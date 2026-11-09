NovaBridge Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NovaBridge Biosciences ("NovaBridge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NBP) today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. At Jefferies, Chief Executive Officer Srishti Gupta will present with Jeffrey Nau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Visara, NovaBridge's majority-owned ophthalmology company focused on advancing a portfolio of differentiated therapies for ocular diseases. At Evercore, Dr. Gupta will be joined by NovaBridge Chief Financial Officer Chuck Silberstein.

Conference details:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer, NovaBridge and Jeffrey Nau, PhD, MMS, President and Chief Executive Officer, Visara
Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
Time: 5:30 AM ET / 10:30 AM GMT
Webcast Registration Link: Here

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Srishti Gupta, MD, MPP, Chief Executive Officer, NovaBridge and Chuck Silberstein, MD, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, NovaBridge
Date: Monday, November 30, 2026
Time: 12:55 PM ET
Webcast Registration Link: Here

Webcasts of the presentations will be accessible in the News & Events page of the NovaBridge website for 90 days.

About NovaBridge Biosciences
NovaBridge Biosciences ("NovaBridge") (NASDAQ: NBP) is a global biotechnology company focused on identifying, developing and maximizing the value of differentiated therapeutic assets. The Company advances programs through clinical development and pursues the financing and partnering strategies best suited to each opportunity.

NovaBridge's portfolio is led by givastomig, a Claudin 18.2 × 4-1BB bispecific antibody being developed for the potential treatment of gastrointestinal malignancies, and Visara, its majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary. Through Visara, NovaBridge is building a diversified ophthalmology franchise designed to address unmet needs across diseases of the front and back of the eye.

NovaBridge's objective is to build a sustainable biotechnology company by repeatedly identifying differentiated innovation, advancing it efficiently, and bringing novel therapies to patients through the path best suited to each opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.novabridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

NovaBridge Investor & Media Contacts

Investors:
Bill Begien, SVP, Investor Relations
bill.begien@novabridge.com
IR@novabridge.com

Media Inquiries:
Eric Van Zanten, VP, Communications
+1-610-529-6219
eric.vanzanten@novabridge.com


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