Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") announces that it has halted its 2026 drill program at its Wellgreen site within the Company's Nickel Shäw Project located in the Yukon (the "Project").
The 2026 drill program was unable to reach the target depth of approximately 600m due to a late start to the program, poor weather and difficult ground conditions. The deep target is a geophysical anomaly identified by the Company's previous geophysical and geological work.
Two holes were drilled, with the initial hole abandoned due to unfavourable ground conditions before reaching the target depth. Drilling on the second hole was halted before reaching the target zone due to the weather and resulting safety concerns. The casing was left in this second hole and capped such that it may be re-entered and deepened if future drilling is undertaken. No significant results are being reported from the program.
"It is unfortunate that we were unable to reach our target depth, principally as a result of a late start caused by the limited availability of drill rigs in 2026," commented Stuart Harshaw, CEO & President. "We continue to believe that this deep target warrants testing and will look to continue drilling, subject to securing additional financing."
The Company also wishes to clarify that pursuant to its recently closed financing, as announced October 29, 2026, it raised aggregate gross proceeds of $654,999 thereunder.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cam Bell, an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.
The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the deep target and its potential, the possible re-entry and deepening of the second hole, future drilling and exploration activities at the Project, the Company's ability to secure additional financing, and the use of flow-through proceeds, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all, the availability of drill rigs and contractors, weather and ground conditions, the uncertain nature of exploration results and geophysical interpretations, and the qualification of expenditures as Canadian exploration expenses. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, equipment and personnel, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.
For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
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