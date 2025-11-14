Nord Precious Metals Appointed Consultants for Investor Relations and Promotional Services

(TheNewswire)
November 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX-V: NTH | OTCQB: CCWOF | FRANKFURT: QN3) ( " Nord " or the " Company " ) announces its prior engagements of four consultants to conduct investor relations services andor promotional activities, as such activities are defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV" ) and applicable securities laws.
The Company entered into a service contract with Departure Capital Inc. (" Departure ") effective April 8, 2025, for an initial six-month term, to provide promotional services to the Company with the objective of engaging investors through long-form interviews of the Company's CEO, videos on the Company, short form TikTok videos, direct outreach to investors with newsletter and articles and by creating a custom landing page for the Company. As compensation for such services, the Company paid Departure an amount of $25,000. Departure is a Vancouver-based investor marketing company dedicated to creating value for shareholders and public companies through targeted, informative multi-level marketing strategies by staying at the forefront of digital trends, from Webflows to TikToks, AI and beyond. Departure confirmed to the Company that it holds no common shares of the Company.
The Company also entered into a service agreement with 2686362 Ontario Corporation, who is doing business as CanaCom Group (" CanaCom Group "), for an initial one-year term starting on July 17, 2025 and ending on July 17, 2026. Pursuant to such service agreement, CanaCom Group is to conduct investor relation services for the Company, including, designing, developing and executing a company awareness program to help engage the online investor community and enhance their understanding the Company's business. Additionally, CanaCom Group will write and publish monthly articles on the Company and develop a social awareness campaign. As compensation for services to be provided, the Company paid CanaCom Group an amount of $95,000. CanaCom Group is an Ontario-based company that publishes on the The Deep Dive.ca website, focused on providing stock analysis for young investors on the Canadian junior markets. CanaCom Group confirmed to the Company that it holds 2,041,666 common shares of the Company.
In addition, the Company entered into a master services agreement with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. (" 3966 Ontario ") for an initial term of nine month starting April 28, 2025 and ending on January 28, 2026 to provide marketing and promotional services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit , with the objective of maximizing the Company's awareness and engagement . As compensation for such services, the Company paid 3966 Ontario an amount of $85,000. 3966 Ontario Inc. is an Ontario-based consultancy specialising in digital marketing and capital markets advisory. 3966 Ontario confirmed to the Company that it holds and held no common shares of the Company.
The Company also engaged Investor News for a 12 months term that started on July 12, 2024 and that ended on July 12, 2025. Investor News's engagement was for promotional services, including engaging investors through digital marketing and video production published on InvestorNews.com, a corporate landing page, news release, speaking engagements, sponsorship visibility, and social media marketing. The Company paid Investor News an amount of $25,000 for its services. InvestorNews is a content creation service solution provider. InvestorNews confirmed to the Company that it holds no common shares of the Company.
The Company and all of the foregoing consultants are dealing at arm's length.
This news release was issued at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release May 27, 2020, for the resource estimate.
Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the Company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.
The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 32 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.
More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.
