Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) announces today that Nextech3D.ai has made the decision to terminate its previously announced letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI was granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modeling and associated assets (the "Transaction"). The Company determined to terminate the Agreement as VCI has been unable to satisfy its conditions precedent to the completion of the Agreement in accordance with the mutually agreed timelines. The Company presently has no plans to sell its 3D modeling business; instead, it will persist in building its AI technology stack for scaling 3D modeling as well as owning, operating, and developing this business. The Company perceives substantial growth potential through Amazon and other large enterprise clients which the Company beleives represent substantial growth oportunities

About Nextech3D.ai
The Company is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR 4K photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022, the Company spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai'' as a stand alone public company. ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. The Company retained 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65).

On June 14, 2023, the Company completed its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. The Company retained 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Toggle3D.ai is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA (OTC:TGGLF). To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the proposed future operations of the Company and the prospectivity of its technology.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any for-ward looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces its recently launched AI 3D model search engine can deliver up to a 500% increase in the production of 3D models, which is a marked increase from its previously announced 80% increase in productivity. The Company plans on releasing its AI search engine to the public in Q1 2024 for general use and charging on a per use basis which could contribute significantly to the Company's growth in 2024

CEO Evan Gappelberg recently joined Proactive Investors to discuss the 500% increase in productivity and breakthrough AI 3D model search engine - watch here

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

AI Search Enabling the Company to Scale Production of 3D Models

Join CEO Investor Livestream TODAY at 2pm ET

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Reports a 80% Increase in 3D Modeling Productivity

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Reports a 80% Increase in 3D Modeling Productivity

AI Search Enabling the Company to Scale Production of 3D Models

Join CEO Investor Livestream TODAY at 2pm ET

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Seeing Apple Vision Pro Launch Stoking Demand As It Signs Multiple New Contracts For its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Seeing Apple Vision Pro Launch Stoking Demand As It Signs Multiple New Contracts For its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

In September 2023, ARway.ai announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California

Apple AR Glasses Set To Push ARway.ai's AR Navigation Into The Mainstream

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces an uptick in sales with a series of six 2024 contracts, renewals from: CB2 - a division of Crate and Barrel, Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions, Raptor Tactical, a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units, William Wood Mirrors, EOD Gear supplies, providing Tactical Gear to EOD Techs and Commands, SWAT, and City Grounds, and sees other growing sales opportunities in its 3D modeling pipeline. Nextech3D.ai anticipates continued momentum in 3D modeling demand to reinforce its position as a leader in  the development and deployment of AI for in the 3D modeling industry for e-commerce. These contracts reflect a diverse range of industries, indicating the broad applicability and demand for Nextech3D.ai's services. The Company is continuing to develop patents around its proprietary technology while building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models, which it sees as a significant growth market in 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai, The Spatial Computing Platform, Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At RainFocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City, Utah

ARway.ai, The Spatial Computing Platform, Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At RainFocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City, Utah

Via IBNARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT 2024, a premier event for leaders in events, marketing, and technology. This esteemed conference will take place January 30 to February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Wednesday, January 30, CEO Evan Gappelberg will take the mainstage during the "Pitch Tank" segment, offering insights into ARway.ai's cutting-edge spatial computing solutions and their impact on the industry.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At Rainfocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City Utah

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At Rainfocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City Utah

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT 2024, a premier event for leaders in events, marketing, and technology. This esteemed conference will take place January 30 to February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Wednesday, January 30, CEO Evan Gappelberg will take the mainstage during the "Pitch Tank" segment, offering insights into ARway.ai's cutting-edge spatial computing solutions and their impact on the industry

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation

New episode of CEO Experience Podcast Highlights Apple Vision Pro x ARway

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AI Safer, the esteemed Agency of Record for The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing visitor experiences at museums and tourist attractions across Saudi Arabia through state-of-the-art AR navigation technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team

NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has granted incentive stock options (the " Options ") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 5,760,000 common shares, in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES THIRD AND FINAL TRANCHE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ), is pleased to announce the closing of the third and final tranche (" Tranche 3 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). The Company issued an additional 833,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $124,999.95 bringing the total offering to 9,993,166 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,498,974.95 when combined with the two previous closings, subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). For more information on the Offering, see the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 November 21, 2023 and December 21, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

Via IBNARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its contract has been extended after the successful completion of a pilot deployment at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, in partnership with Localiza Rent a Car S.A., the largest car rental network in South America. This deployment, completed in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience for car rental customers. Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY) is the largest car rental network in South America, with 540 locations in 9 countries. In recognition of the successful deployment and the potential benefits to the customer experience, Localiza has extended its contract with ARway.ai for 2024 on a subscription-based model. This extension underscores the confidence in ARway's technology and its alignment with Localiza's vision of delivering a differentiated customer experience. CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled with the successful deployment of ARway's navigation technology at Congonhas Airport, in collaboration with Localiza. This accomplishment not only signifies a major leap in airport navigation technology but also underscores the scalable potential of ARway's solutions in global markets. For our investors, this represents an exciting opportunity. This is more than just a technological advancement; it's a strategic expansion into new markets and sectors. Our investors should be excited about this because we are not only redefining the way people navigate spaces but also paving the way for ARway's technology to become an integral part of daily life across various industries. The success at Congonhas Airport is a first step in widespread adoption and potential of indoor AR navigation, promising significant returns and growth opportunities in the future." As part of its ongoing commitment to improving customer satisfaction, Localiza has commissioned a consumer research organization in Brazil to conduct a comprehensive survey starting Friday, 19 January 2024. This survey aims to evaluate the efficacy and user experience of ARway's technology at Congonhas Airport. Participants in the survey will be offered a discount voucher from Localiza, encouraging widespread participation and engagement. The project is slated to run for 30-90 days or until a statistically significant dataset of respondents is achieved. This data will enable Localiza and ARway to derive detailed insights and analysis on the usage and impact of the AR navigation system. The original contract between ARway.ai and Localiza was announced in August 2023 signifying a major step in integrating indoor AR navigation across major airports in Latin America. The initial phase of this project commenced at Congonhas Airport, São Paulo, as a pilot in February 2023. This innovative technology has since proven to be a game-changer in navigating airports, significantly aiding travelers from baggage pickup to their transportation depot, which includes car rentals and other transport services. Watch a demo video of an indoor AR activation at an airport using ARway's technology: click here to watch The ARway platform revolutionizes the traditional airport navigation experience through its cutting-edge spatial computing technology. By creating a 3D map of the airport, passengers can quickly and intuitively find terminals, gates, and other key locations. The platform's inclusion of voice commands and other user-friendly features has elevated it as a more efficient and convenient option compared to conventional navigation methods. As this project progresses, ARway.ai and Localiza Rent a Car continue to demonstrate their commitment to leveraging technology for enhancing customer experiences at airports. Their partnership stands as a testament to the innovative application of AR in everyday scenarios, paving the way for further advancements in this field. Sign up for Investor News - HERE To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter YouTube Instagram LinkedIn and Facebook and visit our website: www.ARway.ai About ARway.ai ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×