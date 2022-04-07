



The company has targeted two products for its first development phase. One product will focus on transitioning from opioids to non-addictive pain relief therapies and ideally prevents relapse. The second product will provide non-addictive pain relief. Nirvana Life Sciences began by acquiring the intellectual property (IP) behind these formulations and has since conducted its own research to advance them. How is the company doing this legally? The use of psychedelics in standard medicinal therapies is a new frontier, and as such, Nirvana Life Sciences is taking every precaution against legal problems and even considering the interest criminals may have in its facilities. It has received a Section 56 Exemption from Health Canada, enabling them to legally conduct its research and development in Vancouver. Additionally, its new facility will be built to Level Nine Security Standards to safeguard its research. The company is also pursuing a Dealer’s License from Health Canada to allow for the movement of materials between licensees. The end goal is to introduce FDA-approved medications for widespread usage. Pre-clinical research for its formulations have already begun. This research is being undertaken at the University of Camerino in Italy. This lab was granted special permission from the Italian government to work with psilocybin-based compounds. Reports from these trials are expected in Q3 2022. Nirvana Life Sciences is led by visionaries and doctors working together to fully develop these potentially revolutionary medications. Bruce Clark, CEO, is motivated by finding new solutions to complex societal issues and has 30 years of experience managing innovative companies. Dr. Sazzad Hossain, CSO, has served on leading Canadian bio pharmaceutical companies and is considered a drug discovery leader. Robert August, head of innovation, is an academically trained chemist who is respected in the psychedelic community and is a strong advocate for ending prohibition. Michael McCune, Vice President of Operations, has years of experience in the extraction space.. Connie Hang, CFO, has over 20 years of experience in accounting and management, including working with foreign and domestic companies. The company has attracted an impressive team of researchers including Dr. Massimo Nabissi and Dr. Naseem Gaur.

Company Highlights Nirvana Life Sciences is an innovative research and development company focused on novel formulations for opioid addiction and pain management that use psychedelic compounds.

The company is exclusively focused on products, rather than wellness retreats or psychotherapy programs like some of its competitors.

Nirvana Life Sciences’ first phase of development is targeting two products, one to aid in opioid addiction recovery and the other is targeting non-addictive pain management.

IP has been purchased from researchers who have extensively studied the effects of psychedelic compounds for medicinal purposes

The company is taking every precaution to operate legally and protect against potential criminal elements that may target its facilities

Pre-clinical research began in 2021 and the results are expected in Q3 2022 and will determine future developments

A strong team of doctors and visionaries lead the company, each bringing their specialty to the company to fully develop its products

Key Products Medication for Opioid Addiction The company has formulated a product that assists in the transition from opioids to non-addictive pain relief. Much of Nirvana Life Sciences’ focus is on developing and refining this product, as it paves the way for its second product which can serve as a standalone product for those addicted to opioids to return to an opioid-free life. Project Highlights: Formulated to Prevent Abuse: The active ingredient can only be released when taken orally, making IV or insufflation ineffective as the active ingredient will not be released.

The active ingredient can only be released when taken orally, making IV or insufflation ineffective as the active ingredient will not be released. Prioritizing Natural Materials Over Synthetic Replacements : Most competitors aim to develop synthetic psychedelics, whereas Nirvana Life Sciences is focused on perfecting a scalable process that extracts the desired compounds from natural sources, such as mushrooms. The company may still use synthetic alternatives if required.

: Most competitors aim to develop synthetic psychedelics, whereas Nirvana Life Sciences is focused on perfecting a scalable process that extracts the desired compounds from natural sources, such as mushrooms. The company may still use synthetic alternatives if required. Exclusive License to Proprietary Extraction Technology: The company has secured a license that gives it exclusive access to extraction technology that will help scale the production of its medications, known as PureAI Distillation. Medication for Non-Addictive Pain Management Many people who develop opioid addiction still need pain management therapies. The company’s second product aims to provide pain relief without creating a new addiction. Psychedelic compounds have inherent pain relief properties that have been isolated for use as the active ingredient in this product. Project Highlights: Only Effective Orally : Just like the addiction treatment product, the company’s pain management medication will only be effective when taken orally.

: Just like the addiction treatment product, the company’s pain management medication will only be effective when taken orally. Synthetic Extraction May Prove Viable : The contracted research facility in New Delhi has undertaken a novel process for producing synthetic psilocybin materials at scale.

: The contracted research facility in New Delhi has undertaken a novel process for producing synthetic psilocybin materials at scale. Currently Undergoing Preclinical Research: The company’s formulations are undergoing pre-clinical research with results expected in Q3 2022.