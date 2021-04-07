Silo Wellness Inc. a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces, regrets to announce the passing of board member, Maurice ‘Moe’ Colson, who passed away on March 26, 2021. “It is with great sadness that I announce the recent passing of our Board colleague, Moe Colson,” stated Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “Moe is remembered as a good friend, …

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO), a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces, regrets to announce the passing of board member, Maurice ‘Moe’ Colson, who passed away on March 26, 2021.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the recent passing of our Board colleague, Moe Colson,” stated Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “Moe is remembered as a good friend, devoted husband, father and grandfather as well as trusted advisor.”

Mr. Colson served as board member while at Silo Wellness, since the completion of the company’s successful RTO transaction with Yukoterre Resources Inc., in early March of this year. An investment banker, Mr. Colson served as company director for Yukoterre since May 2019. After more than three decades of experience in domestic and international capital markets, Moe was instrumental in helping to transform Silo Wellness into a publicly-traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

“I was saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Moe Colson had passed away,” added Ryan Ptolemy, Chief Financial Officer with Silo Wellness. “For many years, I worked with Moe, who was such a great person and a friend.”

About Silo Wellness

The mission of Silo Wellness is to improve health and wellness by developing and introducing psychedelic medicine to reduce trauma and increase performance by destigmatizing the active compounds in psychedelics and innovating ease of administration and ingestion. Silo Wellness intends to introduce new, safe and affordable alternatives to current medicines by facilitating entry into new and emerging markets where psychedelics are legal by conducting ketamine and psilocybin wellness retreats and elsewhere by manufacturing and distributing functional mushrooms.

Since its inception, Silo Wellness’ activities have focused on: (1) development of psilocybin-free functional mushroom tinctures; (2) the development of the formulation of a psilocybin nasal spray in Jamaica; and (3) offering of Jamaican and Oregon psychedelic wellness retreats as well as the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms in Jamaica. None of Silo Wellness’ products claim to cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders or abnormalities.

