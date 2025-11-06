Nextleaf Announces Launch of New Recreational Cannabis Brand

Nextleaf Announces Launch of New Recreational Cannabis Brand

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS,OTC:OILFF) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a multi-patented life science company and Canadian cannabis processor, is pleased to announce the national launch of its new recreational brand, Yard.

Yard is designed for adult-use consumers seeking bold recreational cannabis experiences through high-potency extracts, premium hardware, and flavour-forward formulations.

Developed at Nextleaf Labs in British Columbia, the brand will debut with a line-up of 5 new products, including THC dominant vapes in multiple formats, alongside an assortment of infused prerolls, all in retro-classic flavour profiles.

"Yard is an opportunity to resonate on a deeper level with recreational cannabis enthusiasts seeking THC forward products. Our goal is to deliver a premium experience, without pretense. Yard is an invitation to kick-back, take it easy, and touch grass" Shares Emma Andrews, CEO Nextleaf Solutions.

The brand will feature innovative technology, including next generation post-less vape hardware and ceramic heating elements. Selected through rigorous product testing, for improved reliability when paired with high potency extracts. Each AIO (all-in-one) device will include adjustable voltage controls for enhanced customization.

Extract-based ingredients are produced in-house to ensure consistent quality and reliable potency, using the Company's proprietary extraction process and multi-patented technology.

Branded Product Portfolio Strategy:

Yard compliments the Company's flagship brand, Glacial Gold, best known for its category leadership in non-combustible formats such as softgels and oils and has earned a loyal following amongst health-conscious, value-seeking consumers.

"Our Company's performance within softgels and oils has remained dominant and continues to deliver steady year-over-year growth. Through recent SKU rationalization, we identified the need to reinvigorate aspects of our product assortment within highly competitive categories such as vapes and infused prerolls. These are categories with greater total revenue potential, where our ingredient portfolio and IP can be more meaningfully commercialized." Comments Andrews.

"We have a competitive advantage in quality, and consistency at-scale, and we're excited to pair that with a bold brand identity, and premium hardware."

Provincial Availability

For up-to-date product assortment and new listing announcements, visit www.yardcannabis.ca

British Columbia:

4 new listings, launching November 2025.

  • Blueberry Rocket, AIO vape, 1g
  • Lemonade Classic, AIO vape, 1g
  • Fruit Punch Bowl, vape cart, 1g
  • Bottle Cap Classic, vape cart, 1g

Alberta:

3 new listings, launching November 2025.

  • Blueberry Rocket, AIO vape, 1g
  • Lemonade Classic, AIO vape, 1g
  • Fruit Punch Bowl, Infused Pre-Rolls, 3 x 0.5g

Saskatchewan:

5 new listings, launching November 2025.

  • Blueberry Rocket, AIO vape, 1g
  • Lemonade Classic, AIO vape, 1g
  • Fruit Punch Bowl, Infused Pre-Rolls, 3 x 0.5g
  • Fruit Punch Bowl, vape cart, 1g
  • Bottle Cap Classic, vape cart, 1g

Manitoba:

5 new listings, launching November 2025.

  • Blueberry Rocket, AIO vape, 1g
  • Lemonade Classic, AIO vape, 1g
  • Fruit Punch Bowl, Infused Pre-Rolls, 3 x 0.5g
  • Fruit Punch Bowl, vape cart, 1g
  • Bottle Cap Classic, vape cart, 1g

Ontario:

1 new listing, launching January 2025.

  • Lemonade Classic, AIO vape, 1g

Share Issuance

As part of the Company's ongoing employee equity compensation and retention strategy, Nextleaf has issued 32,500 common shares at a price per share $0.055 to employees. This is in recognition of performance and to align employee interests with long-term shareholder value.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovation-driven life science company, and licensed cannabis processor with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at scale.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf branded products and ingredients are sold through both medical and recreational channels. Featuring acclaimed flagship brand Glacial Gold, leading multiple wellness-forward categories nationally, including cannabis softgels and oils. The Company recently launched Yard, for recreational consumers seeking bold, flavour-forward cannabis experiences.

The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation.

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimers and Disclosure Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated delivery of its products to provincial markets across Canada and those regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

