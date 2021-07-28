NeonMind Biosciences Inc. an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today the appointment of Dr. Sagar Parikh, MD to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board. In this role, Dr. Parikh will leverage his vast expertise in clinical treatment and interventional psychiatry including effectively …

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) (“NeonMind” or the “Company”), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today the appointment of Dr. Sagar Parikh, MD to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board. In this role, Dr. Parikh will leverage his vast expertise in clinical treatment and interventional psychiatry including effectively treating patients with psychedelics such as ketamine, esketamine, and neurostimulation for mood and anxiety disorders to guide NeonMind as it develops specialty clinic services for communities in need

Dr. Parikh has served as the John F. Greden Professor of Depression and Clinical Neuroscience, and Professor of Psychiatry, at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor since 2015, where he was also designated Associate Director of the Michigan Comprehensive Depression Center. He is an adjunct Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto, where he was on staff full-time from 1994-2015. He serves as the Medical Director at the National Network of Depression Centers, completed two terms as Deputy Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Toronto’s major hospital grouping, the University Health Network, and was head of the Bipolar Clinic and Director of CME at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto.

“Dr. Parikh brings unmatched experience to guide the development and integration of the most effective and cutting-edge protocols and treatment modalities for our expected specialty clinic rollout. We are committed to ensuring that every patient receives tailored, personalized care and each clinic is designed to meet needs of the local community where it will be located. Dr. Parikh’s expert leadership will ensure that we offer best-in-class medical services and programs to every patient,” said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind.

On his appointment, Dr. Parikh said, “NeonMind is developing a network of clinics that is truly unique in its specialization and breadth of treatment offerings. As mental health care continues to evolve at a rapid pace with new treatments and protocols, NeonMind will be well positioned to have the programs, infrastructure, and education in place to safely and effectively administer these treatments.”

Dr. Sagar Parikh is the author/editor of three books and over 200 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and co-author of CANMAT treatment guidelines for Depression and for Bipolar Disorder, the world’s most cited mood disorder guidelines. He holds research grants from multiple funding agencies, covering studies in clinical treatments in mood disorders, health services research, genetics, epidemiology, and educational research. He has conducted clinical trials looking at the combination of medication and psychotherapy for bipolar disorder and for depression, as well as pharmacotherapy trials in mood disorders.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind is engaged in preclinical research to develop potential clinical treatments and wellness products to address obesity and weight management conditions and to promote health and wellness. The Company operates three divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings; and (iii) a consumer products division that currently sells mushroom-infused products to promote health and wellness.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind’s first drug candidate employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company’s second drug candidate employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind established a medical services division with the goal of launching NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative treatments to address a variety of mental health needs.

NeonMind’s consumer division currently sells NeonMind-branded coffee products in the United States and Canada through NeonMind’s direct to consumer e-commerce platform.

For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

