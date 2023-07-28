Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 4 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Artificial Intelligence & Its Impact on Society

Nextech3D.ai (formerly "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has published episode 4 of"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur and three-time public company CEO of Nextech3D.ai, ARway.ai (OTC:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY) and Toggle3D.ai (OTC:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL

In this new episode Evan Gappelberg provides a clear and easy-to-understand overview of the many facets of AI. Artificial Intelligence holds great potential to change the world, and here you will find several use case scenarios of how that is happening now, as well as what the future may hold for AI as it is accepted into the mainstream and incorporated into our daily lives.

Listen to Episode 4:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2184815/13301194

Listen to Previous Episodes:
https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com

Nextech3D.ai invites professionals, investors, and technology enthusiasts to tune in to "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" for an immersive journey into the world of public company leadership. With each episode, listeners will gain invaluable perspectives and knowledge, empowering them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve.

About the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai.

The Podcast is designed to shed light on the intricacies and challenges of running a public company while exploring the innovative realm of emerging technology. Each episode will feature candid conversations with Evan Gappelberg and guests sharing their unique experiences, valuable knowledge, and secrets of their success stories.

As a serial entrepreneur with an exceptional track record spanning over three decades of public company experience and delivering results, Evan Gappelberg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the podcast. Today, he is successfully leading three public companies, in which he has played a pivotal role in driving growth, executing strategic initiatives, and generating significant shareholder value. Evan's passion for emerging technologies, notably augmented reality and artificial intelligence, has positioned Nexech3D.ai as an industry leader.

"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" will not only provide valuable insights into the life of a public company CEO but also touch upon trending topics and keep listeners updated on the latest developments and trends within Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. From groundbreaking technological advancements to key industry updates, the podcast aims to foster a deeper understanding of the AR and AI technology landscape and its potential impact on various sectors.

To learn more please visit https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

The podcast is available on the following major podcast platforms:

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai" as a stand alone public Company. ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65).

On June 14, 2023, the Company completed its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Toggle3D.ai is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA (OTC:TGGLF).

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"), of 6,062,390 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,546,203

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2023 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for June 2023.

June 2023 Operating Statistics

Nextech3D.ai Announces Brokered Offering of Units for Up to $3 Million, With Participation by CEO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nextech3D.ai (the " Company ") (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the " Agent ") in connection with a marketed private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Nextech3D.ai Announces Major Market Expansion of Its 3D Modeling Business Into Gaming & Manufacturing Industries

Nextech3D.ai (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers such as Amazon, P&G, and Kohls, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its 3D modeling business to include the Gaming and Manufacturing industries. Leveraging its groundbreaking generative AI technology, Nextech3D.ai now possesses the capability to rapidly and efficiently scale 3D model production at a competitive price point, meeting the demands of gaming giants and manufacturers

Gaming

Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Formally Changes Name To Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company has filed to change its name to "Nextech3D.ai'' to better reflect its ongoing AI-powered business and intends to list its common shares on the to NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company plans to keep its Canadian CSE listing and be dual-listed in the USA and Canada as well as in Frankfurt. To this effect, the Company recently confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for purposes of a potential future offering of its securities in the United States. The Company is also pleased to announce a large enterprise customer that is part of the Wesfarmers, Stock symbol: WFAFY (OTCMKTS)one of Australia's largest listed companies whose businesses include Bunnings, Kmart Group, Officeworks and others, has renewed and expanded its contract for over 1,000+ 3D models. This renewal follows the renewal and expansion contract with a major ecommerce brand for 3000 3D models, as well as the enterprise renewal contract with an S&P 400 company for over 5000 3D models. The Company believes that these enterprise renewal contracts, in addition to its multi-year supply agreement with Amazon, strengthens Nextech3D.ai's position in the 3D models for the ecommerce industry

Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market - which is up for grabs

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

New Hire Will Accelerate Subscriber Growth & SaaS Revenue

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue

HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its agreement with Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, to integrate their blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems, marketed as CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN and CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE, with Avricore's pharmacy-based point-of-care testing (POCT) platform, HealthTab. Ascensia Diabetes Care is a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523).

The partnership's objective is to support patients and pharmacists in Canada in better managing diabetes by linking the daily blood glucose testing results and pattern history data collected via the CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN or CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE meter the patient uses to the patient's HealthTab account. The partnership also seeks to support utilization of each technology by opening discussions related to collaborative communications to ensure patients and pharmacists are able to take advantage of what these data insights offer.

Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D, Sees Adoption Accelerating in 2023

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 6000 users since its product launch in June. This remarkable achievement represents a 125% surge in user adoption, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market. The rapid growth not only demonstrates the market's strong demand for Toggle3D.ai's cutting-edge technology but also highlights the Company's commitment to driving innovation and delivering substantial value to its shareholders

Toggle3D.ai Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Image Analysis and 3D Texturing Tools

Platform Can Now Perform Photo Segmentation Dramatically Increasing the Productivity of Toggle3D

Join Toggle3D.ai Investor Livestream with AI Tech Demo on July 13 at 1pm ET / 10am ET

×