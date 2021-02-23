Mobile

Facebook to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

- February 23rd, 2021

– Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) today announced that Sheryl Sandberg COO, and David Wehner CFO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 2 nd 2021 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time .

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Facebook’s Investor Relations website at: http://investor.fb.com .

Disclosure Information

Facebook uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page ( https://www.facebook.com/zuck ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook’s apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Contacts
Investors:
Deborah Crawford
investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facebook-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media–telecom-conference-301233984.html

SOURCE Facebook

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

