NORTH ARROW COMPLETES REGIONAL RECONNAISSANCE PROGRAM AT KRAAIPAN AND IDENTIFIES 5 PRIORITY GOLD TARGETS FROM INITIAL DRILLING RESULTS

RC Drilling Returns 0.90 g/t Gold Over 4 Metres and 0.43 g/t Gold Over 10 Metres

 North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR,OTC:NHAWF) reports initial reverse circulation ("RC") drilling results from its Kraaipan Gold Project ("Kraaipan") comprising approximately 724 km² of mineral concessions covering the entire ~60km northern extension of the prospective Kraaipan Greenstone Belt ("KGB") in Botswana . Results from 109 of 175 RC holes have now been received and returned anomalous gold in five separate areas including three areas with bedrock samples ("BK") up to 0.9 gt Au and 2 areas with overburden samples up to 0.28 gt Au collected from the base of the Kalahari ("BOK").

"Our proprietary, low-cost, technology-driven exploration approach has allowed for a rapid and systematic first-pass assessment of the entire Botswana portion of an Archean greenstone belt hiding beneath the Kalahari sands. Results thus far, have identified five priority areas for follow up including a 13 m hole into bedrock at Target AE that ended in mineralization and returned an overall grade of 0.4 g/t Au,  including a 4 m section grading 0.9 g/t Au which is on par with grades observed in the multi-million-ounce Kalgold mine situated in the same geology just 40 km to the south.  These results provide further confirmation that the gold endowment of the KGB extends into Botswana in potentially economic concentrations.  Importantly, four out of the five gold anomalies identified to date also occur in areas of overburden under 8m in depth."

North Arrow and partner Rockman Resources have now completed an initial US$1 million regional reconnaissance program consisting of property-wide UAV magnetics followed by a comprehensive 175-hole RC drilling campaign targeting 45 km of KGB strike-length for the purposes of collecting base of Kalahari ("BOK") overburden geochemistry samples together with bedrock samples ("BK") targeting priority structural targets.

Priority Target Areas Identified

Target AE

  • 0.90 g/t Au over 4 m in hole KR25-051
  • Within 0.40 g/t Au over 13 m
  • Drill hole ended at 13 m depth
  • Hosted in quartz-hematite fault/alteration zone
  • Average overburden thickness in area: 4 m

Target AF

  • 0.43 g/t Au over 10 m (including 0.71 g/t Au over 3 m ) in hole KR25-060
  • Located near surface sample returning 3.65 g/t Au
  • Drill hole ended at 10 m depth
  • Hosted in BIF (Banded Iron Formation) with associated structural controls
  • Average overburden thickness in area: 9 m

Target Y

  • Elevated gold concentrations in bedrock samples (up to 0.091 g/t) over 6m in KR25-038
  • Drill hole ended at 13 m
  • Average overburden thickness: 8m

Targets C and K

  • Elevated gold concentrations in overburden samples from Targets C and K (0.24 g/t Au and 0.28 g/t Au, respectively)
  • Average overburden for Target K: 1 m
  • Average overburden for Target C: 50 m

2025 Drilling Program Summary

  • 175 RC holes completed across 16 target areas covering 45 km of KGB strike length
  • 4,975 m of drilling of Kalahari overburden and the underlying bedrock
  • Average Kalahari overburden for the entire program of 20.6 m
  • A total of 193 BOK and 561 BR samples taken and submitted for laboratory analysis.
  • Assay results pending for final 66 holes targeting four areas including:
    • Area with 10.1 g/t Au surface sample
    • Trend defined by three high-grade outcrop samples (>7 g/t Au)
    • Specialized angled drilling to test historical mineralization

Regional Context - Proven Gold Endowment

The Kraaipan Project covers the northern extension of the same Archean greenstone belt hosting Harmony Gold's Kalgold Mine 40 km to the south in South Africa - a multi-million-ounce BIF-hosted gold deposit with:

(as of June 2024 )

