Appointments Complete New Top Management Team Under

Leadership of Chairman and CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre

Champignon Brands Inc. (the “Company”), (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF) Chairman and CEO Roger McIntyre today announced the Company’s appointment of Stephen R. Brooks as its new Chief Financial Officer and Peter Rizakos as the firm’s new General Counsel.

These appointments complete the Company’s new top management team put into place by Dr. McIntyre and the Champignon Board of Directors. Dr. McIntyre stated, “these new management additions ready us for the future where the Company’s clinical products and services will help meet the enormous public need that is creating significant public demand for improved, ketamine-based treatments that are capable of rapid response in persons with depression.”

Interim CFO Chris Hobbs , named to that position on December 8, 2020 , pending the recruitment of a new CFO, remains with the Company as special adviser to Mr. Brooks concerning the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) continuous disclosure review and cease trade order (CTO).

Dr. McIntyre applauded Mr. Hobbs “leadership, competence and professionalism” in taking over these duties on an interim basis in a complete and cooperative response to the BCSC process.

The Company’s growth strategy is international in scope and is proceeding even while the Company works with the BCSC toward conclusion of the continuous disclosure review, the lifting of the CTO and the resumption of trading of the Company’s securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Dr. McIntyre said Champignon’s depression clinic network continues to emerge with current and imminent openings of treatment centres in Toronto , Ottawa , and Montreal . The expansion of the network will continue through Champignon’s Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (CRTCE).

Chief Financial Officer, Stephen R. Brooks

Stephen Brooks is a seasoned finance professional with over 25 years experience across a range of industries including telecommunications, sports, entertainment, media, and retail.

Mr. Brooks was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Sim International, a television and movie service provider, CFO of the Ottawa Senators NHL hockey club and Senior Vice-President, Business Operations, of the Toronto Blue Jays and Rogers Centre.

Prior to this, Mr. Brooks spent several years in senior finance roles with Rogers Communications Inc. and Rogers Media Inc., including having responsibility for US and Canadian public reporting requirements.

General Counsel, Peter Rizakos

Peter Rizakos brings to the position of General Counsel 30 years of experience as a corporate and securities lawyer and as an executive in a variety of roles in both established and early-stage businesses.

Most recently, Mr. Rizakos was President and CEO of a private mining company and General Counsel for Marret Asset Management Inc., a Canadian asset manager. He was also top legal officer for one of Canada’s leading investment fund companies.

Peter has extensive experience with both public and private companies, including implementation of growth strategies, capital-raising and asset acquisition, legal and regulatory compliance and on board and governance matters.

Professional Affiliations

Stephen Brooks served 10 years in public practice with Deloitte & Touche, LLP in Vancouver , UK, and New York . He is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario and BC and an alumnus of the University of British Columbia and Harvard Business School .

Peter Rizakos articled and practiced law at Blakes in Toronto . He is a member of the Law Society of Ontario , has an MBA from INSEAD and LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Champignon Brands Inc. ( https://champignonbrands.com ) is a research-driven company specializing in breakthrough ketamine treatment for depression and other mental health conditions. The Company works closely with subsidiaries including AltMed Capital Corp. (“AltMed”). The Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence is wholly owned by AltMed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

” Dr. Roger McIntyre ”

Dr. Roger McIntyre

Chairman & CEO

Call emergency medical services immediately if you believe you are experiencing a medical emergency. Do not rely on communication through the Champignon Brands website of the emails/telephone numbers above for urgent medical needs. Champignon Brands Inc. does not provide medical advice. If you have any specific medical questions or are seeking advice, please consult with your health care provider.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/champignon-brands-announces-new-cfo-and-new-general-counsel-301204721.html

SOURCE Champignon Brands Inc.