Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has further strengthened its technical team with the appointment of Marcus Tomlinson as a Metallurgical Consultant. The Company has also formally contracted Dr. Vahid Sohrabi as a Hydrogeological Consultant

"Advancing the Zeus Lithium Project requires a dedicated focus on the metallurgy, flowsheet and development of a sustainable water supply," stated Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer of noram. "Marcus has a strong hydrometallurgical background and extensive experience in process design and will be key to leading the ongoing metallurgical work and development of a final process design. Vahid will be instrumental to helping us determine the right option for a consistent, efficient supply of water to the project. I look forward to working with Marcus and Vahid to continue to advance and de-risk the project."

Dr. Marcus Tomlinson

Dr. Tomlinson has over 30 years of experience in metallurgical process development, engineering, and operations support. He has worked as a part of the corporate technical services groups for Goldcorp, Barrick Gold, and Newmont as well as for EPCMs such as Ausenco, AMEC and Fluor, supporting minerals and metals projects across the globe. His Ph.D. was earned at the University of Leeds.

Upon Newmont's acquisition of Goldcorp, Dr. Tomlinson served as Director, Modelling for the Newmont Global Projects team (2020 to 2021); during this period, he supported the expansion project at the world-renowned Pueblo Viejo Mine, amongst other large-scale initiatives. At Goldcorp (2012-2019), he served as Director Metallurgy & Research developing a patented process for concentrate enrichment using alkaline sulphide leaching and supported many projects across the company's portfolio from a pyrite leach project to improvements in leach efficiency and reducing effluent toxicity.

He founded Turnstone Metallurgical Services in April 2021 and has subsequently worked with several clients across many sectors, including gold, rare earths, manganese, lithium, and nickel.

Dr. Vahid Sohrabi

Dr. Sohrabi is a Senior Hydrogeologist/Geochemist at Ecoventure and has more than 19 years of experience in the field of environmental services in Canada and internationally. He earned his Ph.D. with a major in hydrogeology/geochemistry from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Sohrabi has been involved in numerous mining/oil and gas/environmental projects including different resource projects in the O&G and Mining industries. His hydro-geochemical knowledge and environmental management expertise have been instrumental in a wide array of resource projects in different stages of their lifecycle, including the design of feasibility studies of mines and mineral processing units.

More recently Dr. Sohrabi has been involved in several lithium projects and played a major role in the feasibility study of lithium brine projects in the Middle East by contributing to the field program testing design, the onsite trial management, the result evaluations and the decision-making for ongoing activities of such deposits, in addition to the final mine development planning.

About noram lithium corp.

noram lithium corp. (TSXV:NRM| OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and is well-funded to advance through to the Definitive Feasibility Study.

In December 2021, a robust PEA1 indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). The PEA indicates an After-Tax NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.67 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE. Note that the current daily prices have increased to over US$70,000/tonne LCE.

* Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
Founder and Executive Chairman
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Greg McCunn
Chief Executive Officer
greg@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.991.3798

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, developing a sustainable water supply and final process design. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: noram lithium corp.



Noram Lithium Announces Management Changes

Noram Lithium Announces Management Changes

noram lithium corp. ("noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that Peter A. Ball, President and Chief Operating Officer of noram will be leaving the Company effective January 31, 2023 following a hand-over period to noram's new CEO, Greg McCunn

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and dedication over the past year and wish him well in his future endeavours," stated Mr. Sandy MacDougall, Founder and Executive Chairman of noram. "With Mr. McCunn now in place as our new Chief Executive Officer, we are looking forward to an exciting year for noram".

Noram Lithium Appoints New Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Stages of Development at Zeus

Noram Lithium Appoints New Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Stages of Development at Zeus

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM )(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that, effective immediately, the Board of Directors has appointed Greg McCunn as Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company through the next stages of development at its wholly-owned high grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram's Founder and current Chief Executive Officer, Sandy MacDougall, will continue with the Company as Chair of the Board of Directors

"The previous 12 months have been incredibly productive for the Company" stated Mr. MacDougall. "On the back of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Zeus Project, we started 2022 with a strategic financing that has put the Company in a strong financial position with approximately CAD$14 million in the treasury at calendar year end and no debt. During the year we completed a successful infill drilling program consisting of 12 drill holes which all intersected high-grade lithium over significant lengths, and from which we anticipate a significant conversion of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated".

