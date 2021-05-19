Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the aggregate number of shares of common stock sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be sold by Seelos.

Guggenheim Securities is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering.

Seelos intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment of certain outstanding convertible promissory notes and the remainder for general corporate purposes and to advance the development of its product candidates.

The securities described above will be offered by Seelos pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251356) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 15, 2020 , amended on December 22, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on December 23, 2020 . The securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8 th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by calling (212) 518-9544 or by e-mail at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with CNS disorders and other rare diseases. The Company’s robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed underwritten public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering and other matters that are described in Seelos’ most recent periodic reports filed with the SEC, including Seelos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 11, 2021 , subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including Seelos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed on April 30, 2021 , and the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof, including risks and uncertainties associated with general economic and market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the other risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and Seelos disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Head of Corporate Communications

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)

300 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

