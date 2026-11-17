Lockheed Martin is providing offset funding and technical expertise to support Nozomi Networks in developing advanced cybersecurity and automated security configuration assessment capabilities for diverse, distributed environments, starting with DISA STIG compliance.
Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in AI-powered operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and cyber physical security (CPS), today announced a strategic collaboration with Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) to accelerate and simplify how global government and defense organizations secure their environments and demonstrate configuration compliance across defense networks.
As an offset project tied to the F-35 sale to Switzerland, Nozomi Networks developers, supported by Lockheed Martin cyber experts, are building significant new capabilities within the Nozomi Networks platform. These enhancements will enable the safe automation of security configuration assessments (SCAs) across diverse, distributed environments while simplifying configuration compliance and reporting tasks. The collaboration will enable government and defense industrial base organizations globally to:
- Automate configuration compliance assessments and reporting against established benchmarks such as Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs)
- Safely extend automated configuration compliance checks to OT and cyber-physical systems that cannot tolerate traditional, IT-centric assessment techniques
- Merge configuration compliance reporting tasks with advanced asset identification, threat detection, and risk analysis capabilities
- Produce repeatable, auditable evidence of configuration compliance to support DoD Risk Management Framework (RMF) and authorization activities
The first of these capabilities is automated SCA, initially mapped to DISA STIGs. Existing STIG assessment workflows were designed for laptops, servers, and enterprise infrastructure and are less effective for engineering workstations, facility systems, and other operational assets that may not tolerate traditional assessment techniques. As a result, many defense organizations still rely on spreadsheets and manual validation to demonstrate compliance, an approach that cannot scale as frameworks such as the DoD Control Systems Security Requirements Guide (SRG) extend cybersecurity requirements to industrial control and cyber-physical systems.
Using Nozomi Arc sensors, organizations can safely collect host-level configuration data to evaluate endpoints against DISA STIG benchmarks, also supported by passive monitoring of network communications. Assessment results are consolidated and centrally managed, either on premises in the Nozomi Networks Central Management Console (CMC) or in the cloud through Vantage or Vantage for Government. Security teams can track compliance posture and changes over time, review pass/fail findings and supporting evidence, investigate rule-level findings and remediation guidance, and view configuration posture alongside asset inventory, vulnerability, and risk data.
DISA STIGs are only the beginning. Nozomi Networks plans to add safe active polling to collect configuration data from assets where endpoint sensors can't be deployed and to extend the platform to additional security frameworks and benchmarks across OT, IoT, and IT environments.
"This work with Lockheed Martin is a testament to our joint commitment to bringing the power of AI to improve how our public-sector customers secure their systems," said Nozomi Networks CEO Andrea Carcano. "With automated DISA STIG assessments, defense organizations can now validate configuration compliance across diverse environments safely and at scale, without the spreadsheets and manual processes that have held them back. We are proud to take this important, industry-leading step with Lockheed Martin to deploy the most advanced AI tools to support government agencies while adhering to the highest standards of cybersecurity governance."
About Nozomi Networks
Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com
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SOURCE Nozomi Networks