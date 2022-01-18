Fintech Investing News
Key facts: FIS was selected for the annual ranking based on its corporate achievements in the three areas of ESG – environment, social and corporate governance. Newsweek rankings are determined by ESG performance data and perceptions of 11,000 U.S. residents surveyed last year. Financial technology leader FIS ® announced today that it has been named to the America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 list by ...

Key facts:

  • FIS was selected for the annual ranking based on its corporate achievements in the three areas of ESG – environment, social and corporate governance.
  • Newsweek rankings are determined by ESG performance data and perceptions of 11,000 U.S. residents surveyed last year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to the America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list by Newsweek magazine.

Newsweek's third annual ranking identifies leading companies for corporate responsibility in the three areas of ESG environment, social and corporate governance. FIS was selected and ranked from 2,000 companies evaluated in 14 industries.

"FIS has established ESG as a top priority for the company so we're thrilled to be recognized for our achievements in advancing this critically important topic," said Greg Montana, Chief Risk Officer at FIS. "We have taken measurable actions to reduce our overall energy and water usage, all while supporting the unbanked and underbanked as strong advocates for financial inclusion."

"We continue to advance our inclusion and diversity efforts and have made 15 bold commitments to drive change within our organization and beyond," said Denise Williams, FIS' Chief People Officer. "These are all causes our employees rally around and we feel proud to do our part to make our communities and workplaces better for future generations."

To rank the top companies, Newsweek reviewed performance data for environmental, social and corporate initiatives from corporate responsibility reports. The publication also surveyed 11,000 U.S. residents on their perceptions of companies related to corporate social responsibility. These individuals rated the companies' ability to protect the environment, commit to good causes and diversity, and provide transparency of public disclosures while protecting sensitive data.

In 2021, FIS announced its Climate Action Plan as part of the company's ESG strategy to advance global sustainability. More information on FIS' ESG efforts can be found in its Global Sustainability Report .

Read Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 .

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information Services FIS Fintech Investing
FIS
