Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD,OTC:KHTRF) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 19, 2026 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone: Toll Free: 1-888-699-1199 or International 1-416-945-7677  
Webcast: www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com.
________________________________________

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:    
Knight Therapeutics Inc.

    
Samira Sakhia   Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483   T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116    
Email: IR@knighttx.com   Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com   Website: www.knighttx.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight Therapeutics Inc.GUD:CCtsx:gud
GUD:CC
The Conversation (0)

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Taking Key Steps to Advance Position in Prolific Gold Belt

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Peruvian Metals Announces Private Placement

CHARBONE presentera a la conference Hydrogen East et annonce le developpement d'un hub d'approvisionnement dans le marche de l'Atlantique via sa filiale

Related News

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Taking Key Steps to Advance Position in Prolific Gold Belt

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces Private Placement

cleantech investing

CHARBONE presentera a la conference Hydrogen East et annonce le developpement d'un hub d'approvisionnement dans le marche de l'Atlantique via sa filiale

cleantech investing

CHARBONE to Present at the Hydrogen East Conference and Announce the Development of a Supply Hub in the Atlantic Market through its Subsidiary

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Enters Into Option Agreement

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes the Auxer Gold Property Acquisition To Expand US Operations