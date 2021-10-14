Dr. Mosli has over a decade of healthcare experience specializing in addiction, leading innovation in reorienting health systems, and increasing health equality Dr. Mosli spent the last five years as a Medical Officer of Canada’s largest province-wide, fully-integrated health system that serves over four million patients Levitee Labs Inc. ; ; an integrated wellness company with a diversified portfolio of …

Levitee Labs Inc. (the “Company” or “Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT); (OTCPK: LVTTF); (FSE: 7H7), an integrated wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammed H. Mosli, MD, FRCPC, ISAM, as Chief People Officer (CPO) of Levitee Clinics™ and Levitee Pharmacies™ in Alberta, Canada. In this role, Dr Mosli will oversee managing the strategy and processes related to building and retaining an exceptional team of professionals and will optimize people-centered activities such as hiring, training, professional development, and performance management of over 60 active employees in Alberta, to ensure these efforts support the continued growth of Levitee Clinics™ and Levitee Pharmacies™ across North America.

Dr. Mosli is a multilingual Public Health and Preventive Medicine physician specialized in Addictions Health, health services improvement, health promotion, environmental public health, and health policy. Throughout his career, Dr. Mosli served, or currently serves as a director, educator, or senior level manager for an array of organizations, including those in provincial, institutional, and private segments. He is a valuable physician member of the Opioid Addictions Medicine team for Levitee Clinics™ and Levitee Pharmacies™ in Alberta.

“Dr. Mosli has spent his career working with multi-disciplinary teams to provide focused medical care to vulnerable populations, including opioid agonist therapy, alcohol addiction therapy, Hepatitis C treatment, and many more,” said Pouya Farmand, Chief Executive Officer at Levitee Labs™. “He exudes leadership and has consistently demonstrated unparalleled skills to organize teams and manage individuals at major organizations to achieve goals with the utmost efficiency, qualities that will be invaluable to us as we continue to roll-up companies and expand our operations nationwide.”

“I have always been passionate about leading innovation in reorienting health systems, increasing health equality, and protecting the wellbeing of local, national, and global population with an evidence-based approach,” commented Dr. Mosli. “My goals align perfectly with those of Levitee Labs™ and I look forward to being a leader during this phase of rapid growth for the company.”

Dr. Mosli earned his FRCPC (Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada) degree from the University of Calgary in Public Health and Preventive Medicine. He earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree in the field of Medical Sciences from King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Mosli holds professional certifications in numerous fields including the International Society of Addictions Medicine; Incident Command System (ICS) for healthcare; and Quality Improvement in healthcare. He holds/has held licenses by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)(2012-Present); Licentiate of the Medical Council of Canada (LMCC)(2014-Present); Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCHS) 2009-2014; and Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada (FRCPC) (issued June 2017).

Dr. Mosli is fluent in written and spoken English and Arabic and has authored and/or presented more than a dozen peer-reviewed publications and presentations.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs™ is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs ™ aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies into a medical home care model. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics™, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; BlockMD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; Levitee Pharmacies TM , three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee Labs™ is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that Levitee Labs TM anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements respecting Levitee Labs’ business plans and proposed products, and the benefits derived from mushroom-infused products. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions made by Levitee Labs TM based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release as well as management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature, and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. These assumptions may also be based on information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Levitee Labs TM as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks associated with the following: Levitee Labs’ limited history of operations; ability to secure additional financing; negative cash flow from operating activities since inception; regulatory requirements; changes in consumer preferences; supply of raw materials; reliance on a limited number of products; brand awareness; the ability to develop, market and produce new products; dependence on certain key senior managers; reliance on third parties for manufacturing and packaging; potential product liability claims and product recalls; and significant competition. For additional information regarding these risks, please see the risk factors identified and reported in Levitee Labs’ public filings under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and Levitee Labs TM assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

For further information about Levitee Labs Inc., please contact:

Media Contact:

Investor and Corporate Communications:

