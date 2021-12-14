Emerging Technology Investing News
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. for violations of §§10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange CommissionInvestors who purchased the Company's securities between November 3, 2016, and October 4, 2021, ...

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 3, 2016, and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 27, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Facebook misled the market regarding its user growth. The Company knew or should have known that duplicate accounts represented a considerable portion of its purported growth and failed to disclose the implications of duplicate accounts on its business and revenue growth. The Company failed to maintain a fair platform for all users, including protecting high-profile users with the "Cross Check/XCheck" system. The Company failed to take effective action against bad actors on its platform such as drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent criminals. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Facebook, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677533/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-REMINDER-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Encourages-Investors-in-Meta-Platforms-Inc-fka-Facebook-Inc-with-Losses-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Facebook FB Mobile Investing

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - FB

-

Keep reading... Show less

META PLATFORMS, INC. F/K/A FACEBOOK, INC. SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION DEADLINE- Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors With Substantial Losses of the December 27, 2021 Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc.

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than December 27, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB) from April 29, 2021 through October 21, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934

If you purchased Facebook securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Facebook Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

Keep reading... Show less

BlackBerry Achieves Carbon Neutrality

BlackBerry invests in carbon removal for a net effect of being carbon negative

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today it has achieved carbon neutrality across Scope 1, Scope 2 and material Scope 3 emissions, the three groups that categorize the emissions a company creates, as classified under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Standard. Additionally, BlackBerry has invested in carbon removal, for a net effect of the company removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Keep reading... Show less

FB INVESTOR ALERT: Thornton Law Firm Reminds Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. Investors of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit

The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased FB securities on or after November 3, 2016 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.comcasesFacebook for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917

Thornton Law Firm LLC, Attorneys At Law logo

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Facebook

Keep reading... Show less

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 3, 2016, and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 27, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs NYSE Listed CPG Brand as New Key Account

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs NYSE Listed CPG Brand as New Key Account

Part of a $1.25M Open Purchase Order from a Strategic Channel Partner Latest Signing of NYSE Listed Brand Supports Continued Customer Diversification Initial Campaign Focused on Video Based Content via Hashoff 2.0 for TikTok

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has signed a new managed service contract with a NYSE listed company with a current market capital in-excess of $8 Billion. This new client specializes in e-commerce of premium eye wear products via a range of online portals and supports client diversification as the latest new account from an open $1,250,000M purchase order from a strategic partner.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News