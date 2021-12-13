Emerging Technology Investing News
The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. . The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased FB securities on or after November 3, 2016 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call ...

The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased FB securities on or after November 3, 2016 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.comcasesFacebook for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917

The case alleges that Facebook and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Facebook misrepresented its user growth; (ii) Facebook knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook's user base and growth; (iii) Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (iv) despite being aware of their use of Facebook's platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; and (v) Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services.

Interested FB investors have until December 27, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs NYSE Listed CPG Brand as New Key Account

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs NYSE Listed CPG Brand as New Key Account

Part of a $1.25M Open Purchase Order from a Strategic Channel Partner Latest Signing of NYSE Listed Brand Supports Continued Customer Diversification Initial Campaign Focused on Video Based Content via Hashoff 2.0 for TikTok

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has signed a new managed service contract with a NYSE listed company with a current market capital in-excess of $8 Billion. This new client specializes in e-commerce of premium eye wear products via a range of online portals and supports client diversification as the latest new account from an open $1,250,000M purchase order from a strategic partner.

