Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 23, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") requested an extension of the 45 day deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Engineer approved the request for extension and the revised deadline is June 23, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. This deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1- 800-667-2114. Review public filings, which include forward looking information cautionary language and risk factor disclosure regarding the Company and the Pebble Project in Canada at www.sedar.com and the US at www.sec.gov.

Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO

U.S. Media Contact:
Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760562/Northern-Dynasty-US-Army-Corps-Have-Extended-Deadline-to-Comment-on-Future-Plans-to-June-23-2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty MineralsNDM:CCTSX:NDMBase Metals Investing
NDM:CC
The Conversation (0)

Northern Dynasty Files Amended Technical Report

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an Amended Technical Report, effective date May 19, 2023 (the "Technical Report") under National instrument 43-101 for the Pebble Project. The Technical Report amends the technical report filed on March 31, 2023 in order to address comments received from the BC Securities Commission. The changes include

  • Removal of contained metal from the resource estimate table;
  • Additional disclosure on the cutoff grade and reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction;
  • Clarifications of some exploration information and additional drill sections;
  • Removal of information on the Project Description; and
  • Additional information in the certificates of the qualified persons and consents.

While no new technical information was incorporated in the resource estimate, the effective date was moved to May 19 to incorporate the latest updates to the permit status. The estimated mineral resources remain unchanged from the report filed on March 31.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Remand Highlights Serious Flaws in the Permitting Decision

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Remand Highlights Serious Flaws in the Permitting Decision

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the April 25, 2023 action by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") Pacific Ocean Division to remand the permit decision back to the USACE - Alaska District ("the District") is a strong win for the Pebble Project

"We have been saying that the record of decision ("ROD") process was not fairly conducted since 2020 and are pleased to see that the Review Officer has raised similar concerns on many substantive issues," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The two major areas for the negative ROD decision, namely the deemed non-compliance of our comprehensive mitigation plan ("CMP") and the Public Interest Review ("PIR"), were highlighted by the Review Officer as areas where the District did not carry out the proper process in arriving at its decision. This remand decision is a ‘strong win' for the project because it brings these issues to light and directs the District to address them, potentially setting the stage for a much different outcome."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Sends Pebble Permit Application Back to Alaska Office for More Work

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Sends Pebble Permit Application Back to Alaska Office for More Work

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has responded to yesterday's announcement that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") Pacific Ocean Division had accepted the Pebble Partnership's position that the process for the final Record of Decision for the Pebble Project was not properly followed. The Pacific Ocean Division did not sustain the permit denial decision on the Pebble Project that was originally made by the USACE Alaska District and remanded the matter back to that office to re-evaluate specific issues

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin Resources" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement") through the sale of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used to fund the ongoing exploration program at the Victory Nickel Discovery where an active exploration program is currently underway. The Company also plans to complete a deep drill hole on the Bayan Undur Copper Project mining licences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker "), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in 6,482 hectares of land contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement with Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper") for a portion of Trailbreaker's Eagle Lake property.

The Eagle Lake property borders Vizsla Copper's Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project. The option deal includes four of the fourteen claims comprising Eagle Lake. The four claims account for 6,482 hectares (ha) of the 19,000 ha property (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

Los Andes Copper, LTD (TSXV: LA): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Los Andes Copper Q2 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • PFS shows robust economics of project
  • Capital remains accessible
  • Trading below peers on EV/NPV basis

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/169498_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") due to market conditions, 1844 announces amended pricing to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the amended pricing, the Company is increasing the number of units (the "Units") to be issued from up to 40,000,000 Units to up to 57,142,858 Units and has amended the Unit pricing from $0.05 per Unit to $0.035 per Unit. The gross proceeds for the Offering will continue to be for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price of the Warrants was reduced from $0.075 per warrant to $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