  • P&P Reserves: 0.645 Moz @ 1.07g/t Au
  • M&I Resources: 1.60Moz @ 1.19g/t Au
  • 2024 Production: 45,815 oz at a grade of 0.96 g/tonne
  • Average annual production over 25 years : 52,597 oz
  • Cut-off Grade : 0.58 g/tonne

From Harmony Gold's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, June 2024 , pages 74-76. Kalgold production numbers provided for information purposes only. Does not suggest similar gold mineralization will be found within the Company's Kraaipan Project

Previous surface sampling at Kraaipan returned exceptional results with 25% of samples (22 of 89) returning anomalous gold (please see press release dated May 21, 2025 ) , including:

  • 11 samples greater than 1 g/t gold
  • 6 samples greater than 4 g/t gold
  • Highest individual result of 10.1 g/t gold

Proprietary Exploration Technology Advantage

North Arrow's partner, Rockman Resources, through its operator Mineral Services, leverages over 25 years of operational experience in Botswana plus cutting-edge proprietary technologies that enabled this systematic exploration:

  • High-resolution UAV magnetic surveys (>20,000 line-km completed)
  • Mobile RC drilling platform optimized for variable Kalahari conditions
  • In-house sample preparation for verified QA/QC protocols and faster turnaround
  • Deep machine learning with potential for target generation with further accumulation of geophysical datasets

The three-rotation drilling program generated 754 representative RC samples including field duplicates.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

RC samples collected in the field were driven to the Mineral Services' facility in Gaborone to be sorted and prioritized into Base of Kalarhari ("BOK") and Bed Rock ("BR") samples for assay. Samples were allocated unique samples numbers, sealed and shipped to ALS's laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa using industry standard chain of custody protocols. Following an initial coarse crush (CRU-21), the entire sample is then pulverized (PUL-21) to better than 85% passing a 75-micron screen prior to geochemical analysis. All samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish, method code Au-ICP22 (50-gram sample). Samples returning gold values over 10 ppm are subjected to ore grade check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish using method code Au-GRA22 (50-gram sample). Samples are also subjected to lithium borate fusion and acid digestion for whole-rock analysis of major and trace elements by ICP-AES (major elements) and ICP-MS (trace elements); method codes ME-ICP06 and ME-MS81, respectively. In addition, a suite of base metals and other trace elements not included in the ME-MS81 method are analysed by ICP-AES on four-acid digestions (method code ME-4ACD81).

QA/QC protocols include ALS laboratory's own internal quality assurance controls as well as Rockman's field controls, including the insertion of duplicates and blanks, each at a rate of roughly one per 20 samples. QA/QC data are evaluated on receipt for failures, and appropriate action is taken if results for duplicates and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances.

Next Steps

Following receipt and evaluation of the remaining RC drill results, North Arrow and Rockman will develop a follow up program, likely consisting of additional RC drilling and sampling to further constrain and understand the nature of the anomalous gold identified so far, within priority areas.  Angled RC or core-drilling will be an important next step given many of the mineralized structures identified to date appear to be vertical in nature and cannot be properly assessed with vertical holes. Continued regional assessment of permissive structures regionally throughout the belt will also remain a priority.

About the Kraaipan Gold Project

The Kraaipan Project comprises approximately 724 km² of mineral concessions covering the entire ~60km northern extension of the highly prospective Kraaipan Greenstone Belt. Over 80% of the belt is covered by Kalahari sands, presenting a significant underexplored opportunity in this gold-endowed geological terrain.

North Arrow can earn up to an 80% interest through:

  • First Option (60% interest): US$5 million in exploration expenditures over 3 years ( US$1 million firm commitment by June 30, 2025 , achieved )
  • PEA Option (additional 20% interest): Completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment

About North Arrow Minerals Inc.

