn't be more excited to start the process of expanding into the Florida market," says James McInnes , CEO and co-founder of Odd Burger.  "We are very fortunate to have such a strong partnership with StarMatt, and we are confident that they will be successful expanding into the Florida market."

StarMatt Corporation is a joint venture led by Prashant Dalal and Vishal Valsadia .  Mr. Dalal is currently Odd Burger's area representative for Ontario , where he has nearly doubled the number of Odd Burger restaurants operational or under development in just the past year.  Mr. Valsadia is President of Matti Homes , a real estate development company that has built over 1,000 homes across Ontario and has extensive experience in commercial property development.

"We see an incredible opportunity in the Florida market," says Prashant Dalal , President and co-founder of StarMatt Corporation. "We feel that our team has the perfect experience to succeed in developing this territory and we believe that the Odd Burger brand will rapidly expand across Florida ."

In the U.S., Odd Burger is growing exclusively through a territory development strategy whereby the Company sells the franchise development rights of each state to area representatives who know the local market and can assist with growth in those regions.  Area representatives secure franchise partners, assist with site selection, construction, and ongoing operational support for franchisees. In exchange for developing the territory, area representatives get a percentage of the franchise fee, development fees and recurring royalties on operational locations in their territory.

Canadian Locations Update

Odd Burger opened its first location in Edmonton, AB on May 11 th , 2024 and has had one of the largest turnouts to date on its opening weekend. The planned opening of Victoria, BC on May 18 th will be delayed until June, 2024 due to unanticipated challenges integrating into the building's fire alarm systems, however construction has been substantially completed. The Ottawa, ON location is still anticipated to open on or around June 1 st , 2024 pending final inspection approval from the municipality.

This summer, Odd Burger is also set to open 4 additional locations in Ontario in the Greater Toronto Area and 1 additional location in Vancouver BC , which will bring the total number of operational locations up to 21.  Grand opening dates for all new locations will be announced on the Company's social media accounts once final inspections are completed.

Forward-Looking Information

Non-GAAP Measures

Odd Burger Set to Open Record Number of Locations and Provides Corporate Update

Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) is pleased to announce that it is expecting to open three new Odd Burger restaurant locations in the next month. This represents the greatest number of locations opened in a one-month period in the Company's history and will bring the total number of operational locations up to 16.

The first location is set to open at 336A Mayfield Common Northwest in Edmonton, Alberta and is expected to open on or around May 11 th , 2024. The Edmonton location is the second location to open in the province of Alberta and is situated in a busy plaza anchored by Save-on-Foods and major retailers such as Planet Fitness and Winners.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be opening its first location in British Columbia at 790 Fisgard Street in Victoria . This location is expected to open on or around May 18 th , 2024, and is centrally located in downtown Victoria . The Victoria location will feature interior seating for over 16 people, an outdoor patio and ample parking on the surrounding streets.

Odd Burger will also be opening its first location in Ottawa, Ontario at 1050 Bank Street on or around June 1 st , 2024. The Ottawa location is conveniently located just south of the Glebe neighborhood, a historic and highly desirable area of Ottawa filled with shopping, boutiques, restaurants and green spaces. The restaurant will feature ample interior seating, a large patio and will have delivery available to nearby Carlton University.

"We are absolutely elated to finally see all of these locations opening after so much hard work from our franchisees, area reps and corporate team members," says James McInnes , CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "These sites are all incredibly strategic for us and will give Odd Burger access into key markets right across Canada.  We believe they will service a key demographic for us and will open a lot of growth possibilities as new customers get to experience Odd Burger for the first time."

Although all restaurant opening dates are believed to be achievable, delays may be possible once final inspections are done by the municipalities. All grand opening details and final confirmed opening dates will be published on the Company's social media accounts.

Corporate Update

The company is pleased to announce that it has signed a consulting agreement with Ahimsa Foundation for business advisory services. In connection with the consulting agreement, Odd Burger will issue Ahimsa Foundation 1,500,000 stock options at a price of $0.15 , vesting immediately on execution of the consulting agreement.

Ahimsa Foundation is working to accelerate the shift towards a more sustainable, and ethical future by actively investing to transition our food system away from animal proteins to healthier and more sustainable options. Ahimsa Foundation is one of the largest investors in the vegan and alternative-protein industry, including a recent major investment of USD $16 Million in Just Egg in Sep. 2023 .

Forward-Looking Information

Non-GAAP Measures

