ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has expanded its operations to Montreal on demand. The facility is an approved Level II laboratory facility certified by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The laboratory will work with ScreenPro on scaling up services and providing access to its testing facility located in downtown Montreal, to provide support and services for COVID-19 testing for film and TV productions, the public travelling documents, social and cultural events, and businesses in Quebec.

The Company and its laboratory has fully integrated suite of testing systems for diagnostics of COVID-19 in clinical laboratories for the isolation and recovery of SARS-CoV-2 RNA from patient samples. ScreenPro coordinates on-site testing for large and small groups. The COVID-19 testing services are tailored to the needs of a specific group or workplace. A team of ScreenPro health professionals is always available to answer questions and assist with the follow-up of testing.

“Montreal is an important market and we believe that it’s a long-term growth strategy for us and has a well trained medical workforce. Over the last few years, Montreal has been one of the top growth cities in North America. With new waves of COVID-19 circling the globe driven by the Delta variant, and with passengers arriving daily on full planes, businesses understand that to keep operating they will need to continue testing,” said Andrew Ryu, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