North Arrow is a Vancouver -based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience including key roles in the discovery of the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. The Company's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), Chairman of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information in this news release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.
Eira Thomas
President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to, the amount of geological data available, the uncertain reliability of drilling results and geophysical and geological data and the interpretation thereof, and the need for adequate financing for future exploration and development efforts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NAR:CC
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North

NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

NORTH ARROW SELLS ORO GOLD PROPERTY, NUNAVUT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited under which North Arrow has sold its 100% interest in the Oro Gold Property, Nunavut for cash consideration of $1,750,000 .

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to finalize this sale of the Oro gold property, representing a non-dilutive injection of cash in support of North Arrow's ongoing work to identify new exploration opportunities and to evaluate our existing portfolio of Canadian lithium and diamond exploration properties."

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces the retirement of Dr. Chris Jennings from the Board of Directors, effective March 11, 2024 .

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIMTSX-V: CUSN ) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), announces today the departure of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Richard Williams, effective on March 31, 2024, when he will also leave the Company's Board. Mr. Williams will remain available to the Company on a consulting basis going forward. Ken Armstrong, Non-Executive Director will step in as Interim CEO and Patrick Anderson, Chairman of the Board, will become the Executive Chairman of the Company during the transition and search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company through the next stage of development of South Crofty as the Company moves towards construction.

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2024 . Ms. Thomas succeeds D. Grenville (Gren) Thomas who will remain as a director after 17 years as the Company's Chair.

Ken Armstrong , President and Chief Executive Officer of North Arrow, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Eira Thomas to North Arrow as Chair of the Board of Directors. Eira has a long and successful track record in the resource sector, in particular with identifying and building out opportunities in the junior mining space." Mr. Armstrong continued: "I'd like to extend my thanks and appreciation to Gren for his past guidance as Chair and look forward to his continued involvement as a director of the company."

Ms. Thomas, Chair of North Arrow's Board, stated: "As a long-time advisor and supporter of North Arrow, I am delighted to join the Company as Chair and help guide management through their ongoing strategy of evaluating lithium occurrences identified on three properties in 2023, extracting value from the Company's portfolio of legacy diamond properties, and identifying new, compelling exploration and development opportunities in Canada ."

Ms. Thomas brings more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, particularly in the diamond, gold and energy spaces. She has held executive and board positions with a number of companies over that period, including Aber Diamond Corp., Stornoway Diamond Corp., Kaminak Gold Corp., and Lucara Diamond Corp., as well as 17 years as a director of Suncor Energy.

Pursuant to North Arrow's stock option plan, North Arrow has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to a director. Each incentive stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company, has an exercise price of 8 cents per share, and can be exercised until February 28, 2029 .

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada . North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG, MacKay, and DeStaffany Lithium Projects (NWT), is exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada . North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine , Nunavut . North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW CLOSES DIAMOND ROYALTY SALE AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") has closed its previously announced agreement granting Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on North Arrow's 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has waived its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium. North Arrow may purchase 1% of the royalty (reducing the royalty from 2% to 1%) by making a single payment of $2 million at any time up to 24 months after the date on which the first royalty payment is due. Dr. Chris Jennings a director of North Arrow, is a principal of Springbok. Further details related to the agreement can be found in North Arrow news release dated February 5, 2024 .

E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Provides Management Update

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Alexander Haffmans to the Board of Directors.

Michael Danielsson, Director of E-Power commented: Mr. Haffmans is a serial entrepreneur and businessman from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Specializing in the food and agriculture industries, Mr. Haffmans has been a senior manager and business developer internationally including ventures and operations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Mr. Haffmans speaks 6 languages and has developed an extensive international network of associates. Mr. Haffmans holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Economics from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands. We welcome Alexander to the Board and his future contributions in our mission to develop our flake graphite assets.

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Key Highlights:

  • Crew mobilization is underway to support a 15,000-metre drill program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada.
  • Drilling is focused on advancing the Trapper Zone's 3+ km strike toward a maiden MRE highlighting titanium, vanadium, and iron ore—critical minerals for the global energy transition.
  • Ongoing site work includes trench mapping, surveying, and full camp establishment to optimize drill execution.
  • Infrastructure is in place with new access trails along the oxide layering strike through the Trapper Zone.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the mobilization of crews to its 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in southern Labrador, Canada. This mobilization marks a significant step in preparing for a major drill program aimed at expanding known mineralization and advancing toward the completion of a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the project.