Noram Highlights Milestones During 2022

Noram Highlights Milestones During 2022

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to review the Company's activities during 2022 and to highlight upcoming catalysts at its 100%-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Highlights of 2022 Corporate Milestones:

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-81 with High-Grade Long Intercept of 330ft with Weighted Average 1169 ppm Li and Li High of 1810 ppm

S andy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. (" Noram " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-81 (PH-03) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-81 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assay began at 55 ft (16.8 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 416.5 ft (126.9 m) was intersected. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows

Noram Lithium Corp., Thursday, June 30, 2022, Press release picture

CVZ-81 was the last hole drilled in Noram's Phase VI drilling program and had better than expected results, as did most of the holes in this in-fill drilling program. Now that the final assays are in, efforts are being focused on updating the geological/lithium grade models to be used in the upcoming PFS. The grades and thicknesses of mineralization seen in the Phase VI holes are anticipated to substantially improve the outlook for the Zeus deposit and upgrade approximately 175 million tonnes of the deposit from the inferred resource category to indicated resource." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively

Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-77 (PH-04) and CVZ-78 (PH-11) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-77 at a depth of 458 feet (139.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 20 ft (6.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 240 ft (73.2 m) was intersected from 48 ft (14.6 m) to 288 ft (87.8 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2140 ppm. The Company completed core hole CVZ-78 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 26.8 ft (8.2 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 231.3 ft (70.5 m) was intersected from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to 258 ft (78.6 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2100 ppm present

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-processing waste rock material from Castle Mine, in Gowganda, Ontario. Cobalt and nickel results are still pending

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has completed re-processing waste rock material from Castle Mine, in Gowganda, Ontario. Cobalt and nickel results are still pending.

Highlights of Waste Rock Re-Processing:

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone encounters 3.36% Cg and 0.13% Zn over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg and 0.78% Zn over 4.32m from RS-22-03, 10.86% Cg and 0.42% Zn over 14.0m including 17.94% Cg and 0.60% Zn over 7.0m from RS-22-04, and 15.68% Cg and 0.56% Zn over 4.83m, including 24.05% Cg and 0.72% Zn over 2.33m from RS-22-01.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.
  • Significant continued exploration potential with latest results, including the discovery of gold in VMS-type exhalite mineralization, intersecting 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m in RS-22-02.
  • Infinity Stone intends to immediately mobilise for an extended drill program to extend RS-22-02 to determine further gold mineralization, alongside additional step-out holes.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

Electric Royalties Closes Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Closes Penouta Tin-Tantalum Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced (see November 15, 2022 news release) acquisition of a 0.75% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Project" or "Penouta") with Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. ("Strategic Minerals") (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) in exchange for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 and 500,000 common shares of Electric Royalties. In addition, the Company has an option for a period of 7 months from closing to acquire an additional 0.75% GRR on Penouta in exchange for an additional cash payment of C$1,250,000. The respective royalty rates will be reduced to 0.5% once certain minimum royalty payments have been made

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Appoints New VP, Operations and Announces Annual and Special Meeting to Be Held on February 23, 2023

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Rickardo Welyhorsky, P. Eng., as its Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Welyhorsky is a registered Professional Metallurgical Engineer with over 29 years of experience spanning all levels of project development and operations in the mining and metals industry. He brings to Avalon a wealth of industry experience within various roles including metallurgical test work, feasibility study work, engineering, construction, commissioning, start-up as well as operations and maintenance. While most of his recent experience has been in the gold sector, his vast experience will mesh well with the development needs to advance the Separation Rapids Lithium Project as well as the proposed lithium refinery. Mr. Welyhorsky has a background in Chemical Engineering Technology and Environmental Management from Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario as well as a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laurentian University.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

