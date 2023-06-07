Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe") located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline Gold Mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). The environmental update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 35,000 - 70,000 oxide ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

SW Pipe Exploration Target

Project

Metric million Tonnage Range

Au ppm Range

Au Oz Range

SW Pipe
Near Surface Oxide Gold

5-6

0.25-0.41

35k - 70k

Exploration Target Summary:

NV Gold's SW Pipe project is about 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline/Gold Acres/Robertson Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend complex. The SW Pipe project has near surface oxide gold mineralization hosted in sandstone, chert, shaly siltstone, greenstone, and slate rock types. Past reports describe these rocks as presumed to be a part of the western facies associated with the Roberts Mountain Thrust.

There have been at least 7 historical drilling programs, resulting in 49 reverse circulation drill holes available for use in modeling. Based on drill holes with Au assay values available, there is not presently sufficient drilling density to calculate an Inferred Resource. The data currently available does provide an exploration target that contains between 5 and 6 million tons, with grades ranging from 0.25 to 0.40 g/t. The target has been developed on 2d sections 70 meters apart, using the mean grade of each intercept, and a range of +/- 25 percent. Density values ranged from 2.45 g/cm3 to 2.55 g/cm3, though at the nearby Battle Mountain trend gold deposits, values mentioned can range from 1.27 g/cm3 to 3.45 g/cm3. This exploration target contains 26 mineralized zones at least 3 meters downhole, in a zone at least 1.3km in a northwest-southeast trend, and 0.6km wide.

Qualified Person: The technical information in this document was compiled, reviewed, and approved by Jesse D. Wellman, CPG, an American Institute of Professional Geologists certified Professional Geologist, and is a Qualified Person as defined in the NI 43-101. Jesse D. Wellman, CPG is a consulting Economic Geologist, and Qualified Person with over 20 years' experience in precious metals exploration, discovery, and development.

Thomas Klein, VP Exploration stated, "I am excited by the outcome of this new technical update ("Exploration Target") and the potential ounces modeled by Mr. Jesse D. Wellman. NV Gold has successfully delineated a substantial near surface, oxide gold system at its SW Pipe property in Lander County, Nevada. This area of gold mineralization can be interpreted as possible "leakage" from a larger target at depth, emplaced through structural conduits. Given the favorable setting proximal to several large gold deposits, the modest deposit is further support for deeper exploration. "

NV Gold Corporation, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1: SW Pipe Property Location.

SW Pipe Exploration Update

On May 10, 2023, the Company commenced drilling its initial drill hole at SW Pipe. Due to challenging ground conditions and in an effort to preserve capital, the Company has terminated the existing hole and relocated the drill rig to its Triple T Gold Project ("Triple T").

John Seaberg, NV Gold CEO stated "SW Pipe remains a high priority target for the Company but the encountered ground conditions and expected depth of the drill holes requires a larger budget to adequately test the target at depth. In an effort to allocate our capital in a disciplined manner, we have elected to move the drill rig to the Triple T Gold Project where the holes are shallower and much less expensive. As such, crews have been mobilized to begin a ~1,000 - 1,500 meter RC Drill Campaign that will entail 10 - 15 drill holes designed to exploit the properties near surface, high-grade oxide gold potential. Triple T is 100% owned by NV Gold and is fully permitted".

The Triple T Project comprises of 41 claims and is located in the Humboldt Range 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers (26.1 miles) southeast of the Florida Canyon gold mine (see Figure 2).

NV Gold Corporation, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2: Triple T Location

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~89 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles) The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2023 is expected to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalfof the Board of Directors,

John Seaberg, Director, and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchangenor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the potential quantity and grade of mineral resources identified in the Exploration Target and the Company's current expectations regarding future exploration and development plans. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759753/NV-Gold-Announces-Exploration-Target-at-its-SW-Pipe-Gold-Project-of-up-to-70000-Near-Surface-Oxide-Gold-Ounces

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the phase one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Company's 100% owned SW Pipe Gold Project located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). During this first phase of drilling, a total of 700 - 800 meters will be drilled by Nevada based Envirotech Drilling, LLC ("Envirotech") and is expected to take approximately 8-16 days to complete

Drilling will be following up on results from the geochemical study carried out in 2022, which identified a large and comprehensive zone of overlapping Carlin-type anomalies including gold, arsenic, antimony, mercury, thallium and selenium.

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Project located in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1

Highlights

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,225,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 1,225,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated February 23, 2023

In connection with the Private Placement, NV Gold issued 8,807,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $528,440. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share")and one-half of one non-transferable Common Shares purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration provision should the Company's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a technical update for the Company's 100%-owned Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Winnemucca, and 37 kilometers (23 miles) west of the Sleeper gold deposit, in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 1). The technical update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 150,000 - 450,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

AUGUSTA GOLD ADVANCES REWARD FEASIBILITY STUDY AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it is advancing on its plan to complete a Feasibility Study at its 100% owned Reward Project and continues to push forward environmental studies to support advanced permitting activities and support a mine plan of operations at its Bullfrog Project, both located in the Walker Lane district of southern Nevada .

Reward Project

Augusta Gold is advancing completion of the final Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Reward open pit/heap leach project in the Walker Lane district of southern Nevada. Reward has all major federal and state permits in place, sufficient water rights for construction and operation, and existing power supply to the project site. Prices for goods and services have stabilized sufficiently allowing the Company to advance completion of the Feasibility Study. Kappes, Cassiday and Associates, based in Reno, NV is the primary contractor for the study, which is scheduled for completion in Q4/2023. Other contractors contributing to the Feasibility Study are Respec, Newfields, Apex Geosciences, Knight Piésold and SRK.

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO"), Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir will also assume the role of Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir is a founding Director of Steppe Gold and he has led the Company as CEO since December 2019. He is also now the largest shareholder of the Company, on a partially diluted basis.

Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Eliza Project in Nevada. The geophysical survey that commenced at the Silverton Project is now complete and awaiting analysis. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"We are pleased to commence an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at our high-grade silver and copper Eliza Project ahead of schedule,"commented, President & CEO, Peter A. Ball."With the completion of a survey at our Silverton Project a few days ago, we continue to accelerate exploration efforts at our projects in Nevada, as we prepare for a busy season at our three projects located in Idaho and Nevada. Eliza continues to be of high interest to explore noting the significant silver and copper grades sampled in 2022. After the Eliza geophysical survey, the Company will be onsite in June in Idaho at our Silver Strand Project completing a property review based on the 15 priority exploration targets identified from the spring data compilation of the last 20 plus years of geophysical surveys."

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

FREEGOLD EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 400 METRES TO THE NORTH AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 400 METRES TO THE NORTH AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Highlights
1.02 g/t Au over 56.7m (GS2301)
1.29 g/t Au over 60.1m (GS2302)
1.43 g/t Au over 88.7m (GS2241)

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to report more positive results from the Golden Summit Project.  The drill program, which began in March, is ongoing with three rigs currently operating. Nine holes have been completed and submitted for assay in the area immediately to north of the Dolphin Zone where the mineralization remains open and is projecting to surface. Assays have been received for three of the nine holes submitted and are reported below.

