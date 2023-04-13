Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Breakthrough Generative AI Technology Gets Enhanced Feature Upgrades

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce three new key hires to its AI team, as well as important feature upgrades to meet the accelerating demand for 3D models. These key hires are to accelerate the production of 3D models related to Nextech's breakthrough generative AI, computer vision and 3D model mesh creation. The Company's AI-powered platform is now ramping up its production capacity of 3D models for ecommerce brands globally at a massive scale, setting the stage for a record-breaking year in 3D model revenue

A major contributor to Nextech3D.ai's 3D modeling success and ability to meet market demand is its Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). Nextech3D.ai has already filed a number of patents to protect this groundbreaking AI technology. In February, Nextech3D.ai announced a major generative artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough in 3D model texture creation. The breakthrough enables the Company to recreate high-quality 4K textures at scale from just small digital swatches in just seconds versus hours of manual labor, representing a 720x increase in production speed. This breakthrough in texture expansion technology will revolutionize the 3D modeling industry, and gives Nextech3D.ai a major competitive edge, further solidifying its leadership position in the global 3D model space for ecommerce. With this technology, Nextech3D.ai is revolutionizing the 3D modeling industry and making it possible to create photo-realistic 3D models as digital replicas of real-world products at scale for large enterprise customers. This technology places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for ecommerce industry, setting the stage for the Company to become cash flow positive, and expanding the AI team is a key piece to accelerating towards profitability.

New Hires for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Team:

Katyani Singh - Computer Vision/Machine Learning Scientist

Katyani obtained her Masters in Computing Science at the University of Alberta. Her research interests lie in Computer Vision and Deep Learning. For the past 5 years, she has had the opportunity to work on diverse projects in these areas as part of various roles and internships. Her Master's thesis was part of a university collaboration with Intuit Inc where she worked on preprocessing document images using unsupervised learning methods. With her expertise in OCR, text-to-video generation, pose estimation, object detection, and fairness in synthetic data generation, she is now working on a mechanism responsible for 3D mesh creation.

Youssef Zaky - Computer Vision Researcher

With his strong background in deep learning and his passion for innovation, his role as a Computer Vision Researcher means he will be exploring and improving texturing techniques for computer vision projects.

Amir Salimnia - Computer Vision/Machine Learning Scientist

Amir is an MSc. Computer Engineering graduate from Western University with more than three years of experience developing machine learning. His primary focus is to understand the AI issues faced using the ARitize3D portal and to work on creating solutions and streamlining the processes for efficiency and scalability.

In addition to these key hires increasing the Company's ability to leverage its AI-powered platform, are the new features that expand the technology automation even further.

New Features

  • Automated Quality Assurance (QA) by customizing checklists on the internal portal;
  • Added "Priority" attribute to jobs - This lets the production team better sequence the outstanding jobs in the pipeline;
  • Large file upload - the Company has updated its capability to support uploading modeling source files 500MB or more;
  • Multi-region Support - enabled our modeling to be replicated across North America and Asia to speed up the downloading of the 3D models.

These new features benefit Nextech's current and future ecommerce clients and help to prepare for the Amazon marketplace by synchronizing workflows and processes to deliver models to Amazon's preferred suppliers faster and more efficiently.

Nextech3D.ai's CEO, Evan Gappelberg, comments "Nextech3D.ai's suite of products, including patented AI-based technology for 3D model creation and 2D to 3D conversion, has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The Company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon, representing a massive growth opportunity. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, Nextech3D.ai's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth." He continues, "with these three key hires, our AI team can now accelerate our development to meet the demand from Amazon. We are very excited to have Katyani, Youssef, and Amir onboard and we welcome them to the Nextech team and we look forward to their contributions to our mission which is to be the dominant 3D model supplier for ecommerce brands in 2023 and beyond."

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai is a company that provides AI-powered 3D modeling solutions focusing on the e-commerce industry. Its breakthrough generative AI technology enables the creation of high-quality 3D models quickly and efficiently. Nextech3D.ai's suite of products, including patented AI-based technology for 3D model creation and 2D to 3D conversion, has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon, representing a massive growth opportunity. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, Nextech3D.ai's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth. For investors looking to participate in the commercialization of AI technology, Nextech3D.ai presents a unique investment opportunity.

The Company also develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



https://www.accesswire.com/748915/Nextech3Dai-Expands-Its-AI-Team-With-New-Key-Hires-To-Meet-The-Accelerating-Demand-For-3D-Models-For-Ecommerce-at-Mass-Scale

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and annual audited 2022 financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Technology Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3KywgHU

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present on April 13, 2023 at OTC VirtualInvestorConferences.com Event

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real-time.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Toggle3D is a SaaS Web based Studio Uses AI to Turn CAD files into Web3D Models at Scale, Disrupting the $11 Billion CAD Market

Company Continues to See A Rapid Sign Up New Users

For It's Industry Leading Solution Targeting $160B CGI Market

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , April 27th

European Q&A Session on April 28 th at 8:30am ET

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following business update of its ENERGY SAVINGS portfolio product - THERMAL-XR® (TXR) powered by GMG Graphene.

THERMAL-XR® is the Company's proprietary graphene enhanced heat transfer product that provides potential ENERGY SAVING benefits in a wide range of applications. Since the recent Australian Government approval for GMG to produce and sell Thermal-XR® at scale, the Company has driven sales activities and bolstered related production capacity. Important first sales at scale have recently been secured and the Company's efforts to widen potential market segments is finding positive reception providing strong encouragement for continued sales focus targeting near term notable revenues.

Launches Referral Partner Program Expanding Its Sales Reach Globally

Arway.ai ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience Platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has launched its Referral Partner Program as part of its business development efforts. The Referral Partner Program will increase Arway's prospect funnel which is expected to lead to accelerating revenue growth. Today's annual license deal is a milestone for the Company as Arway is building its AI- powered platform and its pipeline which already has over a dozen annual license deals

Company gaining share in the $44B Indoor Navigation Market

Arway.ai ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision. is pleased to announce the release of ArwayKit SDK Version 2.3, packed with significant upgrades and improvements aimed at enhancing AR experiences for users and expanding opportunities for developers. These upgrades will address a wide range of markets, including retail, tourism, entertainment, and education, increasing Arway's reach into the $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (FRANKFURT: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Filings") were not finalized by March 31, 2023, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The reason for the anticipated delay is due to staffing limitations and turnover with the Company's foreign subsidiaries which has resulted in delays to certain audit procedures and added complexities of auditing certain transactions during the financial year. The Company requires additional time to complete and submit the required filings. The Company is working with its auditor (Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP) to complete the audit in a timely manner.

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), and annual information form ("AIF") as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q4 2022

Q4 2022 Highlights and Headlines

