NRC Renews Operating Licenses for Clinton & Dresden; Constellation Investing $370 Million in State-of-the-Art Upgrades to Keep These Illinois Nuclear Facilities Online, Meet Rising Power Demand and Support Economic Growth

20-year renewals preserve 2,200 jobs and $8.1 billion in tax revenues; clears path for Clinton to run until 2047 and Dresden to operate until mid-century
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved a 20-year initial license renewal for Constellation's Clinton Clean Energy Center and a 20-year subsequent license renewal for its Dresden Clean Energy Center, following a rigorous review of maintenance activities, plant equipment and safety systems at the two Illinois facilities. The approvals allow Clinton to operate through 2047 and the Dresden reactors to operate through 2049 and 2051. Constellation, the nation's largest operator of clean, reliable nuclear power, is investing more than $370 million to relicense the plants, installing state-of-the-art upgrades to increase efficiency and ensure safety and reliability for decades to come.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251215522353/en/
Constellation's Clinton Clean Energy Center (left) and Dresden Clean Energy Center
"In the last ten years, we've invested over $3 billion in our high-performing Illinois nuclear facilities to power the state's economy with clean, reliable energy," said Bryan Hanson, Constellation Executive Vice President and Chief Generation Officer. "These license extensions will allow Clinton and Dresden to stay online for another two decades, preserving more than 2,200 family-sustaining jobs and $8.1 billion in federal, state and local tax dollars."
"Today's announcement is a win for workers, communities, and Illinois' clean energy future," said Sean McGarvey, President of North America's Building Trades Union (NABTU). "By renewing the operating licenses for the Clinton and Dresden clean energy centers, Constellation is ensuring decades of good union jobs while delivering reliable, carbon-free power. Our highly skilled members are proud to operate and maintain these plants safely every day. NABTU, the IBEW and all our affiliates value this long-term commitment, which demonstrates the success of labor and industry working together effectively to deliver the energy solutions our nation needs."
At Clinton, two new auxiliary transformers and two advanced equipment chillers are delivering higher system reliability, while upgrades to the plant's condensate polisher system offer greater protection from component degradation. At Dresden, operators are now using next-generation feedwater level control technology to enhance reactor safety, while a new main power transformer purchased for the plant will deliver state-of-the art electrical system monitoring and control. With these and other upgrades in place, Clinton and Dresden continue to operate at higher levels of safety, reliability and efficiency than the day they came online.
"We are looking forward to many more years of collaboration with the Clinton Clean Energy Center," said Clinton Mayor Helen Michelassi. "We are so proud to have Constellation in our community and look forward to decades of impactful support for volunteer events and non-profit work to benefit the region."
While these license renewals give Constellation the regulatory approval needed to operate Clinton and Dresden for another two decades, actual operation is contingent on each plant's financial viability. At Clinton, the facility's carbon-free energy is secure as a result of the 20-year agreement with Meta announced in August. The deal supports the continued operation, expansion and relicensing of the 1,121-megawatt Clinton facility following the expiration of the state's Zero Emission Credit (ZEC) program in May 2027.
"The renewal of Dresden's operating license reinforces this region's standing as a hub for business growth and industrial innovation," said Nancy Norton, president and CEO of Grundy County Economic Development. "Reliable, emissions-free energy is the foundation of economic progress, and the Dresden Clean Energy Center plays a vital role in keeping our communities and the businesses that depend on them moving forward. As new industries look to invest and expand in Grundy County, Dresden's continued operation ensures that our region remains competitive, resilient, and ready for the future. It's a win for our community and a step toward a stronger future for everyone who calls this region home."
Constellation's clean energy portfolio includes 26 nuclear reactors in six states, and the company is investing billions to keep America's largest nuclear fleet running at world-class levels of safety, reliability and efficiency.