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the latest research and development efforts for the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack have resulted in the design possibility of a higher-capacity battery system. Development has focused on an expanded module concept that delivers greater energy within the same casing. By shifting from the current 48-cell configuration to a beehive arrangement of 72 cells per module, each pack-comprising five modules-now achieves an energy capacity of 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) while maintaining the existing battery casing structure.

Highlights

- R&D work developed an expanded CERENERGY(R) module concept, increasing capacity from 48 to 72 cells per module in a beehive arrangement

- Each five-module pack now delivers 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) of energy while retaining the existing casing and factory setup, requiring no infrastructure changes.

- System-level benefits include higher energy and power density, improved thermal behaviour, and cost reductions of ~30% at module and pack level

- Thermal modelling confirms uniform heat distribution with no excessive build-up, resulting in lower internal resistance and stable performance

- Engineering refinements-simplified cell contacting, optimised welding, repositioned sensors, and a redesigned frame-improve layout, assembly efficiency, and long-term reliability

- The redesign enhances competitiveness in EUR/kWh and strengthens scalability towards full industrial production

- No final decision on final design as yet - further modelling work

- R&D work on incorporation into a grid pack has commenced

Importantly, this innovation requires no modification to the established factory design and setup. At the system level, the improvements deliver higher energy and power density, enhanced thermal performance, and cost reductions of approximately 30% at both the module and pack levels.

The redesign reduces inactive or unheated areas within the battery, with R&D efforts focused on analysing thermal distribution and heat accumulation during operation. Thermal modelling confirms that effective heat management is achievable, showing no excessive build-up during charging and discharging. Results demonstrate a uniform temperature profile, leading to lower internal resistance and more stable performance under load.

From an engineering perspective, the new module concept also resolves practical design challenges. It introduces simplified cell contacting, creating additional internal space and a cleaner layout. Further refinements include optimised welding techniques, repositioned temperature sensors, and a redesigned frame-collectively enhancing assembly efficiency, structural robustness, and long-term reliability.

At the system level, these advancements deliver higher energy and power density, improved thermal behaviour, and cost reductions of around 30% at both the module and pack levels. This results in a more competitive EUR/kWh and strengthens scalability towards full industrial production.

A final decision on the design has not yet been reached, as additional modelling work continues alongside ongoing R&D focused on achieving seamless integration into a grid-scale battery pack, ensuring optimised performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency for future commercial deployment.

Group Managing Director, Iggy Tan said "We are very encouraged by the outcome of our latest CERENERGY(R) development program. Achieving a 72--cell beehive module design that lifts pack capacity to 90 kWh-without any change to the existing casing or factory setup-is a significant milestone. Not only does this innovation increase energy density, it also simplifies engineering, enhances thermal management, and reduces cost by nearly 30%. These results strengthen the commercial competitiveness of CERENERGY(R) and confirm its scalability towards full industrial production. With each step, we are moving closer to delivering a next-generation, high-performance battery solution for the global energy storage market."

About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

Recyclico Battery Materials (TSXV:AMY)

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical mineral refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, and Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (“AEMC”) (TSX.V: AEMC | OTCQB: AKEMF | FRA: V7F) are pleased to announce that RecycLiCo’s new wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, RecycLiCo US Mineral Recovery, Inc. (“RUMR”) and AEMC have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”), effective September 16, 2025, to assess the ways in which RecycLiCo’s hydrometallurgical processing technology could be used in the refining of metal concentrates derived from AEMC’s polymetallic Nikolai deposit in Alaska. The Nikolai deposit contains seven U.S. Government-designated Critical Minerals, including nickel, cobalt, copper, chromium, platinum, palladium, and gold (along with the non-critical mainstay metal iron).

Keep reading...Show less
$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced $14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

