NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets October 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets October 2025 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., ("HOPE," or the "Company"), an interventional psychiatry network wholly owned by NRx Pharmaceuticals, will present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on October 8, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of NRx Pharmaceuticals will provide a corporate update, including a discussion of the Company's plan to launch a low-dose D-Cycloserine (DCS) product based on recent medical evidence that low-dose DCS more than doubles the clinical effectiveness of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) in treating depression. The presentation will provide additional detail on the Company's newly-acquired clinical operations in Florida and their active participation with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to treat veterans with suicidal depression and PTSD. Dr. Javitt will share the Company's recent participation in the Stop Suisilence summit and his keynote presentation on neuroplastic treatments for suicidal depression at the US Army Museum at Fort Belvoir, VA, attended by members of Congress, senior leaders of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and flag rank officers of the US Department of Defense.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to registered attendees of the conference. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be accessible under the "Events" section of the Company's website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events .

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors wishing to meet 1x1 with company management can reach out to Giorgia Pigato, from Noble Capital Markets, at gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com .

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has recently re-filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. ( www.hopetherapeutics.com ), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a Healthcare delivery company that is building a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine, transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS), Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Matthew Duffy
Chief Business Officer, NRx Pharmaceuticals
mduffy@nrxpharma.com 		Brian Korb
Managing Partner, astr Partners
(917) 653-5122
brian.korb@astrpartners.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.NRXPNASDAQ:NRXPLife Science Investing
NRXP
The Conversation (0)
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Related News

Iron Investing

China Orders Ban of BHP Iron Ore Imports

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Discovers New Style of Mineralization on Its Wilcorp Property

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes